Comedies have proven themselves to be one of the most prolific and impactful forms of film. The 2010s prove it, thanks to the number of high-quality comedies consistently released. From blockbuster hits like Knives Out and Deadpool to rising classics like The Nice Guys and Sorry to Bother You, the decade had no shortage of amazing comedy films.

However, for every notable high-quality comedy film released during the decade, there was also a slew of low-quality efforts that failed to earn a single laugh. Letterboxd users are famously opinionated, and they have determined which comedies they consider the worst of the 2010s.

10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' (2017)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.42/5

Acting as both a sequel and a soft reboot of the previous Diary of a Wimpy Kid trilogy, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul sees the entire Heffley family on a road trip to attend Meemaw's 90th birthday party. However, it doesn't take long before the entire vacation goes off the rails when Greg hatches a scheme to have his family take a pit stop at a video gaming convention.

While far from perfect, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid trilogy had die-hard fans who loved its quirk and creativity. The Long Haul strays from the original trilogy's strengths, most notably with its new cast. The new cast doesn't have the comedic chops of the original, which, combined with a variety of other issues, resulted in an overall major downgrade. Diary of a Wimpy Kid is among the book adaptations that should be remade if only to improve upon The Long Haul's mediocrity.

9 'InAPPropriate Comedy' (2013)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.40/5

InAPPropriate Comedy is a satirical sketch comedy film that features different sketches, each with the distinction of being highly offensive and inappropriate in unique ways. Director Vince Offer (commonly known as the Shamwow Guy) cycles through these various sketches as individual apps on his tablet.

Gross-out and shock value were nothing new, but the style of comedy peaked in the early 2000s with Jackass and American Pie. By the time InAPPropriate Comedy premiered, any originality and intrigue surrounding a film whose major selling point was its offensive content had long since disappeared. Far from being among the 21st century's best R-rated comedies, InAPPropriate Comedy's identity is entirely defined by its offensive content, which already seemed dated in 2013.

8 'Loqueesha' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.37/5

Loqueesha follows the story of Joe, a white radio host looking to quickly increase his popularity to pay for his son's education. Joe soon finds his solution in pretending to be a Black woman, and as his show becomes more popular, it becomes much more difficult to keep his identity a secret.

The reprehensible Loqueesha is the rare comedy that bewilders and confuses in the worst way possible from the premise alone. It's easy to get a glimpse of how the entire film will play out from its simple yet incredibly offensive story, and while it may have good intentions, it still comes across as nothing less than a train wreck. The film notably got that much vitriol, especially considering it came out in 2019, well past the point where anything resembling this film's plot could be considered a good idea.

7 'Jack and Jill' (2011)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.35/5

Jack and Jill follows the story of Jack (Adam Sandler), a successful advertising executive dreading the Thanksgiving season, as it marks the yearly visit from his twin sister, Jill (Sandler). Her tendencies and demeanor drive Jack up a wall, yet when Jack sees potential for an occupational breakthrough in Jill, their bond finally begins to recover.

The same actor playing multiple characters on-screen is a relatively effective premise that has been done well in the past, but Jack and Jill frankly offers nothing aside from this gimmick. It doesn't help that the film's premise and stereotypes have aged like milk in the years following its release, making it difficult to sit through. The only genuine highlight is the film's ending, which features Al Pacino dancing along to a Dunkin' Donuts commercial. Nowadays, Jack and Jill is widely considered among the worst films from the 2010s, an "honor" it easily won.

6 'Airplane Mode' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.35/5

Airplane Mode follows the story of Logan Paul, who is scared out of his mind at having to fly on an airplane for the first time on a trip to the world's largest social media convention in Australia. It soon becomes apparent that his worst nightmares have been realized, as the plane becomes a chaotic nightmare that causes the controls to go haywire.

While it's already rough enough to have a comedy movie whose major selling point is featuring a variety of then-relevant social media stars, Airplane Mode's biggest issue is being unfunny. The film directly parodies Airplane!, one of cinema's most gloriously stupid movies. However, it never achieves anywhere near its comedic highs. Airplane Mode is more interested in basic and overdone shock humor, which is a genuine disservice to the rich comedic legacy of Airplane!

5 'Not Cool' (2014)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.33/5

Directed and starring Shane Dawson, Not Cool follows Dawson as former prom king Scott, who returns home for Thanksgiving break only to get dumped by his long-term girlfriend. With his entire world turned upside down, Scott befriends former classmate Tori, an ugly duckling who blossomed while at college. Their misadventures in their hometown see them falling in love but having to spend time away, placing more strain on their relationship.

While Dawson proved himself a successful comedian on YouTube before the film's release, Not Cool showed that his style didn't translate to film. The film is a below-average romantic comedy with a collection of shock-value moments reminiscent of Dawson's YouTube videos. The Letterboxd community especially found it easy to turn on the film after the court of public turned on Dawson after a variety of controversies.

4 'Mean Girls 2' (2011)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.33/5

A straight-to-DVD follow-up to the classic 2004 comedy Mean Girls, Mean Girls 2 follows a new group of plastics who reign terror upon their classmates. Sick of their superiority complex, a new student forms a rival group to take them on directly and regain control of the school.

The original has easily cemented itself as one of the all-time most iconic teen movies, while the sequel only uses its namesake to make a quick buck. There's very little respect given to the original, and while Mean Girls balanced several topical themes and messages, Mean Girls 2 waters everything down into bland and basic mush. It's arguably an insult that a sequel to a biting satire of high school cliques would only end up carelessly reinforcing the tropes that the original mocked.

3 'Tall Girl' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.30/5

Tall Girl follows the story of Jodi, who has been dealing with ridicule and bullying all her life for being the tallest girl in her class. However, after a charismatic new student enters the high school social order, Jodi gets courageous enough to stand up to her bullies and be proud of who she is.

As far as high school romantic comedies go, it's hard to be more basic and formulaic than Tall Girl, which follows all the standard beats and clichés to a tee. What makes it especially loathsome in the eyes of Letterboxd is its feigned attempts at social justice, telling a story of bullying and persecution without putting in the work. It's frankly hard to feel for a character whose experiences aren't dissimilar to an average high school student, especially when her major hindrance is such a non-issue as height.

2 'Saving Christmas' (2014)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.24/5

Saving Christmas follows the story of Kirk Cameron, who is enjoying his annual Christmas party extravaganza until he notices that his brother-in-law is a real stick in the mud. Kirk sets out to show his brother-in-law the importance that Christmas still has as a landmark Christian holiday and "save" it not just for his family but for all families around the world.

It's hard to even quantify Saving Christmas as an actual movie, as it amounts to an extended serious discussion on how modern-day celebrations of Christmas are still in line with the teachings of Christianity. Instead, the film is bad enough to ruin Christmas, doing little to justify its existence and failing to deliver anything close to a comedy movie.

1 'Swiped' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.09/5

Swiped tells the story of two college roommates - computer genius James and womanizing party bro Lance - who join forces to make the ultimate hook-up app. They achieve great success until James' divorced mother begins using the app, forcing him to reevaluate the whole thing.

College-based romantic comedies are nothing new, yet it becomes a genuine marvel just how much Swiped disrespects its audience and fails to tell a cohesive story. Even after learning valuable lessons, none of the characters become remotely likable, and the film only diminishes and belittles people for the sake of comedy. Especially considering the amount of amazing romantic comedies released in the 2010s, Swiped acts as nothing more but a stain on the legacy of comedies as a whole.

