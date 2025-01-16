Movies with no plot can be great, but unfortunately, this is not the case for blockbuster movies. These movies are supposed to be exciting, with a story full of action or a good plot twist, and totally entertaining. But sometimes, they just don’t live up to the hype. Even with huge budgets, famous actors, and big stories, some end up being surprisingly boring. Maybe the pacing drags, the direction feels flat, or the story just doesn’t work.

Instead of thrilling audiences, these films left them checking their watches and wondering if they can leave the theater already. From major superhero flops to uninspired sequels, here’s a list of ten blockbusters that fell flat, proving that even massive productions can miss the mark when they forget to truly engage viewers.

10 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

The first Wonder Woman (2017) was a huge hit, giving us Gal Gadot’s bold and charismatic take on Diana Prince. It had everything—action, heart, humor—and Patty Jenkins’ direction made it shine. Naturally, expectations were high for the sequel, and audiences were craving this movie, which was re-scheduled way too many times because of the pandemic. In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana faces two new enemies: Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), a slick entrepreneur, and Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), a friend who turns against her. She also reconnects with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), the love she thought she’d lost forever.

Wonder Woman 1984 struggled with a messy story about a wish-granting stone and over-the-top moments like Diana lassoing lightning bolts. Wiig’s Minerva felt unnecessary, and even Pascal’s fun performance couldn’t save the slow pacing and corny humor.

9 'Fantastic Four' (2015)

Directed by Josh Trank

Fantastic Four from 2015 attempts to retell the origin of Marvel's first superhero family in a very boring way. Reed Richards (Miles Teller), a young genius, builds a teleportation device that leads him, Sue Storm (Kate Mara), Johnny Storm (Michael B. Jordan), Ben Grimm (Jamie Bell), and Victor Von Doom (Toby Kebbell) to another dimension. An accident grants them strange powers, and they must navigate their transformations while facing Victor, who becomes an unremarkable villain intent on Earth's destruction.

Fantastic Four's biggest flaw is its lifeless pacing and lack of excitement, which made this movie a huge flop for Marvel. With a dull plot, minimal action, odd casting, and a bland finale, the film feels dragged out despite its short runtime. It wastes talented actors and delivers nothing memorable. Not even Stan Lee wanted to make a cameo in this movie.

Fantastic Four A group of astronauts gain superpowers after a cosmic radiation exposure and must use them to oppose the plans of their enemy, Doctor Victor Von Doom. Release Date August 5, 2015 Director Josh Trank Cast Jamie Bell , Miles Teller , Michael B. Jordan , Kate Mara Toby Kebbell , Reg E. Cathey Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Superhero

8 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (2017)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales delivers just that: no tales. The Pirates of the Caribbean series started strong with The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), a fun and exciting adventure that brought pirates back to the big screen. Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow became iconic, and the film balanced humor, action, and heart perfectly. But by the time Dead Men Tell No Tales came out, the franchise just got worse and worse. This fifth movie followed Sparrow, Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), and Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) as they search for the Trident of Poseidon while dodging the vengeful Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). It had potential, but boring writing and flat performances made it feel empty.

As the sequels went on, the series lost its charm. What started as fresh and entertaining became repetitive and bloated, with forgettable villains and overly complicated plots. Dead Men Tell No Tales felt like a tired attempt to relive past success but only highlighted how far the franchise had fallen. While there are talks of a reboot, it’s clear the franchise lost its spark and perhaps it’s best to leave this one anchored in the past.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Capt. Jack Sparrow feels the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost sailors led by his old nemesis, the evil Capt. Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle. Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it, he must forge an uneasy alliance with a brilliant and beautiful astronomer and a headstrong young man in the British navy. Release Date May 26, 2017 Director Joachim Rønning Cast Johnny Depp , Geoffrey Rush , Orlando Bloom Runtime 2h 9m

7 'The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn - Part 1' (2011)

Directed by Bill Condon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 covers Bella and Edward’s wedding, their honeymoon, and the surprising news of Bella’s dangerously fast pregnancy. The unborn baby puts Bella’s life at risk, creating tension between the Cullens and Jacob’s wolf pack. The movie hints at a bigger conflict... But it never really gets there.

It’s a slow and uneventful ride, almost bizarre how little happens in this movie. Bella and Edward’s wedding feels awkward, and their honeymoon drags on. The talking wolf scene, with its fake-looking CGI and over-the-top voices, is hard to take seriously. And audiences are so tired of Bella-Edward-Jacob love triangle. Overall, it’s more of a setup for the sequel than a movie worth watching on its own.

6 'Pitch Perfect 3' (2017)

Directed by Trish Sie

Pitch Perfect 3 follows the Barden Bellas as they reunite for a USO tour to entertain troops overseas. This time, the stakes include a chance to open for DJ Khaled, competing against bands with actual instruments. The Bellas face personal challenges and Fat Amy’s unexpected reunion with her estranged father adds an awkward subplot. Despite familiar faces and upbeat songs, the film struggles to recapture the charm of its predecessors and the worst part is that Pitch Perfect 4 may happen in the future.

The movie suffers from a lack of a cohesive plot, relying on forced humor and nonsense subplots. The singing sequences feel disconnected and less engaging, with the group’s magic overshadowed by lazy storytelling. It’s a disappointing and boring finale to an otherwise fun saga about college life and music.

5 'The Divergent Series: Insurgent' (2015)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

The era of dystopian teen films may be over, and for sure, the Divergent series did not leave a mark here. After Divergent (2014), the sequel Insurgent follows Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four (Theo James) as fugitives navigating the ruins of Chicago, hunted by the manipulative Jeanine (Kate Winslet). Tris seeks to uncover secrets about her family’s sacrifice while grappling with guilt and loss. Along the way, she faces challenges, shifting alliances, and overblown action sequences that attempt to carry the story forward.

Despite the good premise, Insurgent is a mess of subplots and melodrama. The narrative feels unfocused, with flat character arcs and forced chemistry between Tris and Four. The visually striking effects can’t save the lackluster storytelling. It's a formulaic sequel that loses the (little) spark of its predecessor, leaving audiences bored and disengaged.

4 'Morbius' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Espinosa

One of Marvel's worst superhero movies is Morbius, where Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), a scientist, battles a rare blood disorder (and a bad script). Desperate for a cure, he experiments with vampire bat DNA, which grants him superhuman abilities and a thirst for blood. As he grapples with his monstrous transformation, Morbius must navigate his dark urges while facing off against Milo (Matt Smith), a friend-turned-foe with similar powers.

Despite its intriguing premise, Morbius falls flat with a lifeless story and uninspired execution. Leto’s performance is bizarre, and the film relies heavily on clunky exposition. Poor CGI, chaotic action sequences, and hollow characters make Morbius a chore to watch. It’s a missed opportunity weighed down by dull storytelling and over-the-top absurdity.

3 'Madame Web' (2024)

Directed by S. J. Clarkson

Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who gains clairvoyant powers after a near-death experience and uses them to protect three young women destined for heroic futures from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). While the premise holds promise, the film's lack of urgency, awkward script, and poorly executed astral-plane sequences make it a slog to watch and one of the lamest movies ever.

Just like Morbius, Madame Web is a chaotic mess, a so-bad-it's-good movie. Clunky dialogue, confusing editing, and uninspired character arcs make it feel like a meme-worthy misfire rather than a cohesive film. The plot lacks urgency, and the action sequences fall flat. While it aimed for an empowering female origin story, the execution leaves it laughably unwatchable.

2 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1' (2014)

Directed by Francis Lawrence