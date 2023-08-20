The Big Picture Food Network has shifted its focus to promoting celebrity chefs rather than showcasing competitions and food, making it less enjoyable for viewers.

Worst Cooks In America stands out as a show on Food Network that prioritizes teaching and entertaining viewers, with host Anne Burrell using every opportunity to educate.

The show's contestants are hilarious and endearing, and viewers enjoy watching their journey from terrible cooks to accomplished chefs, making for compelling storytelling.

Food Network has taken a shift in recent years, focusing more so on the celebrity of its featured chefs rather than on the competitions and food itself. Given that the latter part is why people have tuned in to Food Network, it's becoming harder and harder to watch and enjoy. Worst Cooks In America, however, puts the focus back on the contestants and the food, combining humor and education to become the perfect blend of television for a network that is beginning to become stale.

‘Worst Cooks In America’ Teaches While Entertaining

How did Food Network gain so much popularity over the past decade? Primarily, thanks to several of its competition shows. Shows like Chopped and Iron Chef America made food fans excited to see what kind of creations chefs can make under certain limitations. They provided watchers with an opportunity to see how things can go right and wrong in the kitchen, with the competitive aspect adding a sense of excitement and tension. In recent years, however, Food Network seems to be shifting more focus to the personalities they promote, rather than the food itself. Now there are more shows about the chefs battling each other, with a focus on who they are coupled with a sea of gimmicks. Even Chopped, which is a huge favorite for Food Network fans, has become overly gimmicky and predictable, with the commentary from the judges becoming overutilized during the cooking rounds.

Worst Cooks In America, on the other hand, has found its voice and has developed a formula that makes sense for its content. This is mainly thanks to its host, Anne Burrell, who uses every opportunity she is onscreen to teach. That’s what makes the series so great; rather than watching a bunch of gimmicks and terrible puns, viewers get the opportunity to learn alongside its hapless contestants. Viewers get the opportunity to see personalities that are typically over the top come down to earth to focus on being good teachers to their teams of terrible “would be” chefs. It also has some of the best editing on the entire network, as it’s playful without being cheesy, and pokes fun at things in the same way viewers would, showing that they are laughing right along with us.

‘Worst Cooks’ Focuses on the Food and The Contestants

The contestants on every season of the series are, for lack of a better term, wild. They are all kooky and confused in the kitchen, and seeing their initial cooks is stomach churning in a hilarious way. Watching Ann and whomever her guest chef is for the season is always entertaining, especially when they can’t even swallow their cooked creations. What adds to the comedy of the series is the relationships the contestants develop with the chefs. Particularly on the seasons when Bobby Flay was the other guest chef, as there was always at least one person with a big ol’ flirty crush on him. The show is pure comedy in the early stages of each season, but over time viewers began to relish in seeing those same terrible cooks grow and learn, which makes watching the finale episode all the more engaging. After all, we’ve spent an entire season watching people accomplish things they never thought possible. They go from being the butt of the joke to accomplished, and that is compelling storytelling. It isn’t forced in the way the drama is pushed in other series as of late. As viewers we empathize with the contestants and their journey, without editing telling us that we need to.

Food Network execs need to take a cue from what’s happening on Worst Cooks. Stop trying to focus on the personalities of the chefs by making them overly loud, gimmicky, and punny, and put the focus back on teaching the viewers about food. Stop trying to make movies and reality shows about families who are food adjacent, and get back to the food. That’s what we really want.

