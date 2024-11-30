The blockbuster film has become an ingrained staple of film culture for decades now, being propped up by a massive budget and marketing campaign as the highest capabilities of what a film can accomplish. Many blockbusters find themselves as some of the most popular, successful, and even the most acclaimed films in a given year, with the greatest blockbusters of all time fully living up to the weight placed upon them. While blockbusters come in all different genres and varieties, they each have an inherent goal of making waves at the box office, although some approach this goal with a more serious approach than others.

While many of today's modern blockbusters find it most effective to balance grounded realism with comedy, there is a time and place for a hyper-serious blockbuster to work wonders, most recently seen with Oppenheimer. However, in the process of having a deeply serious approach to storytelling, the risk is that a film can be perceived as taking itself too seriously, treating itself too highly for the actual quality or story being told. Whether it be a blockbuster that severely needed more comedy or a lack of quality making its self-serious nature that much more cumbersome, many blockbusters have faltered due to taking themselves too seriously.

10 'Warcraft' (2016)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Image via Universal Pictures

A film adaptation of one of the biggest and most prominent fantasy video game franchises ever, Warcraft attempted to do the series justice by giving its universe a massive blockbuster scale and scope. The film takes place in the mystical world of Azeroth, with its inhabitants on the cusp of a full-scale war between humans and a tribe of orcs who have had to flee their dying home in search of a new one. Heroic figures from both sides of the war find their paths intertwined as their destiny proves to have massive ramifications for their people and Azeroth as a whole.

While the mythos and story of the Warcraft series is undeniably fast and expansive in scope, the film treats this fantasy tale with the same level of weight and gravitas as a Lord of the Rings film. The Warcraft games weren't without their humor and charm to balance the struggles and clashes of ideologies that make up the story, yet said charm and wit are wholly missing from this film adaptation. This self-serious nature is one of many reasons that the film wasn't the mega-hit that studios were making, although positive changes could have been made in the canceled Warcraft 2.

9 'Fast & Furious' (2009)

Directed by Justin Lin

Image via Universal Pictures

While the Fast and Furious franchise is more commonly recognized nowadays for its more absurd and over-the-top execution, it would take a while before the series fully adopted this non-serious approach. The absolute pinnacle of the early entries' self-serious nature comes from Fast & Furious, the fourth film in the franchise and one that feels completely different from the latest entries. The film sees Dom and Brian once again reigniting their feud with one another, yet having to put aside their differences to take down a common enemy.

While Fast & Furious borders on the wildly chaotic style of filmmaking that the series would start in the following entry, it's overwhelming in a self-serious tone that bogs the entire film down. From killing off iconic characters off-screen to add to the stakes, to giving extra weight and energy to every other spoken line, the film is not nearly as ridiculous and fun as other entries in the series. While it certainly has a few fun action sequences that shine through, the film has retained a legacy as one of the low points of the franchise for good reason.

8 'The Da Vinci Code' (2006)

Directed by Ron Howard