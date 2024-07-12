Anime is known worldwide for having some of the best content in the current media landscape. Whether someone is watching the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen or Attack on Titan, people searching for great anime content don't have to look far. However, there is a dark side to the anime landscape, and that is when live-action film studios attempt to turn animated masterpieces into live-action blockbusters.

Why do studios feel the need to turn projects that are already phenomenally animated into live-action, a medium that makes it that much more difficult to do the stories justice? No one has ever really been sure, besides the fact that it makes them a lot of money. To make matters worse, these adaptations often disregard the source material, especially when it comes to casting these beloved characters. From instances of whitewashing to choices that make it clear the directors completely misunderstood the characters, these are among the worst castings in live-action anime adaptations.

10 Emmy Rossum as Bulma

'Dragon Ball Evolution' (2009)

Dragon Ball Evolution is widely regarded as one of not only the worst anime films of all time but one of the worst films of all time in general. The film is quite terrible, mind-blowingly so. For a franchise that is so popular in the West, one would think that when attempting to adapt it to the big screen, filmmakers would have an easier time adapting this property specifically better than others.

Among the many puzzling castings in Dragon Ball Evolution, a really rough one is Emmy Rossum as Bulma. In typical live-action anime film fashion, Bulma may have blue hair in the show, but that's far too silly for live-action, right? So they just cast Rossum and gave her a blue streak in her hair. But worst of all, Rossum doesn't really seem like she wants to be there, making her performance feel stilted. Anyone who's seen the chaotic gem that is Shameless knows Emmy Rossum is a visceral and deeply compelling performer, but Bulma was simply not the role for her.

9 Hisato Izaki as Akira Fudo

'Devilman' (2004)

Devilman was always going to be a tough franchise to adapt to live-action, but the 2004 live-action film proved that, sometimes, it's not worth trying. 2004's Devilman has some of the worst CGI ever seen, to the point where it's unbearable to watch. It's either really hard to get through or a hilarious film to watch with friends.

Unfortunately, the actor for Akira Fudo, Hisato Izaki, was put in a tough position that resulted in a disappointing performance. What makes it so difficult is the fact that the anime adaptions (especially Devilman Crybaby) have such incredible performances all around, so coming into the role in live-action was always going to be difficult for Izaki. Following a protagonist who doesn't give a believable performance makes it very hard for the viewer to get invested in them as a character.

8 Kiko Mizuhara as Mikasa Ackerman

'Attack on Titan' Parts 1 & 2 (2015)

Attack on Titan is another franchise that theoretically could be adapted into a great film. The first Attack on Titan arc could very well be the entry into a movie franchise, and the effects and creatures wouldn't be terribly difficult to do in live-action. Unfortunately, the live-action fell flat, and a good part of that was how poorly adapted and portrayed the main characters were.

To be fair to the wonderful Kiko Mizuhara, the writing for all the characters, especially Mikasa Ackerman, was poor and did a terrible job at characterizing them accurately or well at all. But, it can't be denied that, while it may be difficult to do justice to a poorly written character, a good performance can still shine through. Unfortunately, Mizuhara just couldn't make it happen.

7 James Marsters as King Piccolo

'Dragon Ball Evolution' (2009)

The live-action Dragon Ball film has numerous castings that are just not good. Sadly, that included beloved genre actor James Marsters as the iconic Dragon Ball character Piccolo. By far one of the most complex figures in the series' lore, Piccolo is incredibly powerful while remaining a great person overall (eventually), making him a fan-favorite character among the fanbase. Thus, this casting hit hard.

Marsters is a great guy and an interesting performer, proving his talent in shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Smallville, but he simply was not fit for the role, and he knows it. His casting as Piccolo had a real impact on him, getting so bad that he's gone on record apologizing for the film as a whole. At FanExpo Boston, he said, "I'm sorry about the film. I'm so sorry."At the end of the day, Marsters' acknowledgment of the film's flaws is a small comfort, but unfortunately, it doesn't dismiss the negatives of his casting overall.

6 Margaret Qualley as Mia Sutton

'Death Note' (2017)

One of the more recent infamous live-action anime adaptions to hit screens was the live-action adaption of the world-famous Death Note. Fun fact: the character of Mia Sutton (Margaret Qualley) was created for the film to replace the anime's Misa Amane (Ana Hirano & Shannon Chan-Kent).

Even for a character that doesn't exist in the original series, the casting of Margaret Qualley just didn't work for the Mia Sutton character. A big part of Misa's character relies on her being somewhat of a jerk. While there could have been some depth added to her rough-around-the-edges personality, Qualley plays the role pretty straightforwardly and makes the character feel boring. But everyone can agree that between Mia and Misa, Mia is the lesser of two evils.

5 Gary Daniels as Kenshiro

'Fist of the North Star' (1995)

Everybody loves a good martial arts film from another decade... except for Fist of the North Star. Based on the anime film of the same name from almost 10 years earlier, Fist of the North Star already has a pretty wild concept, being a martial arts film set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. But the live-action film proved to audiences that some concepts just don't translate to live-action.

If there is a film that reeks of everything terrible about the action films of the 90s, it's Fist of the North Star. The epitome of this issue is in the casting of Gary Daniels as Kenshiro. For starters, the character is whitewashed, as Daniels is a white American man, while Kenshiro is originally an orphan from China. Moreover, Daniels just doesn't bring a noteworthy performance; in fact, it's the opposite, as his wooden and often clumsy delivery makes an already mediocre film feel more inept.

4 Josh Brolin as Joe Doucett

'Oldboy' (2013)

The original Oldboy from 2003 is a borderline masterpiece. Starring Choi Min-sik and directed by Park Chan-wook, Oldboy is a groundbreaking piece of art that has stood the test of time perfectly and still outranks some of the best action films to this very day. So why did the West remake it 10 years later? One can only assume money.

The question of why the film was made wasn't the only one in the world's mind when the film was announced. Many did (and still do) wonder why, if Hollywood was going to remake it, they thought it would be a good idea to cast a white man. Absolutely no hate to the ever-wonderful Josh Brolin, an Oscar nominee with an impressive filmography under his belt. But his casting is one of the cornerstone reasons that this remake doesn't work. Not even Spike Lee himself could save it.

3 Justin Chatwin as Son Goku

'Dragon Ball Evolution' (2009)

Son Goku is one of the most iconic anime characters on the planet, represented as a buff, loud and goofy fighter since 1989. Thus, going into a live-action film and making him almost the exact opposite of these traits was probably one of the worst ideas a live-action anime film has ever made.

Much like most of the actors stuck in roles like these, Justin Chatwin is simply not Goku. Sure, he's got a nice smile and black hair, but if someone tells another person that a tomato is an apple, that doesn't make it true. Son Goku was never and is never going to be a character that's easy to capture in live-action. Maybe more so in the modern age, but certainly not back in 2009. Chatwin's awkward performance reads more as inexperienced than charming, making Goku feel like a meek simpleton rather than the loveable goofball he's supposed to be.

2 Nat Wolff as Light Turner

'Death Note' (2017)

There is so much that went wrong in 2017's Death Note, but one of the worst sins was casting Nat Wolff as the iconic protagonist, Light Turner (known in the anime as Light Yagami). Light is so beloved in the anime because he is a slick, cunning and incredibly clever guy whose intellect can only be rivaled by a select few.

Unfortunately, Nat Wolff portrays Light as a quiet and almost bumbling fool who feels impossible to cheer for as a protagonist. There's not much about his performance that feels interesting, and the intellect that Light holds is not found really anywhere in Wolff's performance. Of the many issues that make up 2017's Death Note, the casting of Wolff is among the worst. At least Willem Dafoe acts circles around everyone else and actually happens to be one great casting.

1 Scarlett Johansson as Major

'Ghost in the Shell' (2017)

The original Ghost in the Shell is one of the best anime films of the 1990s. A great and thoughtful commentary on the advancement of technology, Ghost in the Shell is more relevant now than it ever has been before. Thus, and while its mere existence is debatable, a live-action Ghost in the Shell had the prime opportunity to take that commentary and add to it now that technology has advanced further. Spoilers: it didn't.

When it was first announced that Scarlett Johansson would be playing Major, the internet was up in arms and furious at the casting, using the film as yet another example for the argument that live-action anime can never work. Like many live-action anime films, what makes this casting so terrible is the abhorrent whitewashing put on display by casting Johansson as a character who was born Japanese. The handling of the situation by everyone involved only made the matter worse, as did the fact that the movie was ultimately bad. There's no excuse for it, and it makes her arguably the worst live-action anime casting there is.

