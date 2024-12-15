Holiday horror movies delight anyone looking for a darker alternative to all the cheery, fun Christmas movies that come out during this time. Sitting back and watching a good, frightening, or even violent Christmas movie is exciting during this merry and bright time. Indeed, there's no harm in watching something different this holiday season. Just make sure to avoid some of the lame ones.

Good holiday horror movies are a rarity in the horror genre. Make no mistake, there are some classics, like Black Christmas, Gremlins, and even Krampus, which was a bit of a surprise hit, but it seems there are a lot more bad Christmas horror movies than good ones. They're largely seen as mediocre cash grabs that tried and never really came across as compelling and are not the least bit terrifying. Here are the ten worst Christmas horror movies ranked.

10 'Silent Night, Deadly Night Part II' (1987)

Directed by Lee Harvey

Image via Silent Night Releasing Corporation

Let's start off this list with one of the most laughably bad but celebrated Christmas horror movies ever made. Yes, it's Silent Night, Deadly Night Part II, the 1987 horror comedy that gave the internet one of it's most popular memes, "Garbage Day!" Directed by Lee Harvey, its a sequel to the 1984 original Silent Night, Deadly Night. It follows the younger brother of that story's killer, Ricky Chapman (Eric Freeman), as he continues his murderous older brother's violent rampage.

Silent Deadly Night Part II is one of the best so-bad-it's-good horror movies of the 1980s. It's full of absurd dialog, unintentionally hilarious kills, and a goofy but enjoyable performance from Eric Freeman, who steals the spotlight with his over-the-top performance. It's not the least bit terrifying, and nothing goes right with its plot, but that makes it so rewatchable. It's a terrible holiday horror movie, but one that'll surely make viewers laugh.

9 'It's A Wonderful Knife' (2023)

Directed by Tyler Maclntyre

Image via Shudder

As its title suggests, 2023's It's a Wonderful Knife is a horror comedy with a unique slasher spin on Frank Capra's black-and-white classic It's A Wonderful Life from 1946. The story follows Winnie (Jane Widdop), a troubled young girl who, one year after killing a deranged industrialist, Henry Waters (Justin Long), in self-defense, struggles to move past the traumatic event and wishes she'd never been born. When her wish is mysteriously granted, she finds herself in an alternate, darker reality where Waters lives, and his evil influence has taken over her town.

With a ridiculous premise like this, it's no wonder the film is completely absurd. While not insultingly bad, It's A Wonderful Knife is a baffling mess lacking a coherent storyline. The plot makes little sense, and most of the acting is hilariously over the top and cringe-worthy. The best part of the film is Justin Long, who steals the show as Henry Waters, making every moment of his screen time laugh-out-loud hilarious because of how ridiculous he acts and sounds. He's had a bit of a career resurgence lately, and his presence here does carry much of the film, making it somewhat more enjoyable.

8 'The Mean One' (2022)

Directed by Steven LaMorte

Image via XYZ Films

Turning Dr. Seuss's beloved kid's story, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, into a slasher parody became a huge gamble that didn't pay off. Released in 2022 and directed by Steven LaMorte, The Mean One is a low-budget attempt at giving Seuss's story a darker spin. It stars Terrifier's own David Howard Thornton, who brings his Art the Clown style as a murderous version of the Grinch as he terrorizes the sleepy mountain town of Newville.

While not entirely bad, The Mean One has little going for it in terms of a decent holiday slasher flick. The film's weak points, from the rushed CGI blood to mediocre dialog, drastically drag the entertainment down. Granted, the film gets good every time David Howard Thornton appears, and some of the kills are spectacularly bloody. However, overall, The Mean One was a let-down with a few thrilling points.

7 'The Ginger Dead Man' (2005)

Directed by Charles Band

Image Via Full Moon Entertainment/Talos Entertainment

With a completely fake-sounding and ludicrous title like The Ginger Dead Man, audiences know they're in for one wild, silly ride. Released in 2005 and directed by Charles Band, The Ginger Dead Man is a hilarious slasher parody starring the delightfully entertaining Gary Busey as an unhinged murderer who goes on a holiday-themed rampage after his soul is transferred into a gingerbread cookie.

Wildly absurd and tons of fun, The Ginger Dead Man is a bad movie but an enjoyable one. It's so over-the-top and ridiculous that it's hard not to laugh along with what's happening. Busey is at his best playing bizarre, outlandish characters, and he shines with his hilarious one-liners. Yeah, its story is complete nonsense and nothing about it is scary, but The Ginger Dead Man is one of those so-bad-it's-good movies that are at least fun to watch. It's a trashy film, but at least it never tries to take itself too seriously.

6 'Elves' (1989)

Directed by Jeffrey Mandel

Image via Action International Pictures

For anyone looking for something completely bonkers, give Elves a try. Released in 1989 and directed by Jeffrey Mandel, Elves is a highly absurd and wildly hilarious Christmas horror flick that uniquely depicts Santas' little helpers. It's about a young woman, Kirsten (Julie Astin), who becomes part of a twisted experiment by a Neo-Nazi cult to mate with a genetically modified elf and create a hybrid race.

If that premise sounds made up, unfortunately, it's not. Elves is an hour and 29-minute laugh fest full of nonsensical storytelling, lousy acting, and comically mediocre creature effects. Everything about this shlocky mess is amateur, from the directing, quality, make-up, and especially the dialog. It'll make viewers scratch their heads and bust at the seams with laughter. It may not be as well recognized as some other notable stinkers, but this one is truly one of the worst, but also in an entertaining way.

5 'Hosts' (2020)

Directed by Adam Leader and Richard Oakes

Image via Dark Sky Films

2020's Hosts may be the most bizarre film for anyone looking for a little more outlandish holiday horror. Directed by Adam Leader and Richard Oakes in their feature film debut, Hosts is a low-budget British horror movie with an unexplained Sci-fi twist. It's about a family on Christmas Eve, inviting their young neighbors to join them in the celebration. But the night turns deadly as the supposedly harmless neighbors reveal sinister entities have taken over their bodies.

While it had an enticing trailer and could have been an interesting concept that could have turned into a unique, nail-biting horror thriller, Hosts falls flat in its execution. For starters, the plot makes little to no sense, never giving clear answers, and the whole thing just comes across as confusing and uncompelling. Most of the acting is frustrating, and the dialog can ultimately take viewers out of the experience. It's an absolute mess that could have worked had it not had it not made so many mistakes in its production.

4 'Krampus: the Christmas Devil' (2013)

Directed by Jason Hull

Image via Jason Hull

The eerie folk legend of Krampus has been brought to the big screen several times throughout the years. There's nothing more terrifying around the holidays than a story of a horned demonic figure coming to punish those who haven't been good year-round. While director Michael Dougherty's 2015 horror comedy version of the legend is arguably the most recognizable and best representation, many films depict the festive demon, and they're not all good, least of all the abysmal Krampus: The Christmas Devil.

It's a pretty generic story, lacking competent storytelling, directing, and acting. Its direct-to-video quality shows in an incredibly obvious way, as the entire film feels amteurish from beginning to end. From the lazy writing to the lack of anything resembling a coherent plot, this Krampus film is a hard skip that makes anyone wish they were watching the 2015 version instead.

3 'Black Christmas' (2006)

Directed by Glen Morgan

Image Via MGM/Dimension

Bob Clark's 1974 original Black Christmas is the ultimate holiday horror movie. It was powerfully acted, brilliantly suspenseful, and undoubtedly iconic. But its magic could never be fully repeated, especially regarding its two incredibly disappointing sequels. The first remake came in 2006 when director Glen Morgan gave a much more violent, but ultimately unnecessary, update to the already classic story.

Though noticeably gorier and featuring a remarkable cast of leading ladies, including Katie Cassidy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Andrea Martin, The 2006 Black Christmas was a soulless remake that missed the point of what made the original so gripping. The plot has elements that delve unexpectedly into extremely unpleasant territory, especially when delving into the killer's (Robert Mann) backstory, which might be off-putting to some audience members. And while the cast is somewhat enjoyable, unfortunately, there isn't character development as most of them are just there to die in exceptionally brutal fashions. While not as bad as one other remake on this list, the 2006 Black Christmas is undeniably inferior compared to its predecessor. It might be a watch for the gory kills, but it's a hard pass for anyone looking for a decent story.