For the most part, 2024 has been an exceptional year when it comes to blockbuster cinema, ranging from massive critical successes like Dune: Part Two and The Wild Robot to unexpected pleasant surprises like Twisters and Transformers One. Even if not every blockbuster managed to be a massive box-office success, a large majority of them have managed to be high-quality films in their own right that have certainly worked well with audiences and critics alike.

However, this isn't the case for every blockbuster film of 2024, as there have also been a selection of major disappointments that flounder their high budgets to be largely lackluster and underwhelming in their execution. From painfully atrocious reboots of widely beloved classics to outrageous franchise installments that managed to bore and confuse more than excite audiences, these films show that even for modern blockbusters, there is certainly room for a film to become a cinematic disaster.

10 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

Directed by Gil Kenan

While the previous Ghostbusters: Afterlife did a half-decent job of paying tribute to the beloved franchise and transforming it to a modern context, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire lacks any of the heart or charm of previous Ghostbusters films. The film sees the uncovering of an ancient artifact, unleashing a new evil force upon New York City, with the potential to freeze over the entire city in an icy prison frozen by pure fear. Both the classic Ghostbusters and an array of new team members will have to work together to stop this ghoul before all of New York is frozen over.

Continuing in the footsteps of other modern reboot franchises, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire cares more about cramming as many easter eggs and callbacks to previous films than actually creating something fulfilling with its new content. The classic characters end up being caricatures of their former selves while the barrage of new characters often cram up screen-time with their unfunny and uninteresting antics. The film doesn't have anything close to the strengths or rewatchability of the Ghostbusters' previous ventures.

9 'Argylle'

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Once upon a time, Matthew Vaughn was considered one of the most exciting and prolific up-and-coming action directors when it came to blockbusters, with the likes of Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and Kingsman: The Secret Service all being wildly entertaining. However, Argylle proves that the once prolific director has seemingly lost his touch, lacking any of the top-notch action or charm that made his previous works so effective in the first place. The film instead acts as a monotonous slog, defined by a painfully lackluster twist and some especially bad pacing.

The film follows reclusive author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), who has found great success by creating a series of fictional espionage novels that follow the ventures of a legendary spy known as Argylle (Henry Cavill). However, Elly's books have found themselves frequently paralleling the actions and events of real-life spy missions, making her a target of various spy organizations looking to get a glimpse into the future. Accompanied by spy Aiden (Sam Rockwell), Elly finds herself on a spy journey of her own as she uncovers the reality behind her fictional writing.

8 'Venom: The Last Dance'

Directed by Kelly Marcel

While Sony's attempts at creating a Spider-Man villain-centric cinematic universe have largely been lackluster, the Venom films have, at the very least, acted as the exception to be largely passable fun times. However, Venom: The Last Dance succumbs to the overarching trend of the studio's other works like Madame Web and Morbius, being shoddily put together and filled to the brim with flaws that detract from the core strength of the character.

The film isn't nearly as fun of a time as previous entries in the series, largely being bogged down by boring and generic military characters and a road-trip side plot without giving Eddie and Venom any real agency for their own story. When the film finally does decide to have fun, like transforming Venom into various animals like horses, fish, and frogs, it only lasts 5 minutes before going back to the same painfully unenjoyable waste. It doesn't help matters that the film's hyped-up villain simply sits around in a space jail for the entire movie, leaving the actual action to an array of generic space monsters.

7 'Red One'

Directed by Jake Kasdan

The modern era of streaming services has lent many blockbuster filmmakers to create films that are seemingly tailor-made to work as perfect background noise, largely coming at the cost of a good movie experience. This mindset perfectly encapsulates the flaws and difficulties of Red One, which attempts to create a Marvel-style action movie about the mythos and excitement of Christmas and the holiday season. The film follows the North Pole's top head of security having to team up with an infamous tracker to locate Santa after he was kidnapped 24 hours before Christmas.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans simply don't have any genuine chemistry with one another as co-leads, creating an action comedy that is severely lacking in both exciting action or effective comedy. The film is about as corporate and lacking in artistic soul as a modern blockbuster can get, feeling much more preoccupied with increasing the bottom line of Amazon's film ventures than actually creating a fulfilling rewatchable Christmas venture.

6 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Directed by Todd Phillips

The original Joker film proved to be one of the most polarizing and memorable cinematic experiences of recent memory, shocking audiences and becoming a massive hit thanks to its powerful messaging and translation of a classic villain character. The long-awaited sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, proved to not only be a major disappointment from the original film, but actively went against the strengths of the original in exchange for a watered-down musical approach that was too afraid to commit to its chaotic potential.

While the concept of a musical court drama following Joker and Harley Quinn in the fallout of the previous film is rife with potential and possibilities, the film squanders all of this in exchange for a boring and uneventful repeat of the previous film. By both downplaying what worked in the original and not doing enough to make its new elements work, the film creates an experience that doesn't appeal to anyone, quickly becoming one of the year's biggest box office bombs.