Crime movies are among the most compelling and interesting subgenres that film has to offer. Typically depicting investigatory elements, street-level corruption and centring around the rise and fall of morally flawed yet engaging characters, crime movies allow law-abiding viewers a window into a dangerous world of conniving and murder.

Crime movies are an umbrella categorization that can cover an array of subgenres, such as gangster movies, true crime thrillers or character studies covering a morally corrupted central personality. As such with any genre, there are plenty of bad movies to sift through before finding the real gems. The 21st century especially has seen its fair share of bad crime movies and this is a selection of the absolute worst.

10 'Gangster Squad' (2013)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Set in 1949 Los Angeles, boxer turned gangster Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn) has relocated his operation from Chicago. Cohen quickly makes his presence known, snuffing out the competition and bribing law officials to work for him. Just when there seems to be no hope of stopping Cohen, police Sargeant John O' Mara (Josh Brolin) assembles a task force of loyal officers, including his right-hand man Jerry Wooters (Ryan Gosling), to put an end to the kingpin's reign.

Despite its star-studded cast, Gangster Squad has nothing to offer that hasn't been done better elsewhere. Flashy yet hollow, Gangster Squad is about as derivative as a genre movie can be. Any attempts at drama fall flat and the lack of an effective atmosphere or narrative substance makes the whole thing feel hopelessly hollow, despite its flashy exterior. Gangster Squad is so flaccid and bland that it's likely to have already been forgotten by the time the credits roll.

9 'Live by Night' (2016)

Directed by Ben Affleck

Prohibition in 1920s Boston has led to the rise of illegal distilleries, speakeasies, mobster empires and corrupt cops. The son of a revered Boston police captain, Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck) revels in the spoils that come along with being a gangster. From shaky alliances to sabotage of the competition, Coughlin is willing to do whatever it takes to make it to the top of the organized crime ladder.

Live by Night is less of an inspired creative effort and more a game of dress-up. Affleck wanted to play a prohibition-era gangster, and thus this movie was born. Affleck has proven himself a more than capable director in the past (The Town and Argo being especially impressive), but his talents for crafting a compelling narrative did not extend to Live by Night. It's overstuffed, listless utterly uninteresting.

8 'The Happytime Murders' (2018)

Directed by Brian Henson

Set in the seedy underworld of Los Angeles, colorful puppets and humans coexist but aren't exactly treated equally. When the puppet cast of a beloved '90s children's TV show are being sequentially murdered, former puppet cop turned private eye, Phil Phillips (voiced by Bill Barretta), must team up with his former partner, detective Connie Edwards (Melissa McCarthy), to solve the case and put an end to the slayings.

The Happytime Murders is a novel (if somewhat farcical) concept kneecapped by an abysmal execution. Yes, there is a certain ironic charm to hearing a muppet swear or seeing one engage in bizarre sex acts, but that's not a level of comedy that can be sustained for a feature-length movie. The Happytime Murders assumed that puppets dropping f-bombs was enough to entertain, and as a result, offers virtually nothing else. It's truly a shame that The Happytime Murders didn't work—a concept like this is likely a one-time endeavour, and it was utterly wasted here.

7 'Trap' (2024)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Family man Cooper (Josh Hartnett) takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a sold-out pop concert. Unbeknownst to them (or any of the other concert-goers), the entire performance is part of an FBI ploy to capture a ruthless serial killer known only as "The Butcher." As the police presence around the venue intensifies, one thing is made clear: The Butcher is in attendance.

Trap exemplifies both the best and worst tendencies of director M. Night Shyamalan. Shyamalan can craft compelling premises (Trap being one of them), but a promising setup gives way to a nonsensical cacophony of bad performances and baffling writing strung together by a narrative that seemingly takes joy in insulting the intelligence of its viewers. It's hard to recommend Trap to anyone other than Shyamalan enthusiasts, and even they are likely to be frustrated by this trainwreck of a movie.

6 'Capone' (2020)

Directed by Josh Trank

Al Capone (Tom Hardy) is one of history's most notorious criminals. His near-limitless reach in the world of organized crime established Capone as a superpower of sorts, but his reign had to end at some point. After serving a 10-year prison sentence, Capone is released to live in exile in Florida. Plagued with illness and stripped of his influence, Capone lives out the remaining days of his life reminiscing about his past and battling inner demons.

Capone is arguably the most prolific criminal in history, and the potential for drama when it comes to portraying his final days is limitless. Unfortunately, Capone offers very little in terms of weighty insight. Not even Tom Hardy, one of cinema's most talented actors, could save a movie that is this afraid of committing to its bold premise. To both its credit and detriment, Capone does attempt to do something different—it's just a shame that it amounts to little more than a total mess of a movie.