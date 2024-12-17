Blockbuster films are easily some of the most widely beloved and successful films of all time, with massive budgets and widespread appeal, these films made a name for themselves for providing cinematic experiences not possible with any other type of film. The greatest blockbusters out there manage to become more than exceptional films, but become a larger part of the culture during their era, with films like The Dark Knight, Avengers: Endgame, and Barbie becoming widespread phenomena.

However, while there are high hopes for every blockbuster film to achieve this widespread notoriety and massive amounts of profits, many blockbusters achieve the opposite effect and become infamous for their lack of quality. From widely anticipated sequels that wound up being massive disappointments to wild miscalculations that completely missed the mark from the beginning, the 21st century has had its fair share of exceptionally terrible blockbusters.

10 'Morbius' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Espinosa

Sony's attempts at creating an MCU-styled cinematic universe revolving around various Spider-Man villains have proven to create some of the most painful and egregious blockbusters of recent memory, with the most infamous easily being Morbius. The film sees Jared Leto as the tragic Dr. Michael Morbius, a man who has struggled with a rare blood disease all his life, and attempts a highly experimental procedure involving vampire bats in an attempt to cure himself. However, the procedure ends up having the opposite effect, transforming him into a bloodthirsty vampiric monster and forcing him into hiding.

In the wake of countless successful and acclaimed superhero blockbuster films, Morbius feels as if it takes inspiration from the worst cliches and conventions of the genre to create a soulless, barren cinematic experience. The film is lacking in anything remotely close to an engaging story or characters, hoping that the minuscule enthusiasm of the Marvel property would be enough to make the film successful. The film immediately became a point of mockery before it was even released, as it's easily in contention for being one of the worst Marvel movies of all time.

9 'Fifty Shades Darker' (2017)

Directed by James Foley

The second installment in an entire trilogy of underwhelming romantic thrillers, Fifty Shades Darker simply doubled down on the worst aspects of the previous film to create a monotonous, dull slog. The film continues the tumultuous connection and relationship between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, who find themselves once again engrossed in each other's lives after their falling out in the previous film. As they attempt to build trust with one another again, a figure from Christian's past threatens to destroy everything that they've been working towards.

The massive critical backlash yet box-office success of the original Fifty Shades of Grey had enticed Fifty Shades Darker from the very beginning to amplify these negative qualities to appease the dedicated audience and ignore critical backlash. The result is a film that is not only worse than the original film but actively regresses and features a worse characterization and story in exchange for more low-effort scenes of middling passion and erotic tension.

8 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Hyped up as the finale not only to the reboot trilogy of Star Wars films but as a climactic end to decades' worth of Star Wars filmmaking, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker managed to disappoint even the lowest of expectations for the film. The film sees Rey, Finn, and Poe traveling across the galaxy in search of a mysterious artifact and truth that will hopefully give them a leg up in the continuing fight against the First Order. The battle proves to be that much more drastic and deadly after the realization that the dreaded Emperor Palpatine has returned.

While general opinion surrounding the previous entries was divided among the wider Star Wars fanbase and audience, The Rise of Skywalker managed to make the worst decision possible by attempting to play it safe in an attempt to please everybody. For a film that was supposed to conclude decades worth of filmmaking, its simple and cookie-cutter approach made the film simply too boring and derivative, offering nothing that previous films didn't accomplish better. It is easily among the worst films that grossed a billion dollars at the box office and stands as one of the worst theatrical Star Wars films.

7 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor' (2008)

Directed by Rob Cohen

While 1999's blockbuster smash hit The Mummy has maintained a surprisingly strong legacy as one of the most energetic and electrifying adventure blockbusters of the era, the same cannot be said for the lackluster sequel, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The film sees Rick O'Connell traveling to China and facing off against the rising threat of a 2000-year-old emperor who has risen from the grave with a quest for world domination. Accompanied by his wife and son, they face one of their most powerful threats yet as the emperor uses supernatural powers to enact his reign of terror.

Even the inherent charm of Brendan Fraser wasn't enough to save this poorly executed sequel, as the action and once-groundbreaking visual effects of the franchise have been muddied and largely lackluster to the standards of the late 2000s. This serves as only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to problems with the film, as audiences also found disappointment in the recasting of Rachel Weisz and utterly wasting the talents of exceptional action stars like Jet Li and Michelle Yeoh.

6 'Dolittle' (2020)

Directed by Stephen Gaghan

While Robert Downey Jr. appeared to be on top of the world following his exceptional sendoff performance in Avengers: Endgame, his follow-up blockbuster outing, Dolittle, would fail to live up to the actor's stature and legacy. The film acts as a fantasy adventure rendition of the classic Dolittle character, seeing Downey as the titular eccentric veterinarian with the ability to communicate with animals. When the young queen of England is suddenly struck with a mysterious illness, Dolittle comes out of retirement with a band of animal companions in search of a cure.

Dolittle has such a jarring imbalance of tones and styles that it makes it difficult to truly tell who the intended audience for this multimillion-dollar blockbuster was supposed to be. It tries and fails to balance its juvenile toilet humor with themes of grief and depression, made that much worse by the aggravatingly annoying lead performance by Downey Jr. While the legendary actor would soon after retain his legacy with a standout performance in Oppenheimer, Dolittle acts as a strange, soon-to-be-forgotten stain on his filmography.

5 'Jupiter Ascending' (2015)

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

A jarring and overcomplicated science fiction mess from the directors of The Matrix, Jupiter Ascending is a chaotic mess of ideas and c