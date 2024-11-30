The 1990s are often ranked among the very best decades for film, including for comedies. This was the era of Office Space, Happy Gilmore, and Groundhog Day, among many others. However, even a cinematic decade as storied as the '90s had more than its fair share of duds. Plenty of comedies missed the mark, eliciting groans and eye rolls rather than laughs. For every Wayne's World, there was a Ghost Dad (or three).

With this in mind, this list looks at the most egregious comedy misfires of that time. They include everything from slapstick disasters to misguided adaptations of beloved properties; talking dinosaurs to chimps playing baseball. While a few have gained cult status for their sheer absurdity, most are simply painful to sit through. Despite featuring notable stars or intriguing setups, their failure to deliver genuine laughs turned these movies into punchlines themselves.​​​​

10 'Theodore Rex' (1995)

Directed by Jonathan Betuel

“When the going gets tough, the tough get a dinosaur.” Theodore Rex is an outlandish buddy-cop comedy set in a dystopian future where dinosaurs have been genetically resurrected to coexist with humans. A visibly unenthusiastic Whoopi Goldberg (she actually attempted to back out before filming began) leads the cast as Detective Katie Coltrane, who is paired with the titular talking dinosaur (voiced by George Newbern) to solve a murder that threatens to upend their already bizarre society.

The premise alone is absurd, but the execution makes it even stranger. Animatronics are used to bring Theodore to life, but instead of being charming, the result is unsettling, with stiff movements and an overly cartoonish voice that grates rather than entertains. Teddy's personality isn't much. He's relentlessly whiny and pitiable; a far cry from the likable leads of something like The Land Before Time. Finally, the humor is mostly slapstick and scatological.

9 'The Stupids' (1996)

Directed by John Landis

“I’m my own grandpa!” The Stupids follows the misadventures of Stanley Stupid (Tom Arnold) and his family, whose extreme naivety leads them into a series of ridiculous situations. Believing that their garbage is being stolen, the Stupids stumble upon what they think is a conspiracy involving an evil mastermind. The film relies on its characters' cluelessness for humor, but the gags quickly grow repetitive.

While the premise could have worked as a short sketch, stretching it into a full-length film is a sheer disaster. The gross-out wears out its welcome and becomes tedious. It's surprising, given that the movie was helmed by the usually fantastic John Landis (The Blues Brothers, An American Werewolf in London). The Stupids comes nowhere near the zany charm of those movies. Nevertheless, Landis has defended the movie, saying, "It's meant for ten-year-olds." But even many viewers in that age range will be disappointed.

8 'Bio-Dome' (1996)

Directed by Jason Bloom

“Free mahi-mahi, dude!” Going beyond the bad to the actively unpleasant, Bio-Dome stars Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin as two stoners, Bud and Doyle, who accidentally lock themselves inside an experimental eco-dome alongside a team of dedicated scientists. The film quickly devolves into a series of chaotic pranks as the duo wreaks havoc on the scientific experiment, much to the frustration of the eco-dome’s inhabitants.

Despite its environmental undertones, Bio-Dome offers little substance, and certainly no likable characters (Shore won the Razzie for Worst Actor, shared with Tom Arnold's work in The Stupids). On top of that, the humor here is thoroughly juvenile, and every idea is rushed and half-baked. Consequently, it has become a symbol of 1990s comedy at its most obnoxious, a film that tries too hard to be irreverent and ends up being wincingly unfunny. Some critics have even gone so far as to rank it among the very worst films of all time.

7 'Mr. Nanny' (1993)

Directed by Michael Gottlieb

“I’m not a babysitter, I’m a bodyguard!” Mr. Nanny stars Hulk Hogan as Sean Armstrong, a retired wrestler who reluctantly takes on the role of a nanny for two mischievous children while protecting them from a bumbling villain. His performance is about as stiff as one would expect, not that the tonally confused script gives him much to work with. The plot feels like a patchwork of clichés, from slapstick misunderstandings to Hogan's awkward attempts at heartfelt moments.

It's all incredibly predictable, recycling ideas from countless better films. Indeed, this movie is like Home Alone meets Kindergarten Cop, but directed by Tommy Wiseau. Its occasional commentary on gender dynamics is even more cringe-worthy. All told, Mr. Nanny is just weird and lame, not even offering much ironic watch value. It's just best avoided. Sadly, the film's failure didn't dissuade Hogan from taking on similar roles in the future, with the end result being the mess that is Santa with Muscles.

6 'Jury Duty' (1995)

Directed by John Fortenberry

“Justice is blind… and so is this jury.” Pauly Shore strikes again, this time as Tommy Collins, a slacker who finds himself thrust into the jury system and sees it as an opportunity for free room and board. Rather than contributing meaningfully to the trial, Tommy's antics disrupt the court proceedings, turning a straightforward legal case into a circus. This premise could have made for a decent satire of the legal system, but the lazy humor and tone-deaf performances kill any entertainment value.

It's like if 12 Angry Men had been a comedy, and also terrible. While Shore's energy occasionally lands a chuckle, the lack of cleverness in the script makes Jury Duty feel like a string of disconnected gags rather than a cohesive comedy. Its few decent moments are buried under an avalanche of anatomical jokes and toilet humor. Again, it's a film that can be safely skipped.

5 'Police Academy: Mission to Moscow' (1994)

Directed by Alan Metter

“Let’s take Russia by storm… or at least try.” Police Academy: Mission to Moscow is the seventh and final installment in the long-running series, and by this point, the franchise had all but run out of steam. The plot follows the usual group of bumbling officers as they travel to Russia to assist in capturing a notorious crime boss. The foreign setting is little more than a gimmick, however, unable to compensate for the tired jokes and the dearth of chemistry between the cast.

The result is the definition of a franchise that had overstayed its welcome. Mission to Moscow utterly lacks any of the appeal of the early movies. Whereas the first installment resonated with audiences, bringing in an impressive $149.8m at the box office, this one bomb, grossing $1.2m against a $10m budget. It also flopped with critics, currently holding a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

4 'Ed' (1996)

Directed by Bill Couturié