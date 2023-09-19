Plenty of big Blockbuster movies come out with big expectations and a promise of providing solid entertainment. Moviegoers flock to these films and eagerly await their releases, which the large studios have been diligently marketing and building up to be a worthwhile experience.

Some Blockbuster films deliver on the promise and become big hits that audiences delight in and are a success. But then there are the Blockbuster movies that, for whatever reason, missed the mark. And missed in a big enough way that earned it some of the lowest ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, who have deemed these films the worst Blockbuster movies ever made.

10 'Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 12%

Everyone's favorite squeaky singing chipmunks return in Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked. Dave, the Chipmunks, and the Chipettes are all off on a luxury cruise on the way to the International Music Awards, but with Alvin aboard, chaos and shenanigans are always sure to follow.

For die-hard fans of the Chipmunks, the movie does deliver on some of the things they love, like Dave yelling Alvin's name or the fun songs and performances from the Chipmunks. But even lifelong fans of the characters felt let down by this movie, with critics feeling it didn't deliver on the family entertainment aspects and that the humor does not land.

9 'Fifty Shades Freed' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 11%

From the best-selling book series comes the conclusion to the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed. The story continues with Anastasia and Christian Grey looking forward to their happily ever after and hoping they've left their troubles behind, but sinister events come up, disrupting their lives.

The entire franchise has faced heavy criticism, with many feeling the characters lacked chemistry, portrayed problematic relationship dynamics, and simply delivered a lackluster display of the promised spicy content. Critics have called the third installment a "clumsy" conclusion and overall dissatisfying.

8 'Fifty Shades Darker' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 11%

Anastasia and Christian Grey are back in the trilogy's second installment, Fifty Shades Darker. After being separated, Christian tries to entice Anastasia back into his life, but she has some new demands if they're to trust one another, while dark figures from his past come back to haunt him.

Critics were harsh with this movie and even called it its "own form of punishment." Others once again pointed out the poor script and lack of on-screen chemistry between the actors. Despite the popular source material, it fell flat with audiences and critics and was even nominated for several Razzie awards, including "Worst Picture."

7 'Grown Ups' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 10%

Grown Ups features a cast of strong comedy veterans such as Adam Sandler, David Spade, Chris Rock, Kevin James, and Rob Schnieder. The movie follows a group of friends who used to be on the same basketball team and reunite as adults after their coach dies.

There's something enjoyable about seeing this group of comedy friends get together, and the top-notch cast is certainly part of what drew fans to the film. But critics felt the film fell flat with poor direction and a script that once again featured some of Sandler's well-known brand of "low-brow" humor, which led to its low score on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 'Couples Retreat' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 10%

Starring Vince Vaughn, Kristen Bell, Jon Favreau, Jason Bateman, and more, Couples Retreat had a talented cast from the get-go. When four couples who are friends embark on a vacation, after being enticed by its all-inclusive package, they soon come to learn that part of the vacation includes mandatory couples therapy and that they all must face the common problems that all couples have.

While some enjoyed the banter and humor in the film, others felt that the overall delivery was a letdown. Critics found that the premise got a little too serious at times with the couples' problems, and led to the movie not delivering on the comedy aspect they were promised. For some, couples therapy problems seem to be better left to reality TV at this point.

5 'Dr. Suess' Cat in the Hat' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 10%

From the beloved children's book comes the live adaptation of Dr. Suess' Cat in the Hat. Starring Mike Myers as the Cat, he arrives at the home of the bored Walden children, Sally and Conrad, and proceeds to take them on a fun adventure no matter how much destruction he leaves in his wake.

Despite Dr. Suess' stories usually being guaranteed fun and big hits, The Cat in the Hat seems to fall flat. Some have questioned if perhaps Myers was miscast in the role despite it being one of his more iconic, although perhaps not so proud, moments. It has also been criticized for its "potty humor" and use of double entendres in a way that some critics found distasteful.

4 'Crocodile Dundee II' (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 9%

An iconic part of the 80s is the character of Mike "Crocodile" Dundee, who makes his return in the sequel Crocodile Dundee II. As Dundee settles into his new New York home, a South American drug dealer abducts his girlfriend, leading him on a journey to rescue her.

While the first Crocodile Dundee film was a huge success and was even the second-highest-grossing film of 1986, the second film left a lot to be desired. Critics felt it repeated too much of the first film's jokes but without the same return, while others felt it was simply unnecessary for a sequel to exist at all. Nevertheless, fans of Dundee still consider it a classic.

3 'Little Fockers' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 9%

Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro return for the third installment of the Meet the Parents series, Little Fockers. At this stage, Stiller's character Greg is a father now, and he hopes he's earned a place in his father-in-law Jack's circle of trust, but Jack isn't quite ready to fully accept Greg as a fellow family patriarch.

Audiences loved the first two films, and with most of the star-studded cast, it seemed like it should be a guaranteed win. However, many felt that this movie milked the original premise a little too much, leaving it without much creativity and a major lack of humor, with Rotten Tomatoes critics calling it "heartbreakingly lazy."

2 'Grown Ups 2' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 8%

Given the low rating of the first film, some were surprised that Adam Sandler chose to make a sequel with Grown Ups 2. Sandler and his friends reunite in their hometown and have to face all the challenges that come with life there and within their own families.

Critics harshly criticized the low-brow comedy and called it "boring" and "annoying," and others have felt the gags used in the film were immature at best. Sandler's brand of humor is certainly an acquired taste for some, but his fans love it and appreciate the way he works with his comedy friends and the way he pays homage to the comedians who came before him in his work.

1 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 5%

Based on the popular animated series, The Last Airbender sought to bring a live-action version to the big screen. Four nations lived in harmony until the Fire Nation declared war, and now, a century later, an Avatar named Aang must conquer the four elements in order to restore balance to the world with the help of his friends.

It is a near-universal consensus that this film horribly failed the fans of the animated series and was a huge flop. Fans and critics alike felt the casting was off, the storytelling poor, and it seemed to have no clear direction despite having rich source material to work from. But a new live-action version will be coming soon from Netflix, giving fans a second chance.

