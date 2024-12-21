More than perhaps any other holiday, Christmas seems to inspire some truly great movies, with some films about that most wonderful time of the year standing among the best of all time, even when judged as non-Christmas movies. It’s a Wonderful Life, for example, is close to perfect, as is Gremlins, and Die Hard (so long as you're okay with counting that one as a Christmas movie).

Then, on the other end of the scale, there are Christmas-themed movies that pretty much entirely miss the mark; those that could well prevent you from certain family gatherings in the future, should you select them for group viewings. Not that you should use such stinkers to get out of potential gatherings you might not want to attend in the future, but… you know, you can use bad for “good.” But it will mean suffering through some painful cinema, with such pain-inducing titles ranked below, starting with the bad and ending with the worst.

10 'A Christmas Story 2' (2012)

Directed by Brian Levant

According to the good people of Letterboxd, A Christmas Story 2 is an all-time turkey of a Christmas movie, serving as a rather awkward sequel to A Christmas Story, which came out almost 30 years earlier. A decade later, the whole saga became a trilogy, with the 2022 release of A Christmas Story Christmas which, while not hugely well-received, is still considered better than A Christmas Story 2.

There’s also the 1994 film, My Summer Story, which follows A Christmas Story, but isn't in step continuity-wise with A Christmas Story 2. The whole series is a confusing mess, but trying to unpack all the Christmas Stories is still more interesting than talking about A Christmas Story 2, which overall lacks any of the charm, humor, and heart that can be found in the classic original, and really just feels, at best, like a bit of a Christmas cash-grab.

9 'Love the Coopers' (2015)

Directed by Jessie Nelson

For such a ho-hum movie, Love the Coopers has a shockingly strong ensemble cast, packed with well-known stars like Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried, Alan Arkin, Steve Martin, Olivia Wilde, Marisa Tomei, June Squibb, and Anthony Mackie. And, if that’s not enough, it has a pre-fame Timothée Chalamet, playing one of the many titular Coopers.

It tries to be a farcical family comedy in line with something perhaps a little like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, but isn't up to the standards of that one, nor other Christmas comedies that mine most of their humor from dysfunctional families being all chaotic. Particularly forgiving viewers might find some small traces of charm here (generous helpings of eggnog may or may not help, who knows), but otherwise, there are other Christmas movies that scratch a similar itch which are more deserving of your time at Christmastime.

8 'Santa Claus Conquers the Martians' (1964)

Directed by Nicholas Webster

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians does, for better or worse, give you pretty much what you'd expect from such a strange title. It might not be one of the best B-movies of the 1960s, but it is one of the most attention-grabbing and unusual, following a series of events that unfolds when Martians decide their lives are boring, and that they could use Santa Claus to spice things up, particularly for the youth on Mars.

And so they try to kidnap Santa, all the while some children on Earth try their best to thwart such plans. Obviously, Santa Claus Conquers the Martians is hokey, immensely dated, and practically falling apart at the seams, but therein lies some potential charm for those after a cult classic – or perhaps so-bad-it’s-good – sort of holiday movie.

7 'Jingle All the Way 2' (2014)

Directed by Alex Zamm

Few people would consider the wonderfully hammy Arnold Schwarzenegger being swapped out with Larry the Cable Guy to be a fair trade, but Jingle All the Way 2 seems to unsuccessfully insist that it is. Not that the original Jingle All the Way was a great movie, by any means, but it had some fun over-acting from Schwarzenegger and a feel that was equal parts goofy and chaotic, the whole incoherency of it all being strangely compelling (or at least interesting).

In contrast, Jingle All the Way 2 takes a kind of bad song and makes it worse, the plot revolving once more around a parent’s desperate journey to get their child the one thing they really want for Christmas. It’s the same kind of premise as the first, just now, the lead actor is way more annoying, and instead of a decent chunk of the jokes missing their mark, basically all of them do.