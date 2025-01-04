Hollywood has certainly staked its future on the appeal of massive blockbusters, as it seems like the major studios are only interested in making sequels, prequels, and remakes of properties that have always proven to be successful in the past. There is certainly nothing wrong with these sort of tentpole titles; many, such as The Dark Knight, Top Gun: Maverick, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Dune are considered to be among the best films of the 21st century.

Unfortunately, there have been a number of terrible blockbusters that are only interested in spectacle, and don’t do their characters any service. It is often that the actors that appear in these films can’t be really blamed for their performances, as there is only so much that they can do to save a script that is simply not competent. Here are the ten worst blockbusters that squandered incredible casts.

10 ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ (2017)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Paramount Pictures

Transformers: The Last Knight brought the Transformers franchise to a new low, which is a shame considering that the first film from 2007 that Michael Bay directed was actually rather entertaining. Mark Wahlberg is a great actor who has proven to be a good action star, but Transformers: The Last Knight completely wastes his charisma on an underdeveloped character who is far less interesting that his robotic counterparts.

The most egregious sin of Transformers: The Last Knight is the waste of Sir Anthony Hopkins, who most cinephiles would consider to be among the greatest actors of all-time. Hopkins is certainly trying to add some energy to the lifeless script, but there was only so much he could do when saddled with long, boring monologues about the various ways in which the Autobots and Decepticons are intertwined with all of human history.

Your changes have been saved Transformers: The Last Knight Release Date June 21, 2017 Director Michael Bay Cast Anthony Hopkins , Josh Duhamel Peter Cullen , Allen Phoenix , Mark Wahlberg , Jerrod Carmichael , Isabela Moner Runtime 149 minutes Writers Ken Nolan , Art Marcum , Matt Halloway Budget $217–260 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Prequel(s) Transformers, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Franchise(s) Transformers Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

9 ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ (2016)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via 20th Century Studios

Independence Day: Resurgence is one of the most disappointing sequels of all-time, as the first film directed by Roland Emmerich is often considered to be the peak of what goofy 1990s spectacle looked like. While many fans were understandably disappointed that Will Smith did not return to reprise his role (and that the character was killed off), it becomes easy to see why he was not interested; many returning characters from the first film, such as Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, and Brent Spiner are completely wasted.

Independence Day: Resurgence also wastes its new cast members, as Liam Hemsworth and Maika Monroe are completely lacking in any form of charisma, despite the fact that other projects have proven them to be talented stars who can do strong work when given better material. The film seems to actively despise its characters, which is shocking when compared to the optimism of its predecessor.

Watch on Max

8 ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ (2022)

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

From Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Jurassic World Dominion could not have been a more disappointing conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy, as Colin Trevorrow decided to set up a plot that had almost nothing to do with dinosaurs. While the chemistry between Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard hasn’t been convincing in any of these films, their romantic dynamic in Jurassic World Dominion was particularly grating.

Despite promising the return of the “big three” from the original Jurassic Park, Jurassic World Dominion does nothing with Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, whose performances amount to little more than thankless cameos. Although there is “more to come” from the Jurassic Park franchise in the form of a new sequel that is set to be directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Dominion certainly diminished any real enthusiasm there was for this iteration of the series given the way it treated its characters.

Your changes have been saved Jurassic World Dominion Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects. Release Date June 10, 2022 Director Colin Trevorrow Cast Chris Pratt , Bryce Dallas Howard , Sam Neill , Jeff Goldblum , Laura Dern Runtime 146 minutes

Watch on Starz

7 ‘Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was an insulting conclusion to the nine-part “Skywalker saga” that seemed to make every single character less interesting. Although Daisy Ridley had been great as Rey in the two previous films, the lack of narrative cohesion makes her performance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker very uncompelling.

Adam Driver certainly deserves credit for putting so much emotion and depth into his performance as Kylo Ren, as it is likely the only thing about the film that is worthy of praise. Although many fans were excited to see Billy Dee Williams return to the franchise for the first time since 1983, it was very underwhelming that Lando Calrissian has almost nothing to do in the film, and barely is given any time to interact with any of the other core characters from previous installments.

Watch on Disney+

6 ‘Jupiter Ascending’ (2015)

Directed by Lily and Lana Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Jupiter Ascending deserves credit for trying to be an ambitious original science fiction project, but its failings suggest that Lily and Lana Wachowskis’ talents peaked when they created The Matrix trilogy. Although Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum are entirely lacking in any romantic chemistry, it is hard to imagine even the most acclaimed performers in the history of Hollywood being able to sift through the incomprehensible dialogue that the Wachowskis had written.

The most egregious of the performances in the film is Eddie Redmayne, who somehow managed to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Theory of Everything while Jupiter Ascending was still in theaters. Redmayne is lucky that there must not have been enough people that saw Jupiter Ascending, because his performance was so reprehensible that it raised serious questions about his abilities to act.

Watch on Max

5 ‘The Predator’ (2018)

Directed by Shane Black

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Predator was a remake that no one asked for, as Shane Black attempted to bring his trademark snarky style to the science fiction franchise that had peaked with John McTiernan’s classic film from 1987. Although it was evident that Black was attempting to take a more comedic look at the series, every character was so poorly written that it was borderline offensive.

It seems improbable that The Predator could be so bad when its impressive cast included Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Alfie Allen, Keegan Michael-Key, Yvonne Strahovski, and Trevante Rhodes among others, but the film shows such little regard for anything other than blue jokes that none of the stars had any room to showcase their talents. Black may have ironically been involved with the very first Predator movie as an actor, but the 2018 legacy sequel indicated that he didn’t understand the franchise at all.

Watch on Disney+

4 ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ (2024)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire might be the weakest film in the “Monsterverse” thus far because it seems to mistake being “dumb fun” with just “dumb.” While none of the films in the Monsterverse have been particularly interested in developing compelling human characters, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is so resistant to them that it begs the question of why they were involved in the first place.

Dan Stevens is given almost nothing to do with a protagonist that feels like a strange mix of Crocodile Dundee and Indiana Jones; while he at least appears to be having fun, the great Brian Tyree Henry is stuck playing an obnoxious podcaster who seems to serve no other purpose than to make awkward jokes in between moments of Godzilla, Kong, and the other giant kaiju monsters beating up each other.

Your changes have been saved Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Kong and the fearsome Godzilla face off against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. Release Date March 29, 2024 Director Adam Wingard Cast Rebecca Hall , Brian Tyree Henry , Dan Stevens , Kaylee Hottle , Alex Ferns , Fala Chen , Rachel House , Ron Smyck , Chantelle Jamieson , Greg Hatton , Kevin Copeland , Tess Dobré , Tim Carroll , Anthony Brandon Wong , Sophia Emberson-Bain , Chika Ikogwe , Vincent B. Gorce , Yeye Zhou , Jamaliah Othman , Nick Lawler Runtime 115 Minutes Main Genre Action Character(s) Ilene Andrews , Bernie Hayes , Trapper , Jia , Mikael , Iwi Queen , Hampton , Harris , Jayne , Lewis , Submarine Commander , Submarine Officer , Wilcox , Talk Show Anchor , Laurier , Ms. Cadogan , Monarch Specialist , Iwi Warrior , Iwi Sage , Iwi Scholar Writers Terry Rossio , Adam Wingard , Simon Barrett , Jeremy Slater Studio(s) Legendary Pictures Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Prequel(s) Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters Franchise(s) Godzilla , King Kong , MonsterVerse Expand

Watch on Max

3 ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ (2017)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Kingsman: The Golden Circle was a very baffing failure that seemed to not understand why the first film had been such a sleeper hit. Audiences seemed to respond to the sardonic way in which Kingsman: The Secret Service made fun of the James Bond franchise, but Kingsman: The Golden Circle was overlong, overcomplicated, and not nearly as entertaining.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle made the disastrous decision to bring back Colin Firth as Harry Hart, even though his death had been one of the most emotionally resonant aspects of the first film. Samuel L. Jackson had been genuinely great in Kingsman: The Secret Service as a very over-the-top villain, but Julianne Moore’s work in Kignsman: The Golden Circle is simply shrill and obnoxious. While the idea of giving Elton John an extended cameo might have been funny on paper, it only makes Kingsman: The Golden Circle more irritating.