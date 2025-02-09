Computer Generated Imagery dates all the way back to Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo where the visionary director utilized abstract graphics and imagery for the title's opening credits sequence. In the nearly 70 years since, CGI, as it has come to be known, has increased in quality and usage, now being found in nearly every major film released and being able to replicate dynamic action sequences, fantasy spectacles, and even entire characters. Generations of filmmakers such as James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, and Peter Jackson have embraced digital effects and created stunning visuals with the technology, using CGI to create truly classic films.

Still, the intent of the first CGI effect in Vertigo was not spectacle but uneasiness. Hitchcock and graphics artist John Whitney recognized the computer's ability to make images that felt instinctively uncanny and alien to the human eye, and nearly seven decades later this very quality of CGI is still discussed every single year. Whether it be a singular moment or an entire film's worth of poor effects, when digital effects are used poorly they not only look horrible to the human eye but are immediately clocked by the audience's subconscious. The effects in Jurassic Park hold up better than Jurassic World for this very reason. Even if a viewer can't explain why they don't like a visual, they can still tell that it is just off. As computer-generated imagery shows no signs of slowing down many films will be cursed to live in the uncanny valley forever, but even worse than those are the great films that stop by for a bit, and nearly derail their entire existence.

10 Final Battle

'Black Panther' (2018) - Directed by Ryan Coogler

Image via Marvel Studios

Recently the Marvel Cinematic Universe and superhero films as a whole have garnered a reputation for poor quality or rushed CGI. Effects like floating heads in Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, obviously fake creature design in The Marvels, and the quantum realms....everything in Antman and the Wasp Quantummania, have become go-to references for some of the worst CGI in film in general. This downturn in visual quality seems to correspond with a general downward trend for the MCU as a whole. Not only are the effects worse looking, but the films are less interesting and less profitable and the two issues feed one another. However, even during the MCU's heyday, and in some of their best-received films, this slippage in CGI was already visible.

Black Panther is one of the MCU's greatest films by nearly any measure. The film grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, and is generally regarded as some of the franchise's best in both storytelling and acting. The one blemish that everyone agrees on the film has forever is it's final battle. While Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan have undeniably compelling interplay as T'Challa and Kilmonger this final confrontation is not between them but instead between PS2-era models that resemble them. The look, the movement, and the color of nearly this entire battle is not only off but unfinished. This comical battle is sandwiched between compelling and introspective conversations between the two characters, making its cartoonish movement and pacing all the more painful.

9 Dinosaur Stampede

'King Kong' (2005) - Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via Universal Pictures

2005's King Kong is the best remake of the original 1933 epic and served simultaneously a beautiful homage to the original classic and as a much-needed modern upgrade. Helmed by Peter Jackson, the visionary director fresh off the multi-multi-Oscar award-winning The Lord of The Rings: The Return of the King, this reimagining of Skull Island and its inhabitants presented the director with a perfect opportunity to continue to flex his prowess in worldbuilding and visual effects. For the most part, King Kong delivers on this premise with gusto. The film is filled with fantastic set-pieces which showcase the untamed and wild nature of Skull Island and suck the viewer into the idea of a land that simultaneously feels distant and mythical yet close enough to touch. Jackson planned on going even further with this world-building, but, luckily, he didn't with the film already stretching at over 3 hours...and the limitations of his prowess beginning to show.

The segment that nearly breaks the amazing illusion of Skull Island is the film's infamous dinosaur stampede. This sequence features Jack Black, Adrien Brody and a host of their fellow adventurers having several nail-biting encounters as they get caught against a tide of oncoming dinos in a narrow crevasse. Or at least the segment is supposed to be nail-biting. A combination of incredibly poor green screen and way more CGI dinosaurs than the VFX team was prepared to handle makes for a sequence filled with laughable images such as dinos which rapidly shift in size, a CGI Adrien Brody kicking a velociraptor, and Jack Black on a backdrop so fake a local weatherman wouldn't use it. King Kong is a masterpiece and undeniably one of the greatest epics of the 21st century, but at over 3 hours long there was some room to trim. This is the scene that should have been trimmed.