Christmas movies are dear to so many people. With their cozy tone, nostalgia, and themes that revolve around love, family, positivity, and friendship, it is a great way to evoke the jolly spirit of the season. However, despite the fact there are numerous favorite Christmas movies out there, some still fail to get the Christmas spirit flickering.

Some Christmas films, for one reason or another, fail to capture the holiday spirit and are subsequently poorly received. Could it be that they lack the fun and cheer of the season, are poorly written and executed or are just too cheesy? One way or another, for many viewers, these movies fail to live up to the expectations of Christmas movies. Despite garnering low ratings and negative reviews, are these truly the worst Christmas movies ever, or do they deserve a second look?

‘Surviving Christmas’ (2004)

Feeling nostalgic for his childhood home, a lonely wealthy executive, Drew Latham (Ben Affleck), visits his house only to discover a new family occupies it. He then offers the residents, Tom Valco (James Gandolfini) and his wife, Christine (Catherine O’Hara), a large sum of money to allow him to spend Christmas with them. When their daughter arrives, things get more interesting.

It may seem cheesy, too cartoony, or even like it hijacks the warm feeling of Christmas with Drew holding the family hostage. Still, a second look at Surviving Christmas reveals that it is quite amusing and worth watching. The film features Ben Affleck in one of his more comedic roles: also, any movie with the late, great James Gandolfini is a treat. Viewers willing to look past its 29% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes are sure to have fun.

‘A Merry Friggin’ Christmas' (2014)

Boyd Mitchler (Joel McHale) is forced to spend Christmas with his dysfunctional family. After learning that his wife (Lauren Graham) left their son’s gift at home, he has to hit the road and endure a long drive with his father, Mitch (Robin Williams), which leads to them hashing out certain issues.

With negative reviews from critics and audiences, this dysfunctional family comedy tale generally has unfavorable reviews. However, it may not be such a bad movie for those who enjoy crude, sarcastic humor. A Merry Friggin’ Christmas is certainly not like cliché Christmas movies, and many complain that the dysfunctional family drama detracts from the deep meaning of Christmas. But Christmas movies don’t always have to be that deep to be funny or enjoyed, do they?

‘Unaccompanied Minors’ (2006)

Five kids are trapped in the airport on Christmas Eve due to the gigantic snowstorm as flights are canceled. They decide to have an exciting Christmas by escaping and running wild. After being caught and punished by ruthless Mr. Porter (Lewis Black), the head of passenger relations, one of the kids comes up with yet another plan to make Christmas fun for his sister.

While some viewers have described this as one of the worst Christmas movies, others have deemed it heart-warming and unforgettable. The idea of kids running wild during a blizzard may seem strange, but the in-depth character development, commendable acting, and intriguing plot make up for that. Even though this Christmas comedy, directed by Paul Feig, may seem like a rehash of other funnier movies, it does well enough to entertain kids and adults.

‘Fred Claus’ (2007)

When Fred’s criminal ways finally land him in trouble, he is forced to move to the North Pole with his younger brother to help Santa Claus prepare for Christmas. Now St. Nick must deal with Fred’s troubles and an efficiency expert's arrival to evaluate Santa’s operation.

With an audience rating of 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, Fred Claus makes it to the list of the most hated Christmas Movies. David Dobkin presents a bizarre Christmas story that is enjoyable but not for everyone. The truth is that Fred Claus is far from perfect, but with its stellar cast (consisting of Paul Giamatti,Vince Vaughn, and Kevin Spacey), powerful scenes, and fun moments, it heartily radiates the theme of brotherhood.

‘Black Christmas’ (2006)

This horror Christmas story follows a group of sorority sisters stranded at their camp house during a snowstorm when a deranged killer escapes from an asylum and begins to murder them one by one.

Black Christmas is super terrifying, gory, and disturbing, and for these reasons, many have come to love and hate it, too. It may not be as good as the original, but fans of remakes of 1980s slashers will enjoy seeing it again and again.

‘Jingle All the Way’ (1996)

A father (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who has neglected his family promises to get his son Turbo Man as a Christmas gift. On Christmas Eve, he discovers that every store is sold out, forcing him to embark on a frantic search across town to save Christmas. During this search, he crosses paths with Myron (Sinbad), a postal officer also on a mission to get Turbo Man for his son.

Despite being criticized for smothering the Christmas spirit with its chaotic comic actions, there are still moments and lines in this movie that remain unforgettable. When viewed as a Christmas comedy, it is, and nothing other than that, ‘Jingle All the Way’ is quite an entertaining and fantastic movie. People who love Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedy films will undoubtedly find this film quite enjoyable.

‘American Carol’ (2008)

The plot is based on three spirits visiting an anti-American filmmaker Michael Malone (Kevin Farley), to convince him to change his perception of his country and instill a sense of patriotism in him.

Look away from the political undertone and view this simply as a comedy; it becomes fun to watch. David Zucker’s American Carol criticizes everything and everyone and goes against the norm, which is typical for insult comedies. Many viewers may find it hard not to crack up each time they see this movie, but this doesn’t change the fact that it may be depressing or downright annoying for some.

‘Love the Coopers’ (2015)

Charlotte (Diane Keaton) and Sam (John Goodman) are in the middle of a divorce but decide to give their children one last holiday gathering before breaking the news. During the gathering, a series of unwanted visitors join the Cooper clan, turning the night on its head and leading them to rediscover family bonds and the spirit of the season.

Even with its talented cast, not many loved the Coopers on Rotten tomatoes. With so many disturbing family issues to address, this American comedy Christmas drama may seem like a lot. It is, however, an excellent movie for viewers who love intense films that deal with real-life issues and may not be all that great for those looking for cheerful or warm Christmas movies.

‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ (1998)

After being hazed by his friends, a college student (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) is left stranded in a desert, thousands of miles from home, with a few days left before Christmas. During this ugly journey, he learns more about himself and the true meaning of Christmas.

If you are watching for fun, then it isn’t all that bad. It may be a cheesy Disney movie, but it upholds Christmassy feelings and is a lot of fun to watch. While some fans described it as boring and bland, others commended it for its originality. Viewers who love road trip Christmas movies will find this satisfying to watch.

‘Home Alone 3’ (1997)

Alex Pruitt (Alex D. Linz), an 8-year-old boy living in New York, must defend his home from a dangerous band of international criminals seeking a top-secret computer chip in his toy car.

Home Alone 3 may not stand a chance against its previous installments. However, unlike the previous parts, it features more brilliant bad guys, a new twist with the computer chip, and focuses on the main plot. Though many criticized it for abandoning the family theme, it does a good job of adhering to the series' formulas and maintaining its reputation.

