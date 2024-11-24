Hollywood loves to throw hundreds of millions of dollars at some of the projects that they believe will do well. These are called blockbusters. Blockbusters tend to be either entries in established tent pole franchises such as X-Men or Star Wars, or vehicles for popular celebrities of their time, such as Eddie Murphy or Dwayne Johnson.

While most blockbusters are at least of reasonable quality due to having access to the best and brightest that the film industry has to offer, such as with The Dark Knight trilogy, some blockbusters fail at achieving any semblance of quality, such as The Golden Compass. This was especially true in the 2000s, as the blockbuster was prevalent then. Here are the worst 2000s blockbuster movies.

10 'Chicken Little' (2005)

Directed by Mark Dindal

Chicken Little is an animated science fiction comedy film first released in 2005. It is an adaptation of the folk tale Henny Penny and a loose remake of a World War II propaganda cartoon of the same name. Directed by Mark Dindal, who also directed Cats Don't Dance and The Emperor's New Groove, the story follows the titular fowl, voiced by Zach Braff of Scrubs fame, as he tries to convince his town that the sky is truly falling.

Chicken Little has an extremely convoluted plot. For example, the first sequence follows the events of both the folk tale and original cartoon fairly faithfully, but after Chicken's panic is explained away as an acorn, the focus then shifts away to a generic high school drama, and then later randomly, the movie becomes a science fiction thriller. This shows that the team behind Chicken Little had no idea what kind of story they wanted to tell, leading to an uneven mess of a movie that fails to stick to any plot point long enough to make it a fresh or interesting experience.

9 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Spider-Man 3 is a superhero film first released in 2007. It is the third and final entry in the Spider-Man trilogy. Directed by Sam Raimi of Evil Dead fame, the plot follows Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire, who also appeared in Pleasantville and Cats and Dogs, as he finds himself in possession of a mysterious black suit amidst the emergence of two new villains, Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church of Wings fame, and New Goblin, played by James Franco of Pineapple Express fame.

Spider-Man 3 has too many villains. For example, Sandman's motivation of committing crimes to get the money needed to save his daughter is woefully underutilized to the point that the scene providing a conclusion to his story line was deleted. In addition, Eddie Brock, played by Topher Grace of That '70s Show fame, is barely even a character for most of the runtime, and even after bonding with the Venom symbiote, he becomes incredibly vengeful abruptly. These show that their inclusion was chosen simply to include recognizable villains without any care for whether or not their inclusion made sense.

8 'Bee Movie' (2007)

Directed by Steve Hickner and Simon J. Smith

Bee Movie is an animated comedy film first released in 2007. Directed by Steve Hickner of Prince of Egypt fame and Simon J. Smith, who also directed Penguins of Madagascar, the plot follows a bee worker named Barry B. Benson, voiced by legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld, as he begins a romance with a human named Vanessa, voiced by Renée Zellweger of Bridget Jones fame, and sues the human race after finding out they sell honey.

Bee Movie has no idea what kind of movie it wants to be. For example, the plot begins as a fish out of water comedy with Barry exploring the human world, then a romantic comedy with the introduction of Vanessa, then a legal drama, and then towards the end it becomes a disaster movie for no reason. This shows that the plot is so haphazardly stitched together that there is no room to develop any one story line, leading to a film that has to jump around from one tone and genre to another without any sort of coherence throughout just to reach feature length.

7 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor' (2008)

Directed by Rob Cohen

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor is an action adventure fantasy film first released in 2008. It is the third and final entry in The Mummy trilogy. Directed by Rob Cohen, who also directed DragonHeart and The Fast and The Furious, the story follows Rick O'Connell, played by Brendan Fraser, who also appeared in The Whale and George of the Jungle, as he takes on a resurrected ancient Chinese emperor, played by famed martial artist Jet Li.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor forgoes everything that made the first two films so great. For example, the Dragon Emperor, who replaces Imhotep as the undead antagonist, is not and has never been a mummy, leading to the film's own title being misleading. In addition, while the previous entries had inventive action sequences, such as the protagonists of the first film being chased by a sand storm possessed by Imhotep while in a biplane, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor instead employs more thoughtless action scenes that try to overwhelm the audience to instead focus on a forced romance subplot between Alex and Lin.

6 'The Golden Compass' (2007)

Directed by Chris Weitz

The Golden Compass is a fantasy adventure film first released in 2007. It serves as an adaptation of Northern Lights, a 1995 book by Philip Pullman, who also wrote the Sally Lockhart series. Directed by Chris Weitz, best known for co-creating the American Pie franchise, the story follows a young girl named Lyra Belacqua, played by Dakota Blue Richards, who also appeared in Skins, as she joins a resistance to save the world's children.

The Golden Compass has very little tension. For example, the titular Golden Compass just tells Lyra where to go most of the time, thus taking away any stakes that would have emerged had Lyra been allowed to figure this out for herself. This also leads to a less thoughtful experience for the audience as well by having everything spelled out for them as it is for Lyra. In addition, the ending is very abrupt. For instance, one of the inciting incidents is the disappearance of Lord Asriel, played by Daniel Craig of James Bond fame, who is still missing even after the supposedly climatic final battle.

5 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Directed by Gavin Hood

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is a superhero film first released in 2009. It is the fourth entry in the X-Men franchise and the first movie to directly focus on the Wolverine character. Directed by Gavin Hood, who also directed Tsotsi and Ender's Game, the plot follows Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, who also appeared in The Prestige and The Greatest Showman, as he gains his powers and joins the Weapon X program.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine completely misunderstands the characters it is adapting. For example, Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, who also appeared in Pokémon Detective Pikachu and The Croods, is highly snarky to the point of this being a defining aspect of his character. In the movie, however, his mouth is infamously sewn shut, preventing him from expressing a key personality trait. Deadpool was also given laser eyes, which he's never had before or since. In addition, The Blob, a villain from the comics played by Kevin Durand of Lost fame, is portrayed as a guilt-ridden glutton, when his extreme weight and size is due to his mutant powers in the comics.