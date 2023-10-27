Done right, biopics can make for some of the most gripping cinematic experiences. The all-time best biopics compress a remarkable life into a moving story, being both insightful and entertaining. However, they are tricky to pull off. It can be challenging for an actor to play an iconic, beloved figure, and people's complicated lives usually resist a movie's three-act structure. It's also hard to find the balance between reality and fiction, especially because, whereas a normal movie must only be enjoyable, a biopic must also be revealing.

Consequently, for every Oppenheimer, there's a Blonde (or three). With this in mind, Redditors got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which biopics are the worst of all. These movies feature lousy acting, clichéd storytelling, egregious rewriting of history, or a grueling combination of all these nefarious elements. Their subjects might be fascinating, but these films are not.

10 'De-Lovely' (2004)

Irvin Winkler's De-Lovely is a musical drama about legendary composer Cole Porter (Kevin Kline). The film takes viewers on a journey through Porter's colorful life, from his rise to fame in the 1920s through to his later years, with a focus on his marriage to Linda Lee Thomas (Ashley Judd). Oscar-winner Kevin Kline is solid in the role, but the story never quite takes off, weighed down by stale storytelling.

"De-Lovely was horrible. Cringe-inducing performances of Cole Porter classics, two miscast main leads (Kevin Kline looked even less like Cole Porter than Cary Grant) and while it is honest about the lead's homosexuality, it pretty much makes him being gay a tragedy because his one true love is a woman. Barf!" said user Lili_Danube. The Redditor has a point regarding the film's portrayal of Porter's sexuality, proving that the 2000s were far from an ideal period for LGBTQ+ representation.

9 'Alexander' (2004)

Oliver Stone directed 2004's Alexander, a sprawling epic about the life and conquests of Alexander the Great, one of history's most larger-than-life figures. The film follows Alexander (Colin Farrell) from his childhood under the tutelage of his father, King Philip II of Macedonia (Val Kilmer), to his ascension to the throne and his ambitious military campaigns that would create one of the largest empires in history.

It had potential, but it ultimately stumbles, in large part because condensing such a mammoth narrative posed obvious obstacles. "The theatrical version is a mighty mess," said user Lili_Danube. "It flounders under its own opulence [...] and Angelina Jolie sounds like she thought she was playing Boris and Natasha for the Rocky and Bullwinkle movie." Alexander is among the most historically inaccurate movies, which certainly didn't help its case.

8 'Great Balls of Fire!' (1989)

Dennis Quaid plays rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis in Jim McBride's 1989 biopic Great Balls of Fire! Lewis broke through in the 1950s with hits like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On." The movie also examines his scandalous personal life, including his controversial marriage to his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown (Winona Ryder).

"Such a creepy movie where it focuses on Jerry Lee Lewis's marriage to his 13-year-old cousin," user Lili_Danube said. "Nothing in this works. Dennis Quaid manages to make Jerry even more creepy than he already is with that disturbing grin and Chucky hairdo [and] Winona Ryder [...] plays her role as a total ninny."

7 'All Eyez on Me' (2017)

Tupac Shakur was a rap titan with a fascinating and tumultuous life that culminated in a tragic, untimely end. However, little of that is on display in All Eyez on Me, a tepid biopic marred by weak performances and historical inaccuracy. It reduces the star's complex life to a by-the-numbers drama, draining it of its intensity and reducing Shakur to a run-of-the-mill character, which he decidedly was not.

"[It] made [the] Biggie biopic look like [The Shawshank Redemption]," said user ApolloKid. "It was like AI generated his wiki page," agreed user mitcheg3k. "The only thing I remember was one of the establishing shots was the same apartment that was also on Seinfeld," added Redditor ThePopDaddy. All Eyez on Me received abysmal reviews, including a terrible 18% on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 'The Blind Side' (2009)

The Blind Side tells the story of Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), an underprivileged young man who overcomes enormous odds to become a successful NFL player. Michael, a homeless and academically struggling teenager, is taken in by Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and her family, who recognize his athletic potential. The movie is decent but a little cheesy, though new allegations claim that the story wasn't as positive as the film makes out.

"Upon knowing more of the real story and recent allegations, The Blind Side has to be pretty high on the s**t list," said user WeDriftEternal. "That movie was so trite," said Redditor BobGray18. "It did come off as more of a glorified 'inspirational' TV film that would have run on either the Lifetime Network or the Hallmark Channel," added user NoodlesrTuff1256. Bullock's fiery performance notwithstanding, the film succumbs to cheap drama. The truth behind Oher's story and the lawsuit that followed only make The Blind Side worse than it already was.

5 'Beyond the Sea' (2004)

Beyond the Sea chronicles the life of singer Bobby Darin (Kevin Spacey), from his troubled childhood and battles with poor health to his meteoric success as a performer in the 1950s and '60s. The renditions of Darin's iconic songs, including "Mack the Knife" and "Splish Splash," are decent, especially considering the disgraced Spacey isn't the strongest singer, but several Redditors criticized the narrative.

"[It's] Kevin Spacey's vanity project. Just awful. Everything about that performance was cringe-inducing," said Redditor TheHeyHeyMan. "This movie was so bad," agreed user Cameran_Camp. The film was a major box office bomb, grossing just $8.4m against a $25m budget. Spacey's now-infamous reputation has only made Beyond the Sea age worse; it's best to leave this one in the depths of 2004.

4 'Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story' (2001)

Cinema has numerous great musical biopics; Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story isn't one. It delves into the origins of the British rock band Def Leppard, recounting the band members' challenges and triumphs, including their determination to overcome adversity, particularly the near-fatal car accident that cost drummer Rick Allen (Tat Whalley) his arm.

The musicians are intriguing figures, but the movie is melodramatic and hackneyed. "Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story is hilariously terrible," said user SergeantChic. "Not many biopics just straight up admit the lead vocalist was a sh***y singer," added Redditor embiggenedmind.

3 'Blonde' (2022)

Andrew Dominik's Blonde is a fictionalized account of Marilyn Monroe's troubled life, with Ana de Armas in the lead role. The film was immediately polarizing: while de Armas was generally praised, much criticism was leveled at the film's brutal depiction of supposed episodes in Monroe's life. It went on to win the Raspberry Award for Worst Picture.

"Such a terrible script. It felt weird to embrace such a mean-spirited fictional take on [Monroe's] life over the real thing. In the end, that detour didn't really amount to anything meaningful," said user outbound_flight. "I think one issue is that both movie and book are not proper biographical works on Marylin Monroe and should not really be treated as such," added Redditor SpiderGiaco. Considering Marilyn Monroe already has too many biopics and few, if any, reveal anything new about her life, perhaps it's time to finally let her memory rest.

2 'The Babe' (1992)

The Babe explores the life and career of one of baseball's most iconic figures, Babe Ruth (John Goodman). Ruth rose from being a rebellious youth in Baltimore to a legend of the sport, setting several records and reshaping the game forever. Reviews were mixed, with the film currently sitting at 47% on Rotten Tomatoes, and while Goodman was generally praised, the film's many historical inaccuracies weren't.

However, most reviewers panned the film's shallow character study and its focus on Ruth's sporting achievements to the exclusion of his struggles. "That was definitely a situation where the performance being given is in a movie completely unworthy of having it. Goodman is great in it, but the film is a huge stinker," said user Vince_Clortho042.

1 'The Conqueror' (1956)

John Wayne stars as the Mongol ruler Genghis Khan, a ruthless warrior who took control of large swathes of Asia, in 1956's infamously awful biopic The Conqueror. A notoriously bad movie starring a good actor, The Conqueror is notorious for historical inaccuracies, questionable casting choices, and cultural insensitivity. The production is also infamous due to its shooting location in Utah, near nuclear test sites.

The whole thing is just a train wreck. It's not even laughably bad; it's just bad. Unsurprisingly, Several Redditors named this as the worst biopic ever made. "Stellar dialog and delivery like: 'What is yer will, O muh mother?' 'Yer beautiful in yer wrath," said user Negative_Gravitas. Considering The Conqueror's dubious legacy includes potentially causing multiple deaths, it's safe to say it goes beyond just being a "bad movie."

