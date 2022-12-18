No matter how you celebrate the holidays, be it rugged up by the fireplace or gathered around the dinner table, Christmas is a time to unwind, relax, and spend some quality time with the family. While many films have shown this with great warmth and festive charm, some have been more adept at showing the other end of the scale, the families who turn the dreams of a white winter Christmas into a nightmare.

RELATED: 10 Holiday Movie Villains That Rival The Grinch

From uptight traditionalists hellbent on getting every aspect of Christmas right to unseasonable Grinches who refuse to embrace the festivities, these Christmas movie families don’t strike us as being the best people to spend Christmas with. So no matter how eccentric, erratic, or downright enthusiastic your family is about the holidays, take some solace in the fact that you don’t have to spend the holidays with these families.

The Stones – ‘The Family Stone’ (2005)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) brings his fiancé Meredith (Sarah Jessica Parker) home to his tight-knit family for the holidays. The rambunctious Stone family quickly comes at odds with Meredith as her stiffness and bumbling nature lead to a series of awkward encounters.

The abuse Meredith endures at the hands of the Stones leads her to call in her sister for support, only for her fiancé to fall in love with her as his family come to adore her. While the romantic interests end up being a bit like a game of musical chairs, everyone eventually settles down happily and in love, but the Stones still strike us as being a hostile - albeit hilarious - family to spend Christmas with.

The Millers – ‘The Santa Clause’ (1994)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Talk about a seasonal buzzkill, the Millers are the worst kind of people to have to spend Christmas with. Spiritless and unsentimental, they dedicate their yuletide celebrations to informing young Charlie (Eric Lloyd) that Santa Claus isn’t real and all the tales of the North Pole are completely made up.

While the pair do eventually come good and there is an explanation for their lack of festive cheer, we can’t imagine there would be much fun to be had with them during the holidays. We’ll stick with Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) as Santa Claus instead.

RELATED: 'Violent Night': The 10 Best 'Bad Santas' That Aren't So Jolly

The Maltins – ‘Jingle All the Way’ (1996)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The sniveling next-door neighbors to the Langstons, The Maltins consist of the lecherous divorcee Ted (Phil Hartman) and his unpleasant son Johnny (E.J. De La Pena). Set amid the rising tensions of last-minute Christmas shopping, Ted is the ever-present thorn in Howard’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) side as he searches relentlessly for a Turbo-Man action figurine for his son.

Admittedly, Howard is far from the greatest father of all time while Ted seems to be just that, but in the moments when his façade cracks he is revealed to be as false as they come, and his son isn’t much better. The Maltins aren’t helped by their ill-tempered pet reindeer either.

The McClanes – ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Image via 20th Century Fox

It’s nothing personal against the McClanes, but one can’t deny that Christmas celebrations with them tend to get a little rowdy. In Die Hard it was John McClane (Bruce Willis) saving his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), among other hostages, from armed thieves at the Nakatomi Plaza on Christmas Eve.

Two years later (in Die Hard 2), the re-married duo had to face the music again as a foreign military leader and his goons wreaked havoc on an airport, again, on Christmas Eve. If it’s excitement you seek the holidays then maybe the McClanes are who you want to be hanging out with, but if you just want to put your feet up and relax then it’s probably best you look elsewhere.

The Peltzers – ‘Gremlins’ (1984)

Image via Warner Bros.

Much like the McClanes in Die Hard, it’s not necessarily the Peltzers themselves we have a problem with as much as it is the company they keep. In the case of Gremlins, it’s the cute and cuddly little mogwais who seem like the perfect pet but are soon revealed to be anything but.

Transforming into villainous, reptilian little imps after being fed after midnight, Stripe and his goons wreak havoc on the Peltzer’s, and indeed the entire neighborhood, in the famous Christmastime black comedy horror. Who knows though, if you’re confident that you can keep them from the light, keep them dry, and not feed them after midnight then the Peltzers and Gizmo might be the perfect Christmas companions.

RELATED: 15 Best Christmas Horror Movies to Watch Now on Shudder

The Griswolds – ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ (1989)

Image via Warner Bros.

A timeless Christmas classic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a painfully accurate depiction of the haphazard holidays many families must endure. From the overeager father to the disinterested kids, bickering grandparents, and, of course, the crazy cousins, a festive frenzy abounds in this iconic holiday comedy.

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) keeps a smile on his face as he remains steadfast to celebrate a “fun old-fashioned family Christmas” despite everything going wrong around him. Even his joyous façade eventually crumbles as the Christmas chaos finally gets to be too much, leading to a hilarious tirade taking aim at everyone and everything.

The Kranks – ‘Christmas with the Kranks’ (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Christmas with the Kranks follows Luther (Tim Allen) and Nora (Jamie Lee Curtis) Crank who decide not to partake in festive celebrations upon learning their daughter won’t be home for the holidays. Instead of simply easing up on the festivities, they go so far as to boycott Christmas altogether and aggravate some neighbors in the process.

The rising hostilities only grow uglier when the Kranks learn their daughter will in fact be home for Christmas and try to salvage the holiday by stealing their neighbor's Christmas tree. To be honest, not many of the families in this film seem like great people to enjoy the holidays with, but the Kranks are particularly bad.

The Krums and the Ellingboes – ‘Klaus’ (2019)

Image via Netflix

The two overriding foes of Netflix’s criminally underrated animated Christmas flick Klaus, the Krums and the Ellingboes are the two power-broking families in the small town of Smeerensburg. Headed by Mrs. Tammy Krum (Joan Cusack) and Mr. Aksel Ellingboe (Will Sasso), the two families have been at war with one another for centuries, dragging the townsfolk into the miserable feud as well.

That is until Jesper Johansen (Jason Schwartzman) and Klaus (J.K. Simmons) start bringing happiness to the village by secretly giving out toys to children in the night. The only time Tammy and Aksel see eye-to-eye is when they form a brief truce to try and put an end to Jesper and Klaus’ operation which is ruining their traditional feud.

RELATED: The 10 Most Iconic Christmas Movie Characters

The Finches – ‘Deck the Halls’ (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

As is often the case in Christmas movies, the reason for the Finch family being so reprehensible in Deck the Halls lands squarely at the feet of the family patriarch, Steve Finch (Matthew Broderick). Adoring of his self-proclaimed standing as the ‘Christmas guy’, the holidays aren’t so much about relaxation for him as much as they are about living up to his title.

He goes from being slightly annoying to downright unbearable when a new neighbor, Buddy Hall (Danny DeVito), becomes a rival to his yuletide mastery by vowing to have a Christmas lights display which can be seen on ‘MyEarth’. Going from competitive to just plane jealous, Steve ensures the Finches are among the last families we’d want to spend the holidays with.

The McCallisters – ‘Home Alone’ (1990)

Image via 20th Century Fox

One of the ultimate Christmas classics, you’ll have to go a long way to find someone who doesn’t love Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister and his booby-trapping antics throughout Home Alone. However, the rest of his family doesn’t strike us as being the best group to enjoy the holidays with.

Kevin’s reprehensible relatives range from domineering older siblings, self-indulgent uncles, and, of course, his parents who forgot to take him on their holiday. Needless to say, we think we’d spend the holidays with the wet bandits before hanging out with the McCallisters over Christmas.

NEXT: The Best Christmas Movie on Netflix Right Now