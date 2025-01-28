First, she was in a house with villains. Now, she's living it up in a kitchen with a stacked lineup of villains on the latest season of Worst Cooks in America. Though she may have been painted as a villain from her time on The Bachelor, Corinne Olympios is serving up a brand-new dish, showcasing a side of herself fans haven't seen before. But is she a bad cook? "Even more so than I thought, yes," she admitted. "Anyone who thinks they can cook, just know that you can't. Until you step into a Food Network kitchen, you don't even know all the things you've been doing wrong all these years," the star joked.

It's safe to say that Corinne Olympios is one of the most notorious reality stars. She made her name on The Bachelor, and she's been keeping that moniker alive through every appearance she makes. "I still have pinch-me moments where it's like, 'Wow, you're literally the queen of reality TV.' Even almost eight years later, it's such an honor." She continued, "I love when I meet fans, and they come up, and they're just like, 'I feel like I know you. You're so relatable. I feel like we'd be best friends.' I try to keep it super real. I try to be so authentically myself in anything I do or put out there. It's just really awesome and nice, and I appreciate everybody loving Corinne so much!"

Corinne Talks About How Different This Experience Has Been

Corinne describes Worst Cooks in America simply: "So fun. So chaotic. A lot going on." Would you expect anything else when you have those personalities heating up the kitchen? As someone who's been in front of that camera a couple of times, Corinne praised her experience on Worst Cooks in America as "one of the best experiences I've had filming ever." She said, "The production company was amazing. My producers were amazing. My cast was amazing. We all had so much fun. There was no drama. It was all just in good fun." For those who've watched the antics in the kitchen, it makes sense. "Yes, there was definitely anxiety when that clock would start, but besides that, I had no anxiety about other people or drama or anything like that. Which was so nice because I've never done a show where it's not worrying about drama. You're just worrying about what you're creating in the kitchen."

Being on a show like Worst Cooks in America has not stopped Corinne from being inspired in the kitchen. In fact, she has used those newfound skills to cook at home. "I have been cooking up a storm for my family, for my boyfriend. I have just been cooking, cooking, cooking non-stop. I love it. I enjoy it. It's therapeutic. I know how to do it now." She's even purchased some kitchen appliances at Bloomingdale's. Has she used all of them? Not yet! "My goal this year is to use all of the new appliances that I bought and really explore the recipes that I've learned," she said.

Of course, this is not Corinne's first foray of food on television. Bachelor Nation fans fondly remember the infamous cheese pasta her nanny makes her. Is she shocked at how viral that moment went? "I still don't get it. Amazing!" Now, she even has a video of how you can make Raquel's recipe! "It's what I grew up on. Raquel is so important to me and she is still in the family. I see her all the time. It's just really cool," she said.

What Makes a Reality TV Villain?

Speaking to Corinne one-on-one, you'd be completely shocked that she was ever branded a villain. But, in the world of reality television, she understands why. "This question comes up a lot. It's actually funny because anyone that knows me would be like, 'You're so not a villain so it's so funny you're categorized on TV as a villain,' she said. She's not a villain who's going to steal your money, she said, "I'm there to do what I have to do and I say it like it is. So if you're rude to me, I'll make you feel so stupid. Don't be rude to me. I'll never be the first on to be rude."

As part of the villain team on Worst Cooks in America, Corinnne is joined by some of the most infamous names in reality television. From Big Brother's Rachel Reilly to The Challenge's Wes Bergmann, and even her fellow House of Villains costar, Tiffany "New York" Pollard. "When me and Tiffany saw each other, it was an explosion of laughter, screaming, tears. So happy. We don't know the cast going into the show, so it was a super amazing surprise because her and I get along so well. We do TV so well together. Who would have ever thunk that her and I would be a favorite duo on reality TV?"

The two have high admiration for one another and keep in touch when the cameras are down. Corinne did receive some advice from a Worst Cooks In America alum and fellow House of Villain star, Johnny Bananas. She revealed, "I called Johnny Banans right away and I was like, 'What is going on?' He said, 'Hold on. My friend Wes is going. I'm going to call him and tell him to have your back.' He's kind of a dick, but I feel like he'll have your back.'" Corinne continued, "He calls him and calls me back and is like, 'You're good with Wes. Don't even worry about anything.' Me and Wes met, and we clicked right away. It was awesome."

As far as the rest of the cast? "I did have to Google Sebastian Bach. I think it was a little out of my time frame," she admitted. She had high praise for the Skidrow frontman, calling him a rock and roll teddy bear. When I saw the breakdown of the cast and what teams they were assigned to, I had some doubts about certain star's placements on their teams. For me, as a big Big Brother fan, I would have placed Frankie Grande on the villains team. But Corinne had a different reason why he should have been on her squad. "Well, given that Frankie is Frankini on Henry Danger, I think he should have been on the villains team. I might be biased because I love him," she said.

