CGI has been around for decades at this point, but it's only really in the last few years that it's become truly powerful enough to be consistently believable. Even then, it still needs to be used judiciously to be effective—the perfect example of this approach is the Lord of the Rings movies, which mostly used computer-generated graphics to augment the practical effects rather than replace them. However, plenty of movies take the opposite approach, substituting CGI for in-camera effects completely, often resulting in visual doggerel. This approach is particularly bad when it comes to movie monsters.

With this in mind, this list delves into the fathomless depths of bad CGI in creature features. These monsters, intended to evoke fear or wonder, instead left audiences scratching their heads or even stifling laughter. From awkwardly animated beings to designs that defy logic, the following creations serve as reminders of the fine line between groundbreaking and cringe-worthy visual effects.

10 He Who Walks Among the Rows

'Children of the Corn' (1984)

"No, blue man. He Who Walks Behind the Rows will decide your fate!" The first Children of the Corn movie, based on a Stephen King story, is mostly decent, certainly a lot better than many of its sequels. It takes place in a rural Nebraska town where children have overthrown their parents under the influence of a mysterious entity known as He Who Walks Behind the Rows. This premise is creepy enough, but the movie is totally undermined in the finale by the shoddy CGI used for the monster.

The beast shows off its dark powers in a key scene where Isaac, one of the children, is sacrificed in a cornfield. Its malevolence manifests as an atrociously fake glow that consumes the boy, looking like something out of an arcade game. It immediately nukes the tension and suspense, making the movie more laughable than frightening. This trend would continue with some of the subsequent installments, which also failed to portray the antagonist creepily enough.

9 The Thing

'The Thing' (2011)

"It’s not dead yet. Burn it!" The original Thing is a marvel of practical effects, showing off Rob Bottin and Stan Winston's twisted creativity at its peak. The same cannot be said for the 2011 prequel, which swapped out puppetry and mechanics for bland, flimsy graphics. The CGI creatures, while ambitious in their design, lack the tactile realism and weight of the practical effects, making them feel more like video game assets than genuine threats.

While director Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. does well to replicate the bleak and claustrophobic tone of the 1982 version, the overuse of digital effects detracts from the immersion. As a result, where John Carpenter's film is a classic, the 2011 update is disposable. The decision to opt for digital effects instead of practical ones naturally did not go over well with the fan base, many of whom saw it as a rejection of the Carpenter film's spirit.

8 The Boogeyman

'Boogeyman' (2005)

"You can't fight the Boogeyman. He's everywhere." In Boogeyman, Tim Jensen (Barry Watson) is haunted by childhood trauma stemming from the mysterious disappearance of his father, whom he believes was taken by the Boogeyman. The movie builds its tension around the unseen terror, but when the monster is finally revealed in full CGI form, it’s a laughable disappointment. The director should rather have kept it hidden throughout, only hinting at it.

For a beast meant to embody primal childhood fears, this Boogeyman is thoroughly underwhelming.

The budget was clearly not big enough to afford the kind of digital artistry that would have made the creature genuinely unsettling. The Bogeyman morphs between several forms, but none is particularly scary. The creature just looks awkward and unrealistic, more Goosebumps than The Shining. For a beast meant to embody primal childhood fears, it's thoroughly underwhelming. The CGI is just one of many issues in this under-cooked, cliché-ridden horror: indeed, bad graphics, cheap jump scares, and wooden dialogue are the order of the day.

7 Hallucinations

'One Missed Call' (2008)

"They all hear the same thing before they die. A voicemail from their future death." One Missed Call gave cellphones the Ring treatment, with characters receiving eerie voicemails from their future selves, predicting their deaths. The source of this malevolent curse is eventually revealed to be the spirit of a girl named Ellie. Unlike its Japanese predecessor, which relied on subtle, atmospheric scares, the American remake opts for over-the-top CGI, which looks painfully dated now.

Most of the effects consist of characters seeing horrifying features on the faces of strangers caused by ghostly hallucinations. None of them looks good, however; more like something from the '90s than the late 2000s. The worst is the cursed doll that appears in a hospital. It takes the form of a glowering baby holding a cell phone, which looks plain ridiculous. It's a far cry from the Japanese original directed by Takashi Miike, which itself was just okay. Not for nothing, One Missed Call holds a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 Mama

'Mama' (2013)

"Victoria, you know who I am. I’m your Mama." Mama tells the story of two young girls, Victoria (Megan Charpentier) and Lily (Isabelle Nélisse), who are raised in isolation by a vengeful spirit they call Mama after their parents’ tragic deaths. When the girls are adopted, Mama follows them to their new home. The film starts strong, building an eerie vibe and using shadows to great effect. However, the climactic reveal of Mama as a fully CGI entity undoes much of the carefully constructed tension.

Again, this is a case where the monster simply looks like something out of a cheap game. Kids are bound to be frightened by it, but veteran horror fans will be unmoved. It's a pity since the rest of the movie is pretty solid (Jessica Chastain and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau turn in strong performances). In short, the antagonist in a 2013 horror has no excuse to look this fake.