If there's one thing that there's no shortage of in Hollywood, it's bad comedy movies. Every single year, it seems like Hollywood loves shoving their bad jokes down the collective throats of the public, luring them in with false pretenses of humour, forcing them to take in the awfulness of their bad jokes, which are somehow, inexplicably the best thing that their professional screenwriters can come up with. But let's be fair, even the worst comedies, even the trashiest flicks, generally have a few moments that might make one snicker, and perhaps a moment or two that might prompt an actual laugh out loud.

With these bad movies there's also the worst of the worst, the bottom of the barrel, the cringe that keeps on cringing, and the wounds that time will never heal. These are the worst, most unfunny comedies of all time, which are so unfunny that it feels like they were conceived either by bad AI, or a bunch of poo-flinging monkeys.

10 'The Love Guru' (2008)

Directed by Marco Schnabel