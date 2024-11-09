The 2010s marked a turning point in the movie industry and an exciting new era for blockbuster films. Superheroes started to take over the box office as the Avengers assembled for the first time and DC created its own cinematic universe. Decades old franchises like Jurassic Park and Star Wars were successfully revitalized with new entries, and new ones came along, like The Hunger Games and John Wick. Plenty of original big budget films were released too, like Interstellar and Gravity.

While there is no shortage of large-scale flicks from that era, not all of them are great. In fact, some of them are very, very bad. While these films aimed to take audiences on a cinematic ride and deliver action, thrills and escapism, they failed on all accounts. Some of the worst blockbusters of the 2010s prove that a large budget doesn’t guarantee a good movie. No money in the world could possibly save these duds.

10 ‘The Dark Tower’ (2017)

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel

Based on the book series by Stephen King, The Dark Tower had the potential to be the next big fantasy franchise, but squandered any chance thanks to a lackluster adaptation. The 2017 film follows eleven-year-old Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), who experiences visions of an apocalyptic parallel universe called Mid-World. When he discovers his dreams are reality, he teams up with Gunslinger Roland (Idris Elba) to stop the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) from destroying the titular tower and opening the gates of Hell.

The first mistake The Dark Tower made was trying to compress several novels into one film, while also trying to be a continuation of the series. As a result, the plot is overly convoluted and difficult to follow. The movie also may have benefited from expanding its ninety-five-minute run-time to add more clarity. While Elba and McConaughey are undoubtedly great actors, even they cannot save this flat script. The Dark Tower lacks any real excitement or memorability, making it one of the worst King adaptations to date.

9 ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016)

Directed by David Ayer

The DC Extended Universe hasn’t had the best track record, but even some of their more average films are still entertaining and enjoyable. The same cannot be said for 2016’s Suicide Squad, which was the studio’s attempt to assemble a bad guy version of The Avengers. In the film, government agent Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits a team of supervillains to form a defensive task force for a black-ops mission. Some of these villains include Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith).

Despite a stacked ensemble cast, there is little chemistry between these actors, who are failed by a muddled plot and thinly written characters. There are too many members of the Suicide Squad, and the script doesn’t know how to give each of them their time to shine. Jared Leto’s take on the famous Joker, which sees the character as a gangster figure, is also highly polarizing. James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad is what this film should have been.

8 ‘Allegiant’ (2016)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

After the success of The Hunger Games, the Divergent series was released with the hope of creating its own young adult dystopian craze. While the first movie did moderately well, its following installments failed to impress audiences. Allegiant was the final nail in the coffin for the series, bombing at the box office and failing to leave any kind of impact. In this final film, Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four (Theo James) journey beyond the wall that encircles Chicago to discover the truth about the outside world.

Clunky and confusing, it’s very difficult to care about anything happening in Allegiant when everything is so dull and underwhelming. There are interesting ideas at play, but the film doesn’t quite know how to execute them. It’s astounding that a movie full of stars like Woodley, James, Miles Teller, Zoë Kravitz, Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Jeff Daniels and Bill Skarsgård can flop so epically. The final film was set to be released as two parts, but Allegiant was so bad both critically and commercially that part two was scrapped entirely.

7 ‘Jupiter Ascending’ (2015)

Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Filmmaking siblings Lana and Lilly Wachowski are responsible for one of the best science fiction movies of all time, and that is The Matrix. However, they are also responsible for one of the worst science fiction movies of all time, and that is Jupiter Ascending. The pair’s grand ambition is usually an asset to their storytelling, but here it horribly backfired. Jupiter (Mila Kunis) is a maid who discovers her true heritage as a galactic royal, and must protect Earth from destruction.

The intergalactic worlds and visual effects presented on screen are undeniably breathtaking, but they cannot save a weak narrative. The characters make little sense and are given cringe-worthy dialogue. The strangest of the lot is definitely Eddie Redmayne’s absurd portrayal of Balem Abrasax, the film’s villain, which he won a Razzie for. The action sequences - which are usually the highlight of a Wachowski film - are just loud and ugly. The vision is clearly there, but the Wachowskis bite off more than they can chew, making this a D-grade Star Wars-inspired space opera.

6 ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ (2017)

Directed by Michael Bay

Although Michael Bay’s Transformers movies are certainly no critical darlings, there’s no doubt they are full of action and make for decent popcorn viewing. Unfortunately, Transformers: The Last Knight doesn’t even pass that bar. In the franchise’s fifth installment, Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) tries to bring his home planet Cyberton back to life by searching for an ancient artifact on Earth. He must also fight the Decepticons to claim it.

Like all the Transformers movies, the visual effects and robot designs are exquisite. The rest of the film? Not so much. The barley there plot is ridiculous and full of incoherent mythology. The human characters are uninteresting, and it seems like a crime to put Sir Anthony Hopkins in a movie like this. Expectations certainly weren’t high for Transformers: The Last Knight, but many still didn’t expect that it would be the worst in the entire series.

5 ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ (2016)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

The original Independence Day is one of the iconic alien invasion movies of the modern era, standing out in the genre thanks to a perfect balance of action, humor, smarts and heart. Because of this, anticipation was high for its long awaited sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, which was released twenty years after the original. Unfortunately, it falls into the category of unnecessary sequels that are clearly nothing more than a cash grab. The same alien species returns to attack Earth once more, with some old and new characters joining the fight.

Despite the return of Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum, and the addition of Liam Hemsworth and Maika Monroe, Resurgence is a forgettable sci-fi sequel. The script and stakes lack any real depth, and any impressive VFX can’t make up for it. Where the original characters had charm, the newbies are devoid of any personality. Everything is so predictable that audiences will be rooting for the aliens. Honestly, just go and watch the original.

4 ‘A Good Day to Die Hard’ (2013)

Directed by John Moore

Bruce Willis became an action hero in the ‘80s thanks to the mammoth success of Die Hard, playing heroic cop John McClane. While the original remains the best, the series spawned some decent sequels, including the excellent Live Free or Die Hard in 2007. However, this is where the franchise should have stopped. The most recent Die Hard movie, 2013’s A Good Day to Die Hard, signaled that it was time for John McClane to retire. The plot sees McClane team up with wayward son Jack (Jai Courtney) as they try to overcome their differences to stop a planned crime.

The script for A Good Day to Die Hard is riddled with clichés, making each explosion as predictable as the last. Willis is always a delight to watch as he steps into the shoes of the badass McClane, but not even he can save a lifeless script. It is missing the intelligence and excitement of what a Die Hard movie should be, making it feel like it doesn’t belong in the franchise. Bombing critically and commercially, Die Hard quite literally died with this film.

3 ‘Green Lantern’ (2011)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Audiences know and love Ryan Reynolds as the wise-talking antihero Deadpool, who has now officially joined the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine. Prior to this, however, Reynolds played another famous superhero for DC, but to much less critical or commercial acclaim. 2011’s Green Lantern saw Hal Jordan (Reynolds) get his first live-action solo movie, where he acquires superpowers from an alien ring and joins the Green Lantern Corps. Fans had eagerly been anticipating this outing after years of development, but were left disappointed and befuddled.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Green Lantern is one of the worst superhero movies ever made. Reynolds tries his best with what he’s given, but his charisma isn’t enough to elevate a confusing and messy screenplay. Also, for a $200 million dollar movie, the visual effects are quite awful to look at, particularly Jordan’s CGI costume. Reynolds has constantly made fun of the failure throughout his career, particularly in the Deadpool movies. The only good thing to come out of this trainwreck is Reynolds and co-star Blake Lively’s marriage.

2 ‘Fantastic Four’ (2015)

Directed by Josh Trank

2015 was a great year for cinema, but it also delivered a number of memorable flops. The biggest disaster to come out of it was Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four, a new take on the characters that already had two live-action movies. In the film, four teenagers - Reed Richards (Miles Teller), Sue Storm (Kate Mara), Johnny Storm (Michael B. Jordan) and Ben Grimm (Jamie Bell) - gain superpowers after traveling to an alternate universe. Together, they must face the evil Doctor Doom (Toby Kebbell).

It’s safe to say there is absolutely nothing fantastic about Fantastic Four. The film lacks any real fun or excitement, and is devoid of humor or any visual flair. While attempting to set up multiple plot threads, the story doesn’t actually really go anywhere and there’s no payoff. It is tonally all over the place, and wastes its talented cast by giving them nonsense to work with. Here’s hoping the MCU’s Fantastic Four: First Steps can rectify this mess.

1 ‘The Last Airbender’ (2010)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan is an undeniably talented storyteller, responsible for classics like The Sixth Sense. He had a bit of a slump in his career during the late 2000s, capped off with his worst movie (and perhaps one of the worst movies ever made), 2010’s The Last Airbender. Based on the beloved animated Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender, the film sees young Aang (Noah Ringer) discover his identity as a successor to a long line of Avatars. He must master the elements of water, earth, fire and air to stop the Fire Nation from taking over the other tribes.

Shyamalan manages to take one of the greatest animated shows of all time and turn it into an abomination. This is largely due to a complete lack of regard for the source material and joyless direction from the once great director. There’s a ridiculous overuse of slow motion, and the acting leaves much to be desired. More concerningly, a majority of the main characters are whitewashed. There’s no passion or creativity to be found here, proving that the film deserves its 5% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

