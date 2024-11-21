The 1990s were full of iconic blockbusters, from The Silence of the Lambs to American Pie; it was a unique decade for various genres, with horror and action dominating the box office. Still, even if some blockbusters are iconic, it's not because they're good. Sure, some movies are good and so bad—they're good, but some are just so bad that there's no telling why they were so popular in the first place.

Blockbusters are often defined as such before they're released. For example, Speed was an example of a good trailer and marketing combo that resulted in a high-octane action movie with intense chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock; Speed 2 was... well, much less than that. So, it could be argued that a blockbuster was made before its release due to an interesting trailer, a great marketing campaign, or its previous installments. These 1990s blockbusters were lucky to have been in that B-word club since they're much less than the desired or expected result.

10 'Godzilla' (1998)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Godzilla is a guilty pleasure for many people since it's one of those highly entertaining bad movies. Many people are ready to defend this Roland Emmerich blockbuster for its fun factor, and while that's important, we have to face facts—it's a pretty bad movie. The iconic Japanese monster, or Kaiju, Godzilla, was put on the silver screen many times. The most recent installments in the Kaiju universe gave the monster a better reputation over time, with the Japanese Godzilla Minus One being a refreshing take on this story.

But 1998's Godzilla was meant to be a sort of Y2K badass action movie with awesome sequences and a dynamic soundtrack filled with artists popular at the time. Godzilla shows nuclear experiments done by French scientists somewhere in the Pacific, which result in turning an iguana into an oversized monster later dubbed Godzilla. Its movements lead an American scientist, Niko Tatopoulos (Matthew Broderick), to investigate why it's coming to NYC and how it can be stopped. The cast is improved further by Jean Reno, Maria Pitillo, and Hank Azaria, but the monster movie falls flat with tasteless jokes and vapid characters, leaving the desire to cheer on the badass Godzilla to trample everyone in it.

9 'RoboCop 3' (1993)

Directed by Fred Dekker

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

The third movie in the RoboCop universe was co-written by the legendary comic book author Frank Miller, but that's probably the best part about it. It's a movie that lacks any chances for redemption, so much and so often, that it can be difficult to go through watching the whole thing. But what happened? Paul Verhoeven's RoboCop from 1987 was refreshing, critically accepted, and generally well-made, and then things took a turn for the worse by 1993, producing a threequel that disappointed everyone.

RoboCop 3 is set in dystopian Detroit like the first two movies, but this time, the OCP conglomerate (which also owns the police) buys Detroit with the desire to turn it into a high-rise city called Delta City. The conglomerate starts to displace the current residents, but an underground rebellion brews and RoboCop is in the middle of it, figuring out where his loyalties lie. This moral dilemma seems too much to be placed on a man Roger Ebert said speaks "like an automated elevator," which, besides being silly at times and having bad visual effects, is one of the reasons RoboCop 3 failed to impress.

8 'The Flintstones' (1994)

Directed by Brian Levant

Image via Universal

Taking a beloved children's cartoon and turning it into a live-action movie is nothing new; it's been done for decades now, with low success but still with some enthusiasm. When The Flintstones was adapted into a live-action comedy, it was exciting to see innovation in the field of set and costume design. And, while these things were OK, if not clunky at times, something fell flat. John Goodman was, arguably, a great choice to play Fred Flintstone, and Rick Moranis added some humor to Barney Rubble. So, why is this one of the worst '90s blockbusters?

Well, The Flintstones follows Fred and Barney, who work in a quarry. However, the VP of the quarry is bent on embezzling loads of money and pinning it on a new VP appointed through intelligence tests. When Fred becomes the new VP, he starts getting into marital problems, money loans, mother-in-law issues, and extramarital affairs. The Flintstones was made as a children's movie (it was certainly adapted from child-friendly material), so these themes aren't something children are meant to consider or understand. In that term, the movie's puns and cynical nature detract from the family-friendly themes, making The Flintstones feel like a gangster movie parody set in the Stone Age.

7 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Something about Batman & Robin irks people. There's immense hatred for this movie, which works in some ways and fails miserably in others; Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy works, though her camp performance makes people wonder if she just wants to bang plants. George Clooney, theoretically, works as Bruce Wayne/Batman, but as Roger Ebert said, "It makes absolutely no difference who plays Batman: There's nobody at home." His lines are vapid; he has a fiancée who bores him to death with marriage ideas when he just wants to dabble with his gadgets.

The main villains, Poison Ivy and Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger), have opposing ideas on changing the world, but they still join forces to destroy Batman and Robin. Robin (Chris O'Donnell) is constantly horny, Mr. Freeze is a one-liner machine, and Joel Schumacher's directing ensures the movie shows just how much budget was spent on it. In that sense, Batman & Robin is a visually beautiful spectacle. However, its empty characters and an even emptier plot contribute to it being one of the worst superhero movies, which was a blockbuster because of the undying Batman fandom and their equally undying optimism that the character will be done justice on the silver screen. This is what irks people about Batman & Robin, if one had to guess.

6 'Street Fighter' (1994)

Directed by Steven E. de Souza

Image via Universal Pictures

Street Fighter is a beloved arcade game with a long history and fandom of all ages. The movie Street Fighter with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raúl Juliá was a bold attempt to turn that arcade game into an elaborate crime action movie; it didn't work critically, but it was a huge commercial success, most likely due to the appearances of the game characters Ryu and Ken Masters, who are often fan favorites to play with.

Van Damme portrays Colonel Guise, an Allied Nations Colonel leading an army into a civil war against the warlord M. Bison (Raúl Juliá). Guise recruits street fighters Ryu Hoshi and Ken Masters to help him defeat Bison in exchange for a prison sentence cancellation. The martial arts in the movie are okay but also offbeat in many ways, making the movie feel clumsy. The performances fall flat, except for Juliá's, who saves the movie despite looking like a caricature villain. M. Bison was his last role, and while he did his best with a screenplay that was obviously below his talents, he was ill during filming and decided to star in the movie for his children, who were, at the time, avid Street Fighter fans.