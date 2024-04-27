Superhero films may dominate the film landscape and have been for the last few decades. Alas, with every apple tree comes a rotten apple, and superhero films are no different. These unique adventures usually provide audiences with some of the greatest villains in cinema, brought to life by committed actors giving it their all. But the exact opposite is also true, with certain superhero films bringing some of the worst movie villains into existence.

Some of these terrible antagonists had actors who could not give a decent performance; others had terrible writing. Some also suffered from being so drastically different from their source material counterparts that it was simply inexcusable to call the characters the same name. Most of the time, a bad villain results in a poor film because, at the end of the day, a protagonist is only as good as the antagonist who stands in the way of their goals. These foes might not have entirely derailed their movies, but they remain the worst villains in comic book movies.

10 Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac)

'X-Men: Apocalypse' (2016)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Oscar Isaac's overall incredible career finds one of his biggest offenses in X-Men: Apocalypse, where he plays the titular villain, Apocalypse. What is unfortunate for Isaac himself is that the biggest issues found in his portrayal of the iconic X-Men villain are not necessarily related to him specifically. Oscar Isaac does his best with the material, even if he never quite elevates it, but he's a victim of poor casting and even poorer writing.

The Apocalypse found in X-Men: Apocalypse is a far cry from what fans of the superhero team know outside of movie media. It was clear director Bryan Singer didn't understand a lot of the characters in the film when it came to their mythos. Terribly inconsistent powers (he one-shots people at the beginning of the film but not when he's facing the X-Men), an actor who seems disinterested in the role, and the writers' inability to craft a compelling villain result in a boring villain. Apocalypse truly is one of the weaker movies in the X-Men franchise, and its underwhelming villain doesn't help.

9 Eddie Brock/Venom (Topher Grace)

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In theory, this character could have worked. The Eddie Brock (Topher Grace) found in Spider-Man 3 is a scarily similar parallel to Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), especially when overcome by the symbiote. They're both photographers, are hopelessly in love with the women of their dreams, suffer from easily inflated egos, and have acquired great power at the worst times of their lives.

Topher Grace's Venom could have been perfect as an antagonist to Peter, acting as a dark, shadowy reflection of him and becoming a physical manifestation of his worst character flaws. Sadly, the final movie depicts a horrendously underbaked character who feels like he has no reason to be part of the film's plot. Grace's performance also leaves something to be desired, and the overly simplistic screenplay does him no favors. More than one will wonder why he is in the film to begin with, considering Sandman and the Symbiote are already pretty good antagonists.

8 Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman)

'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Image via Warner Bros.

As if the late 90s couldn't get worse for the Dark Knight, Batman & Robin came around to put the character out of commission for the next eight years. Terrible villain syndrome struck again with this 1997 flick with two bad villains packed into one movie, the first being Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman). She's a master of plants, commander of nature and a major reason as to why this film was hit so hard by both critics and audiences.

An Oscar-nominated actress, Uma Thurman is usually pretty good; to her credit, she seems to be the only one having fun in the movie and actually delivers a pretty good performance considering the material. Alas, her efforts simply weren't enough to make up for the poor writing and direction. Many of the issues with Poison Ivy are the same issues with this era of Batman as a whole: she is overly cartoonish and lacks depth and purpose. Rather than serving audiences a character, they were given an overblown caricature.

WATCH ON MAX

7 Doctor Doom (Toby Kebbell)

'Fantastic Four' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Studios

It's widely known among the comic book fandom that Marvel's first family has had a rough go when it comes to big-screen adaptations, and no attempt was as disastrous as 2015's Fantastic Four. Doctor Doom (Toby Kebbell), one of the most beloved Marvel villains and characters of all time, was the biggest standout in the film's roster of shame. The studio took this character that is so precious to many and butchered him beyond belief.

While comic book accuracy is not as important as people make it out to be, there is such a thing as changing too much. Doctor Doom's story, appearance and portrayal are borderline unrecognizable. If someone didn't already know this bizarre figure is supposed to be Doom, they wouldn't know that it was the character depicted on screen. Comic accuracy isn't everything, but when it's this abhorrent, it's inexcusable. Even Toby Kebbell regrets the film's depiction of Doom.

WATCH ON MAX

6 Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger)

'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Image via Warner Bros

The second half of the disastrous Batman & Robin villain duo is Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger). Poison Ivy might be bad, but Mr. Freeze is unbearable. Mr. Freeze is the film's de-facto main antagonist, with a bombastic Schwarzenegger under the helmet, giving the loudest performance he can. While Mr. Freeze's appearance actually isn't terrible when it comes to a faithful adaption, his writing, specifically his dialogue, makes him almost unwatchable.

Constantly spewing ice-related puns and saying the corniest lines of the entire film (which is a major feat for a movie like Batman & Robin), it's painful to sit through his role in the film. The writing is so inept that it often feels like it was a rough draft passed off as a shooting draft. While beloved director Joel Schumacher wanted to go for a goofier adaption of these characters, Mr. Freeze is a prime example of how they simply fell flat. He isn't funny; he's just exasperating.

5 Hector Hammond (Peter Sarsgaard)

'Green Lantern' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Green Lantern is infamous in both the cinema and comic book communities for being one of the worst superhero films ever. So much so that Ryan Reynolds actively degrades the movie in public and during his films, like Deadpool 2. There's simply not much to be said that hasn't already been shouted into the ether of the internet and pop culture as a whole. Almost everything about the film downright stinks, and one of its main offenders is its villain, Hector Hammond (Peter Sarsgaard).

It's hard to even remember Hammond's motivation among the rest of the muck surrounding him. The only memorable part about Hector Hammond is his ridiculous design before being consumed by the classic Green Lantern villain, Parallax. While he may be the only character in the film with a true arc, it is lackluster at best. Just like everything else in this film, Hammond seems like an afterthought, as if there was minimal effort put into the making of his character, resulting in a terribly forgettable excuse for a villain.

4 Laurel Hedare (Sharon Stone)

'Catwoman' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros.

Catwoman may very well be one of the most laughable films of all time and a title like that warrants the antagonist to be just as bad. The big bad facing off against Halle Berry's Catwoman is named Laurel Hedare (Sharon Stone), and her presence can only be described as uneven and laughable—much like the film itself.

In a better movie, Laurel could be seen as a representation of the limitations women face in our patriarchal society, but Catwoman is no such movie. Laurel's motivations are potholed beyond belief, so ludicrous that she simply can't be taken seriously. The Oscar-nominated Stone is trying her best to keep the character afloat, but with so many scenes requiring different performances, it makes her work messy and uneven. Her interactions with Berry's equally silly Catwoman are laughable, as is the overly stiff fight choreography.

Catwoman Release Date July 23, 2004 Director Pitof Cast Halle Berry , Benjamin Bratt , Sharon Stone , Lambert Wilson , Frances Conroy , Alex Borstein Runtime 104 minutes Writers Bob Kane , Theresa Rebeck , John D. Brancato , Michael Ferris , John Rogers

Watch on Amazon

3 Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow)

'Superman IV: The Quest For Peace' (1987)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The first two entries in Christopher Reeves' Superman movies received much praise, but the same could not be said about the third and fourth. Unlike the other films in the franchise, it doesn't draw from the comic mythos. Instead, Superman IV: The Quest For Peace creates an original character to serve the plot. Unfortunately, their big plans didn't pan out, partially due to the film's poor quality, which led to a horrible quality villain.

Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow) was pretty much doomed from the start with his absurd origin, which states he was born from a strand of Superman's hair floating into the sun. With a weak screenplay and a bizarre design, Nuclear Man had everything working against him. While the intention was clearly to create a character that was a physical manifestation of the nuclear threat Superman was trying to put an end to, some things just don't translate well into live-action and can't be saved even with an actor like Mark Pillow at the helm.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date July 24, 1987 Director Sidney J. Furie Cast Christopher Reeve , Gene Hackman , Jackie Cooper , Marc McClure , Jon Cryer , Margot Kidder Runtime 90 minutes Writers Lawrence Konner , Mark Rosenthal

2 Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Image via 20th Century Studios

It's infamous. It's everywhere. It was so bad that even Ryan Reynolds himself went back in time in Deadpool 2's post-credit scene and kept it from happening. X-Men Origins: Wolverine should have been the Wolverine film fans had been yearning for year after year. Instead, it was a sloppy mess that tainted the X-Men franchise for a long time and introduced one of the worst butcherings of a comic book character on film ever.

There's no doubt that Deadpool is the fan-favorite anti-hero of the Marvel universe. With Reynolds announced as Wade Wilson before his transformation into Deadpool, fans were excited to see the character finally translated into live action. It happened, just not as they'd hoped. Deadpool, a character who was beloved for his quips and smart mouth, had his mouth sewn shut. His costume appeared as tattoos on his body, and there was no trace of his well-known, chaotic essence. This take on Deadpool is about as terribly far from the source material as it can get, made even worse by a truly cringe-worthy execution.

1 Joker (Jared Leto)

'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Not only is Suicide Squad known as one of the worst movies of all time, but it has what many consider the worst superhero film villain of all time. The Joker seen in Suicide Squad is a far cry from a good adaption, and it's all largely because of Jared Leto. The consensus is that Leto's portrayal of the Joker is downright atrocious. Every choice he makes doesn't work and becomes cringe-worthy at times, with fans meme-ing him to death.

The character's design is also objectively terrible, making viewers question what the designers were thinking when using so many tattoos. None of it made sense, resulting in a frustrating take on what is arguably the greatest comic book villain in history. While a majority of the blame falls on Leto, the screenplay does not get away scot-free; Suicide Squad is lazy and uninspired in every way that counts. Everything works against this version of the Joker, which remains the single worst take on a comic book villain.

NEXT: The 13 Worst Movie Villains of the 21st Century