There are few things worse than a bad comedy. While a great comedy can be a fantastic piece of escapism, getting audiences to laugh at even the darkest of subjects, a bad comedy can be particularly painful to get through, especially when moments intended to be met with laughter are met with pure silence.

However, most comedies, no matter how bad, can at least earn a few laughs from their viewers. The same cannot be said for the following 10 films, which stand as perfect examples of comedies that are awful from start to finish, as they are almost entirely devoid of laughs.

10 'That's My Boy' (2012)

Directed by Sean Anders

Since the 1990s, Adam Sandler has been one of comedy's most prominent leading men. However, while the Saturday Night Live alumnus has starred in classics like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, he's also been the face of some of the most notoriously awful comedies of all time, with That's My Boy being a particularly notable example. Starring Sandler and Andy Samberg as an estranged father and son, the film was a critical and financial failure, widely viewed as a stain on both comedians' careers.

During the 2010s, the formula found in most of Sandler's comedies had grown stale, with the comedian's performances growing increasingly tired as well. That's My Boy is hit particularly hard by these issues, but it also features a terrible script. It's one of the few R-rated films in Sandler's filmography, but its rating is only used to explore some deeply uncomfortable subject matter that is best left to more sophisticated storytellers. All of these issues make for a final product that is more likely to turn viewers away than keep them laughing.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 That's My Boy Release Date June 15, 2012 Runtime 116 Minutes Director Sean Anders Cast Adam Sandler

Andy Samberg

Leighton Meester

See All Cast & Crew

9 'Disaster Movie' (2008)

Directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer

Image via Lionsgate

Following the release of 2000's Scary Movie, two of its writers, Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, made a number of other parody movies in a similar vein, including Date Movie and Epic Movie, many of which are deemed some of the worst parody films ever. 2008's Disaster Movie was another release written and directed by the duo, this time spoofing, appropriately enough, disaster movies, alongside pop culture staples of the time like High School Musical and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Not a single joke lands in Disaster Movie. The first scene gets things off to a weak start with a needlessly long belch gag, but it only gets worse from there. Most of the film's attempts at humor come from completely random happenings that have no build-up whatsoever, like when Miley Cyrus (Crista Flanagan) suddenly appears as Hannah Montana, crushed beneath a meteor, to give a lengthy, yawn-inducing monologue with zero comedic value. Its reliance upon specific pop culture references also has the side effect of making it even less funny as it grows less relevant over time, solidifying Disaster Movie as one of the worst comedies of all time.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Disaster Movie Release Date August 29, 2008 Runtime 87 Minutes Director Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer Cast Carmen Electra

Vanessa Lachey

Nicole Parker

See All Cast & Crew Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



Writers Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer Main Genre Comedy

8 'Year One' (2009)

Directed by Harold Ramis