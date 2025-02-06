Worst Cooks in America Season 28 on Food Network has a cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from reality television. Yet despite this abundance of reality stars, this season is anything but genuine. Unlike the show's earlier seasons, Worst Cooks in America Season 28 has everything unnecessarily played up, and lately, Worst Cooks in America is just doing way too much.

Worst Cooks in America began in 2010 with Anne Burrell as the lead mentor. As the title suggests, the series has thrived by taking some of the worst chefs around the country and teaching them basic cooking skills. It's a funny concept, proven by the fact that it has lasted so long, in nothing else. Season 28, however, added an exciting twist, inviting reality TV stars to come in to learn and earn money for charity rather than themselves. Watching people step outside their comfort zone and the chaos that comes with it is entertaining, but sometimes, Worst Cooks in America is so exaggerated and fake that it is clear the show is trying too hard.

The Acting in 'Worst Cooks in America' Is Overexaggerated