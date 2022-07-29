First coined by Japanese roboticist Masahiro Mori in 1970, the "uncanny valley" refers to the eerie and unsettling feeling you get when you see a humanoid object such as a robot, avatar, or doll, whose appearance and characteristics teeter the fine line between looking "fully human" and "somewhat human" making the objects appear unsettling, creepy, and strange. With the rise of CGI, the uncanny valley can also be found in many films, with computer animation leading the way in the production and distribution of horrifying human-ish-but-not-quite creatures, intentional or otherwise.

Even with advancements in computer animation technology happening more and more each year, the uncanny valley is continuing to flourish, showing that the work behind replicating the human form remains a pretty tricky task, although a large component is the mistreatment of VFX staff by larger companies through overwork and unfair deadlines that can result in less than desired creations.

'The Polar Express' (2004)

An animated Christmas flick about the importance of believing in Santa Claus starring the familiar and loved voice talent of Tom Hanks is a pretty great idea in theory, but The Polar Express made the fatal mistake of filming actors with motion-capture technology, which gave every character dead, lifeless eyes and disconcerting movements that ultimately makes the viewing experience pretty unpleasant since the kids just look so creepy.

It still holds a pretty solid spot in the world of well-loved Christmas films due to its charming plot and overall magical "Christmas-y" vibe, but the uncanny valley is almost impossible to ignore, with some reviews describing the animation as "a wee bit horrifying."

'The Hulk' (2003)

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe took over, superhero films didn't have the same kind of polish that is now well-expected and emblematic of the entire genre, and Ang Lee's 2003 film, The Hulk, is a great example of that bygone era. More well known for poignant, soulful, and tragic pieces such as Brokeback Mountain and the martial-arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Ang Lee's involvement in a blockbuster superhero film was a bold risk, and sadly it didn't pay off the way Marvel probably would have liked it to.

This early rendition of the Hulk is more reminiscent of claymation monsters rather than the imposing and powerful superhero from comics, making his appearance incredibly jarring compared to his real-looking human counterparts. It's safe to say that this Hulk is an early venture into the silver screen that Marvel would much rather forget.

'Cats' (2019)

Filled with terrifying, grotesque cat-human hybrids, the musical film Cats, based on Andrew Llyod Weber's hit Broadway show, is the poster child for unsettling, uncanny valley trainwrecks and led to Llyod Weber adopting a therapy dog because of how badly the film inflicted "emotional damage" onto him. Trying to get through this film without cringing or feeling deeply disturbed is borderline impossible, and watching celebrities like James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, and the great Dame Judi Dench superimposed onto weird cat-like goblin creatures is one of the most uncomfortable movie-watching experiences you will ever have.

There's not much else to say about this film since the horrendous CGI overshadows any small moment of goodness, with each A-List celebrity clearly giving it their best shot but still virtually helpless to save its doomed fate. Thankfully, the film decided to edit out every cat butthole from the film, so you can find some solace in the fact that it could have been so, so much worse.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' (2020)

This one might be cheating a little since the film edited the original Sonic the Hedgehog design mid-production and instead featured a less hideous character model, but the "ugly Sonic" design has since become a legendary example of how much power the uncanny valley holds and that the hyper-realistic animation trend is surely (and thankfully) dying out.

The character has become so infamous that he was directly referenced and parodied in the recent Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers film, where the uncanny valley nightmare creation is redeemed and helps the two chipmunks defeat the main antagonist. He may have been replaced with a better model, but he (and his teeth) will never be forgotten.

'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

When the Tim Burton movie adaptation of the classic Lewis Carroll novel, Alice in Wonderland, received negative criticism over its pacing, story, and dialogue, but it was praised for its special effects, which were pretty impressive for the time.

Time has since passed, however, and the CGI has aged pretty poorly with the off-putting, creepy, and weird ways certain characters look and act are now almost impossible to ignore. The film explores less of the fantastic world of Wonderland and instead takes a deep dive into the uncanny valley, with specific characters like Tweedledee & Tweedledum (Matt Lucas) and The Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter) looking incredibly unpleasant.

'Beowulf' (2007)

Another addition to the uncanny valley Robert Zemeckis cinematic universe, this computer-animated film is based on the Old English epic poem of the same name and reads less of a film and more like an extended cutscene for some kind of fantasy video game, except with no fun gameplay.

The animation process is similar to The Polar Express, meaning that the characters of Beowulf, unfortunately, have the same dead eyes and offputting faces, and while the CGI details and textures are incredibly well done, they still never look quite right. It's not a terrible film, but sometimes the animation style is just a bit too jarring.

