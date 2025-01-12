Comedy movies have long been loved by fans, sometimes regardless of their quality. However, there are some comedy movies, particularly from the last few years, that could not work, regardless of the talent attached to them. Some movies simply don't know what kind of story they are telling. This makes it hard for the comedy to land in a meaningful way. Many comedies also try to do too much and the comedy ends up getting lost.

Some movies, like The Hottie and The Nottie, are deeply exploitative and use a tone that can barely be classified as comedic. Other movies, like From Justin to Kelly, waste the talents of those involved. Terrible scripts, poor performances, and tone-deaf stories have plagued the worst comedies of the last 25 years. Ultimately, the worst of these movies showcase the worst of what comedic movies can become.

11 'Swept Away' (2002)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Swept Away is a remake of the iconic 1974 Italian movie of the same name. The original starred Mariangela Melato and Giancarlo Giannini. Director Guy Ritchie cast his then-wife, Madonna, as the protagonist in the remake. When the two main characters end up on an island, they find themselves falling in love. The movie is ultimately a stilted imitation of the original movie, which was deeply charming and romantic.

Swept Away represents so many of the problems remakes can run into. Richie's version failed to capture the charm and whimsy of the original. The remake missed so much of the emotional resonance that made fans connect with the original. While the movie may have been designed to showcase Madonna's acting ability, it instead demonstrated Richie's challenges in directing her specifically. The movie retains none of what made the original so sweet.

10 'From Justin to Kelly' (2003)

Directed by Robert Iscove

From Justin to Kelly is a musical romantic comedy starring American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson and runner-up Justin Guarini. The movie was made in the aftermath of American Idol's inaugural season. From Justin to Kelly features Clarkson and Guarini as fictionalized versions of themselves. The story itself is convoluted, and the songs do not showcase the talents of either of the two lead actors.

What makes this movie one of the worst comedies in the last 25 years is the fact that it fails to make anything of what could have been a sweet and fun premise. The script does the cast no favors and only highlights the fact that both of the leads are singers rather than actors. From Justin to Kelly could have been a silly and fun musical comedy. Instead, everything about the story feels like a slog, and there is hardly any comedy.

9 'Gigli' (2003)

Directed by Martin Brest

Gigli is a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The movie was made at the height of "Bennifer"'s popularity and could have capitalized on the real-life romance of the two leads. Gigli is the story of two people who are caught up in mob drama but find a way to fall in love. This movie also gets dark very fast, and not in a fun way. Gigli could have leaned into dark humor to tell a romantic story.

Gigli is one of the worst comedy movies of the last 25 years because it is a convoluted story with stilted dialogue that doesn't bother to access any of the natural charm of the two leads. The movie's romantic story is a stretch at best and simply nonsensical at worst. Gigli's comedic moments are few and far between, and are overshadowed by the movie's many misguided attempts to be both a serious drama and an endearing love story.

8 'Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2' (2004)

Directed by Bob Clark

Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 is the sequel to the 1999 movie, Superbabies. The movie picks up where the first one left off, and further establishes the fact that babies can communicate with one another and know a lot of things one wouldn't expect babies to know. The superbabies featured in this story become involved in a massive scheme cooked up by a media mogul. If this plot sounds far too heavy to be comedic, that's because it is.

Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 is one of the worst comedic movies of the last 25 years because it takes what should be a fun idea and makes it boring. The fact that it is deeply cringe-worthy could have worked in the movie's favor. However, even the cringe falls flat. There is nothing of substance to make viewers appreciate any of the comedy. Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 has an objectively funny premise from the beginning, but this is never fully realized.

7 'Epic Movie' (2007)

Directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer

Epic Movie is a parody movie that references such projects as The Chronicles of Narnia, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, The X-Men franchise, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Rather than analyzing these well-known pieces of pop culture, the movie features a collection of scenes that can technically be classified as a movie when put together. This movie could have been a fun and silly mash-up of some of the most well-known franchises.

Unlike the best parody movies, Epic Movie misses many opportunities to add anything new to the stories it is making fun of. Instead, the story simply combines characters from different franchises in a massive bundle of chaos that means nothing. The performances are wooden, and the jokes fly fast and furiously without being particularly funny. As a whole, Epic Movie comes across as too mean to truly be considered a comedy.

6 'Disaster Movie' (2008)

Directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer

Disaster Movie is another parody movie directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer. The movie attempts to satirize the disaster movie genre and references such movies as Twister, Cloverfield, and The Day After Tomorrow. Kim Kardashian stars in her movie debut. While the movie clearly tries to be funny throughout, the story comes across as particularly dark. Disaster Movie misses opportunities to parody fantastic pop culture references and stick them in a fun disaster adventure.

Disaster Movie had the opportunity to be a genuinely hilarious reflection on a genre that can get objectively silly. Instead, this is another example of a parody movie that throws references around for no reason and tries to make it a substitute for comedy. Disaster Movie also makes a concerted effort to include particularly vulgar humor that feels wildly out of place in a movie that parodies a genre that can appeal to all ages.

5 'Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star' (2011)

Directed by Tom Brady

Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star is the story of a man-child, Bucky Larson (Nick Swardson). The movie was produced by Adam Sandler and directed by Tom Brady. The movie's main character is the son of former adult film stars, and he makes it his life's goal to follow in their footsteps. Bucky has next to no redeeming qualities and spends so much of the movie whining about something or other as he tries to achieve his dream.

What makes Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star one of the worst comedies made in the last few years is the fact that it is so grating. The premise of this movie could have lent itself to a funny adult drama. Instead, so much of Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star comes across as deeply juvenile. The protagonist is so unlikeable that it isn't possible to appreciate any of the jokes that may have worked being delivered by literally anyone else.

4 'Jack and Jill' (2011)

Directed by Dennis Dugan

Though he's beloved, and for good reason, by legions of fans, it's no secret that Adam Sandler has appeared in some of the worst comedy movies in recent memory. And though Pixels, The Ridiculous 6 and more stand out as being uniquely painful, there's one clear loser: Jack and Jill, which stars Sandler as male and female twins. It's one of the laziest movies you'll ever watch.

Jack and Jill is laugh free, and a little weirder the more you look at it. It cost about $80 million, and co-stars Oscar winner Al Pacino. It's also shot by Halloween and Jurassic Park DP Dean Cundey, but it still looks like garbage. What happened here?

3 'Foodfight!' (2012)

Directed by Lawrence Kasanoff

Foodfight! is an animated adventure comedy that features the voices of Charlie Sheen, Eva Longoria, and Hilary Duff. The story features an anthropomorphized cereal mascot, Dex Dogtective (Sheen), who is tasked with fighting against the forces of an evil competing brand that is threatening to take over the supermarket Dex calls home. Foodfight! had the chance to be a poignant commentary on marketing in general but fails to live up to this potential.

Foodfight! could have joined the ranks of funny animated movies, some that aren't particularly good, that adults enjoy. The movie's excessive product placement also undercuts what is presumably supposed to be the story's message, which is that brands can and do use their powers for evil. Foodfight! is another example of a comedy with an identity crisis, and it was made for no clear audience. This lack of soul makes it next to impossible to invest in any of the comedy.

2 'The Hottie and the Nottie' (2008)

Directed by Tom Putnam

What makes this comedy so terrible is the fact that it has an exploitative tone from the beginning. The Hottie and the Nottie could have used comedy to provide commentary on the fact that women who are perceived as not attractive are ruthlessly mocked throughout their lives. Instead, the movie is an example of a piece of media that objectified Hilton, who had been harassed by tabloids from a young age.

1 'Run for Your Wife' (2012)

Directed by Ray Cooney and John Luton

Run for Your Wife is a British comedy that follows John Smith (Danny Dyer), who is a bigamist. John ends up juggling a double life as he marries two women separately and starts families with each of them. After he is in an accident, his two wives end up reporting him missing, and his secret life falls apart. The movie makes no attempt to use its comedy to make any point about relationships and people who find themselves deceived by their partners.

Run for Your Wife is so terrible because it mocks the concept of polyamory and makes men who deceive women look heroic. It makes a joke out of the fact that many people, women in particular, are misled by men they are in relationships with. There is nothing funny about anything presented in this movie. Run for Your Wife also features characters who are so unserious that it is hard to take anything they say, even a little bit, seriously.

