Worst Cooks in America premiered Season 28 with a star-studded cast of reality TV heroes and villains. The funny, sincere, and loud Sebastian Bach is on the hero's side. Bach, who chose to participate in Worst Cooks In America to learn how to cook for his wife, stands out with his voice and jokes while being his authentic self. From quick dumb jokes to holding a tune, Bach makes sure to entertain. Unlike many other contestants, Bach's jokes seem to flow naturally. Sebastian Bach is the funniest contestant on Worst Cooks in America Season 28.

Worst Cooks in America is typically not centered around reality stars, usually opting to take ordinary everyday cooks from around the country to help them learn kitchen skills they can take home. However, Season 28 of Worst Cooks in America takes some of reality's favorite heroes and villains, including Wes Bergmann and Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who both just competed in House of Villains. Finding the worst cooks may seem like a tall order, but Worst Cooks in America seems to have accomplished that. Sebastian Bach is not any better or worse of a cook than the others, but he is more fun to watch. Although some will know Bach as the original singer for Skid Row, he also appeared as the Tiki in Season 10 of The Masked Singer. Now that he is on Worst Cooks in America, he has officially become a reality star.

Sebastian Bach Jokes Around on ‘Worst Cooks in America’

Image via Food Network

With a show like Worst Cooks in America, it is easy for contestants to joke around, which Sebastian Bach does endlessly. Bach immediately stands out when speaking because of his voice. Bach's voice cuts through everyone else's since it is higher pitched and overall louder, but it is clear that he was a metal singer. Sebastian Bach plays the metal bit up, emphasizing terms like "ladle" and "al dente," which the editors conveniently place gothic text over. Besides his voice being so specific that it stands out, Bach also makes the most jokes, and it's clear he is having fun. Bach's jokes aren't too deep, but it's enough to keep you smiling. Plus, he tends to laugh at his own jokes, and it's hard not to laugh with him. Besides his jokes and quips, Bach often ends up singing or screaming words to sound metal. Bach holds a note in the first few minutes of the first episode. Bach is having fun on Worst Cooks in America by entertaining himself and the audience with his humor and voice.

Sebastian Bach Is His Authentic Self on 'Worst Cooks in America'