One of the most influential movie critics of all time, Roger Ebert was never one to prioritize niceties when it came to writing poor performance reviews. His opinion held the weight of an audience member in every punctuation mark, swaying them to see or not to see a film, including curating a list of the movies he considered to be the greatest of all time. When it came to assessing the worst movies he had the displeasure of watching, Ebert held no punches when awarding 0-star reviews to some of the worst comedies of all time. Comedy is subjective, but his opinions on those features at the bottom of the barrel (and the ones he deemed below that) are scathing and unforgiving.

Often leading the critical opinion charge, there were moments in which Ebert went against the grain in his reviews; however, that is not the case for these films. His words were biting and honest, leaving no scene untouched in features that ranged from starring Hollywood legends to sketch comedy-inspired pieces that never should've left their original medium. Ebert had no problem labeling a class of low-rated comedies, the worst ever made.

10 'The Master of Disguise' (2002)

Directed by Perry Andelin Blake

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Earning at least one star from the renowned cinephile, The Master of Disguise was an absolute misfire. In this family-friendly comedy, Dana Carvey stars as Pistachio Disguisey, an Italian waiter who learns his family's secret trade of disguise mastery in order to rescue his kidnapped father, Fabbrizio Disguisey (James Brolin). The film caters to the short attention span of its targeted audience, clocking in at just over one hour minus its lengthy set of end credits.

The movie is like a party guest who thinks he is funny and is wrong. The end credits are like the same guest taking too long to leave.

Ebert points out that Carvey's obvious comedic talent is wasted besides his ability to showcase his wealth of impressions. The Master of Disguise attempts to pull off an adventurous spy comedy, Ebert calling it a "desperate miscalculation." While the short feature fails with the premise and utilization of its leading star, the critic acknowledges the production design as the only winning element.

Watch on Tubi

9 'Weekend at Bernie's' (1989)

Directed by Ted Kotcheff

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

While its premise became a pop culture phenomenon and inspiration for future comedies, Weekend at Bernie's was a wasted weekend for Ebert, earning just one star. The movie follows two young insurance executives, Larry (Andrew McCarthy) and Richard (Jonathan Silverman), who join their employer, Bernie (Terry Kiser) for a weekend at his island summer home. However, when they find Bernie murdered, the pair keep a ruse for dozens of people that he's alive until they can figure out who killed their employer. The believability is a key factor in Ebert's negative rating.

It gives us a joke that isn’t very funny, and it expects the joke to carry an entire movie.

Finding comedy with the use of a dead character is rarely successful and almost always in bad taste. With a premise that relies on the stupidity of its supporting and background characters, Weekend at Bernie's is too far of a plausibility stretch to be funny. Ebert rightfully points out that someone would have noticed the signs he wasn't alive and counters that it could have worked as a baseline plot foundation, but not a central scene element.

Buy on Prime

8 'Mr. Magoo' (1997)

Directed by Stanley Tong

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Not even slapstick comedy legend Leslie Nielsen could save this film enough to gain more than half a star from Ebert. Based on the fictional cartoon, the titular character (Nielsen) is a millionaire who is mistaken for stealing a precious jewel. By his side, as he tracks down the real thieves, are his nephew Waldo (Matt Keeslar) and his beloved bulldog. Disney failed to adapt the famous cartoon source material into something other than one of the worst comedies of all time, according to Ebert.

“Mr. Magoo” is transcendently bad. It soars above ordinary badness as the eagle outreaches the fly. There is not a laugh in it. Not one. I counted.

While Nielsen is known for his buffoon-like comedy, the premise and source material lacked enough script foundation to sustain a full-length film versus the standard cartoon short. Lacking any real sort of substantial comedy, Ebert called it "a one-joke movie without the joke."

Watch on Disney+

7 'City Heat' (1984)

Directed by Richard Benjamin

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite two mega-talents headlining the feature, this 80s comedy couldn't manage more than half a star from its equally talented reviewer. Burt Reynolds stars opposite Clint Eastwood as a private investigator to his police lieutenant, the pair acting as partners turned enemies, turned partners again to investigate a murder. City Heat's convoluted plot that involves everything but the kitchen sink left Ebert and audiences tracking down leads to find the premise.

You know a movie is desperately in trouble when the audience isn't even sure what the bad guys are after.

The film draws too much inspiration from Eastwood's iconic hero and antihero pictures to find any parodied originality or curated homage, instead attempting to be ironic and failing at landing the joke. A frenemy comedy with serious leading and supporting star power, City Heat remains one of Ebert's worst-rated comedies.

Buy on Prime

6 'Pootie Tang' (2001)

Directed by Louis C.K.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Falling into the genre of "what did I just watch," Pootie Tang gained partial credit for trying, losing the other half for feeling obviously incomplete. The titular character, played by Lance Crouther, is a smooth-talking neighborhood hero who speaks only in gibberish. Pootie goes off on a wild adventure to take on various villains, meeting a whole cast of characters along the way. In a difficult-to-explain premise, Ebert does his best to translate what he witnessed onscreen to readers, arguably providing more entertainment than the film itself.

"Pootie Tang" is not bad so much as inexplicable. You watch in puzzlement: ... Who thought it was funny? Who thought it was finished? For that matter, was it finished?

The character was translated from a recurring role on The Chris Rock Sketch Show to a feature-length lead, earning divisive reviews with audiences rating it noticeably higher than Ebert and his fellow critics. The movie is "disorganized, senseless, and chaotic," according to Ebert. Pootie Tang falls victim to comedic greed, taking a good thing in short form and trying to translate it to long-form without enough premise and substance to sustain movie audiences.

5 'Death to Smoochy' (2002)

Directed by Danny DeVito

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A loud, brash, and divisively rated Robin Williams comedy, Death to Smoochy earned only half a star, Ebert calling it "odd, inexplicable, and unpleasant." Williams stars opposite Edward Norton, the pair both children's television hosts competing for the same job. Williams is Rainbow Randolph, disgraced after being fired for a bribery scandal, as he is replaced by Smoochy (Norton). It's a revenge comedy that has recently taken social media by storm, with audiences lip-dubbing the now-iconic "how does it feel" interview scene.

To make a film this awful, you have to have enormous ambition and confidence, and dream big dreams.

Before clips of the movie were taking the internet by storm, Ebert was forewarning audiences about the film's misfire entry into the genre, including free-for-all language use. Ebert then compares Death to Smoochy to the family-friendly showbiz comedy Big Fat Liar starring Paul Giamatti, the latter movie getting it right in its depiction of and consensus surrounding clowns. Where this Ebert worst-rated comedy fails is in its ability to go all-in on one clown trope, instead going half-and-half with Smoochy and Rainbow only to fail to properly utilize its star power behind them.

Watch on Apple TV+

4 'Police Academy' (1984)

Directed by Hugh Wilson

Image via Warner Bros.

In an attempt to capitalize on the satirical genre boom led by Airplane, Police Academy is a comedy movie so bad that Ebert awarded it the detrimental thumbs down, zero stars. When the mayor declares an open call for police academy enrollment, every set of standards goes out the window as recruits of all shapes and sizes enter the academy, forming a class of recruits like no other. Thoughtless and misguided, Police Academy missed the entire definition of satire when it failed to depict with foundational accuracy the very institution it was poking fun at...a police academy.

Now comes without any doubt the absolute pits of this genre, the least funny movie that could possibly have been inspired by "Airplane!" or any other movie.

There are dozens of films that prove the stupid comedy genre works; however, according to Ebert and many other critics, this is not one of them. Police Academy works hard to set up its cast (Steve Guttenberg, G.W. Bailey, Kim Cattrall, Bubba Smith, and Michael Winslow to name a few) but delivers punchline-less jokes where nothing happens, leaving audiences and critics empty-handed.

Police Academy Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date March 22, 1984 Director Hugh Wilson Cast Steve Guttenberg , Kim Cattrall , G.W. Bailey , Bubba Smith , Donovan Scott , George Gaynes Main Genre Comedy

3 'Freddy Got Fingered' (2001)

Directed by Tom Green

Image via 20th Century Studios

Predicting a movie like Freddy Got Fingered was not far off with movies like Joe Dirt preceding it, Ebert wasn't surprised at its release and named it one of the worst comedy movies with his 0-star rating. After moving back in with his parents, Gord (Tom Green) wears out his welcome, butting heads with his father, Jim (Rip Torn), about his career choices as a failing cartoonist. To get back at his father, Gord spreads a false accusation that Jim is sexually abusing his younger brother, Freddy (Eddie Kaye Thomas). Ebert called the film a "vomitorium," saying, "The day may never come when it is seen as funny."

This movie doesn't scrape the bottom of the barrel. This movie isn't the bottom of the barrel. This movie isn't below the bottom of the barrel. This movie doesn't deserve to be mentioned in the same sentence with barrels.

Freddy Got Fingered is an unhinged entry in the genre, catering to a niche sense of humor that boldly did not align with Ebert or a majority of critics and audiences. Writer, director, and star Tom Green is unapologetic in his alienation of an entire genre audience with antics and bits that Ebert wrote, "a geek in a carnival sideshow would turn down."

Watch on Hulu

2 'Little Indian, Big City' (1994)

Directed by Hervé Palud

Image via Pathé

Opening his review stating this movie "is one of the worst movies ever made," Ebert afforded this English-dubbed film no stars. The French film is the story of a man (Thierry Lhermitte) seeking a divorce who travels to an Amazon village to find his soon-to-be ex-wife (Miou-Miou) and get her signature. Once there, he discovers he has a son (Ludwig Briand) who was raised as a native. When a turn of events forces him to bring his son back to Paris, both their worlds are turned upside down. Ebert despised Little Indian, Big City so much he felt that it would "demean the fine word 'comedy'" to use it in reference to the movie.

If you, under any circumstances, see “Little Indian, Big City,” I will never let you read one of my reviews again.

Besides its hollow premise, the dubbing is a feat the film never overcomes as the language translation is glaringly off rhythm and rewritten to match the length of dialogue spoken by the original actors. Three years later, Disney would produce its version of the premise, character for character, scene for scene, with the Tim Allen-led feature Jungle 2 Jungle. That film earned a single star from Ebert, a step up from its source material.

'Little Indian, Big City' is not available for streaming.

1 'North' (1994)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via New Line Cinema

In one of his most scathing 0-star reviews, Ebert expressed his extreme disdain and outrage at this Rob Reiner-helmed feature. North stars a young Elijah Wood as the titular character who is on the search for new parents after going to court to release himself from his inattentive biological parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander). A media sensation, North travels around the world hoping to find the perfect new mom and dad while simultaneously inspiring other children to emancipate themselves. Ebert's infamous review declared his hatred for everything about this movie.

"North" is a bad film - one of the worst movies ever made.

Describing it "manipulative" and "deeply flawed," Ebert additionally called out North for also victimizing its wide range of supporting stars (Dan Akroyd, Kathy Bates, Alan Arkin, Bruce Willis, and more, in its quest to depict a fantasy that lacks any sort of entertainment value or emotional intelligence. The film tries to capitalize on the outlandish imaginative illusions of children while completely misfiring on a sensitive topic for its target audience.

North Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Sick of the neglect he receives from his mom and dad, a young boy leaves home and travels the world in search of new parents. Release Date July 22, 1994 Director Rob Reiner Cast Elijah Wood , Bruce Willis , Jason Alexander , Julia Louis-Dreyfus Main Genre Adventure

NEXT: 15 Critically Acclaimed Movies That Roger Ebert Disliked