Comedy tends to be one of the most hit-or-miss genres, and this holds true across every decade. The 2010s were no different, serving up a slew of unique and innovative comedies alongside countless duds. With this in mind, this list explores ten of the most widely criticized comedies of the 2010s, each of which disappointed audiences and critics alike.

These films quickly became infamous, whether due to lazy storytelling, excessive reliance on crude humor, or an overuse of dated pop culture references. Some tried to push boundaries but ended up feeling dated or misguided, while others simply lacked the cleverness to make their jokes land. Despite casting big names or attempting edgy humor, they turned out utterly abysmal. Most of them aren't even fun to watch ironically.

10 'Movie 43' (2013)

Directed by multiple directors

"This is a bold new direction in comedy." Movie 43 is an anthology film composed of bizarre, raunchy sketches, each helmed by a different director and featuring an impressive roster of stars, including Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet, and Halle Berry. Despite its A-list cast, however, the movie struggles to deliver laughs, instead relying on crude, shocking humor that often feels forced. Each sketch tries to outdo the last in terms of vulgarity and absurdity, but the jokes rarely land.

Some of the concepts here are painful to watch, involving dangerous sex dolls, banned videos, a shotgun-wielding animated cat, and the collapse of civilization. The whole thing is equal parts juvenile, uninspired, and mean-spirited. It's a genuine mystery how so many big stars got roped into this disaster. One of the co-directors, Peter Farrelly, has said, "The strategy was simple: Wait for them. Shoot when they want to shoot. Guilt them to death." Watching the film, that looks about right.

9 'Furry Vengeance' (2010)

Directed by Roger Kumble

"Nature always wins." Furry Vengeance stars Brendan Fraser as Dan Sanders, a real estate developer whose plan to build in a forest brings him into conflict with a group of vengeful woodland animals. The animals attempt to sabotage Dan's project, with the movie leaning film leans heavily on slapstick and physical humor as Fraser takes the brunt of their antics. This barrage of animal pranks grows tiring quickly, with the gags more repetitive than entertaining. One of them involves a grizzly attack on a portable toilet, to give an indication of the tone.

The movie fails on every front, from the lame comedy to the half-baked environmental message and a handful of scenes that are unsuitable for younger viewers (the only demographic who might have gotten a kick out of the animal hijinks). The acting is little better, with future Oscar winner Fraser and supporting player Ken Jeong turning in exaggerated performances that make their characters almost as cartoonish as the woodland critters.

8 'The Hungover Games' (2014)

Directed by Josh Stolberg

"May the odds be ever in your hangover." The 2010s represented the dying days of the parody film, which had been reasonably popular in the 2000s. One of the worst is The Hungover Games, a mash-up of The Hangover and The Hunger Games. It's about a group of friends who wake up after a wild night only to find themselves in a twisted competition. The film tries to poke fun at various popular movies, from The Human Centipede to Django Unchained, but its humor is mostly crude and low-brow.

The resulting film is subpar even by direct-to-video standards. There's clear potential for a humorous pop culture parody here, but the execution falls flat, as the jokes tend toward the obvious and unrefined. When outright parody fails, the film resorts to gross-out gags and references to genitalia. Everything here is a gimmick, essentially, from the story beats to the supporting characters, including a flamboyant Thor and an offensive talking bird.

7 'Scary Movie V' (2013)

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee

"It’s the ultimate evil… and it’s really annoying." Yet another tepid parody movie, Scary Movie 5 tries to mock horrors like Paranormal Activity, Mama, and Evil Dead, but it continued the franchise's decline in quality. The film follows Jody (Ashley Tisdale) and Dan (Simon Rex), a couple who bring home their adopted children, only to experience strange, supernatural events. As usual, the premise serves mainly as a vehicle for the pop culture references and a parade of celebrity cameos.

Ultimately, Scary Movie V struggles to find a fresh angle on horror tropes. The references often feel forced, and the film generally lacks the energy that animated the franchise's early entries. Plus, many of the jokes were already dated when the film came out. Indeed, most of the movies it parodies had already been out for six years or more when Scary Movie 5 premiered. The result is a film that feels stale and out of touch. It's not even goofily fun.

6 'Vampires Suck' (2010)

Directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer

"Because Twilight isn’t funny enough." Continuing the lineup of terrible parody films, Vampires Suck takes aim at the Twilight series, following Becca Crane (Jenn Proske), a teenage girl caught in a love triangle with a vampire and a werewolf. The title is an okay pun, but that's as far as the cleverness goes. The rest of the movie is unoriginal and heavy-handed, dealing in absurd visual gags and exaggerated tropes.

This movie is basically an extended attempt to jump on a trend, playing to the Twilight-hating crowd. There's not much actual story or humor, to the point that Vampires Suck feels overlong despite clocking in at a lean 82 minutes. The only decent aspect is the game lead performance from Proske. She makes the most of the little the script hands her. Otherwise, like many of the major characters, this film should never have seen the light of day.

5 'Jack and Jill' (2011)

Directed by Dennis Dugan

"I’m a twin. I’m a normal twin. This is a freak." In this trainwreck, Adam Sandler plays dual roles as both Jack, a successful advertising executive, and Jill, his loud, eccentric twin sister. When Jill visits Jack for Thanksgiving, her overstayed welcome leads to chaos and misunderstandings. The film's humor relies heavily on Sandler’s over-the-top portrayal of Jill, but most of the scenes feel more awkward than funny. All told, this movie is a far cry from the fun of Happy Gilmore or Click.

Jack and Jill is typical of B-tier Sandler, with its rushed direction, shallow script, product placement, and abundant fart jokes. The plot unfolds predictably, evoking a few sparse laughs but mostly frustration. Despite its budget (it somehow cost $79m) and star-studded cast (Katie Holmes, Al Pacino, and Tim Meadows all appear), Jack and Jill comes across as gimmicky and low-effort. It's one of Sandler's all-time worst projects.