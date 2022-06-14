Let's face it, you were probably out of your seat and yelling at the screen at these decisions.

Thriller movies give you the best of both worlds in cinema – nail-biting anxiety, and the emotional roller coaster of a lifetime. Often paired with mystery and horror elements, thrillers almost always have a sense of, “oh no,” hidden somewhere in them.

There's also always a time when you'll mutter, “don't do it!” as a protagonist makes one of the worst decisions of their life. Bad decisions run rampant in the genre to build emotions and raise the stakes with every passing scene. Some decisions, though, have much worse consequences than others.

This article contains spoilers for all movies featured.

The Opal — 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Uncut Gems is filled with intoxicating anxiety and a slew of terrible decisions. Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is a jeweler with expensive taste and an even more expensive gambling addiction. Nothing tastes better to Howie than that next hit of dopamine when he lucks his way out of another catastrophe.

Parting with the rare opal at the beginning is still the worst decision Howie makes though. The opal represents the bad luck that Howie finds himself in after handing it over to Kevin Garnett (as himself). As soon as he parts with the opal, his life spirals into a series of bad choices where he loses everything, gets chased by the mob, and finally gets shot in the face in the end. Howie applied his own mythicism to the opal, but no matter how close he got to it, it never changed his luck.

Project Mayhem — 'Fight Club' (1999)

Fight Club is all about emasculated male angst and frustrated rebellion. In the beginning, the Narrator (Edward Norton) explains how unsatisfied he is with his mundane days that have all spun together into a never-ending web of insomnia. The only time he can feel something is when he cries in the arms of other men in his support group meetings.

His insomnia-fueled delusions create an alter-ego: Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). Despite all of Tyler's bad behavior, he truly gives the Narrator a sense of purpose in a dull, corporate life with no outlet for his masculinity. His chaotic way of life comes to a dangerous head when he decides to start Project Mayhem with Tyler. The project turns his idealized life into a dangerously illegal mission that costs him his beloved friend, Bob, as well as his mind.

The Party — 'Hereditary' (2018)

Ari Aster's chilling feature-length directorial debut is one of the best in recent times. Hereditary is the portrait of a broken family, cursed with a terrifying ancestry that is filled with the supernatural, covens, and demons.

One night, Peter's mom (Toni Collette) insists that he (Alex Wolff) bring his little sister, Charlie (Milly Shapiro), to the party he's going to. Charlie's severe nut allergy is triggered while unattended, and Peter rushes her to the hospital in the most memorable scene in the movie: Charlie sticks her head out of the window to get some air and is decapitated by a telephone pole. The family is forever changed after it, and decapitation becomes an important part of their family secrets.

Road Rage — 'Nocturnal Animals' (2016)

Nocturnal Animals is a whirlwind of emotion from start to finish. Susan (Amy Adams) is shaken by a manuscript written by her ex-husband (Jake Gyllenhaal) when it arrives at her home. She realizes that the manuscript isn't much of fiction at all when she sees her and her ex-husband's old life in the story.

The manuscript follows Tony (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his family during a terrifying night of cat-and-mouse chase. In one of the most anxiety-inducing scenes in modern cinema, Tony is forced off the road after three troublemakers road rage at them down a stretch of empty highway. Aaron Taylor-Johnson transforms into the seedy and terrifying Ray Marcus, who turns their quiet road trip into a murder-fueled night when Tony makes the horrible decision to stop for him.

Welcoming Strangers — 'It Comes At Night' (2017)

A contagious disease has ravaged the world in It Comes At Night, and Paul (Joel Edgerton) and his family seclude themselves in their home deep in the woods. One night, the family captures an intruder trying to break into their home. Paul's wife insists that they allow the strangers to stay.

The decision to allow the strangers into their house is what changes their peaceful, apocalyptic lives forever. Paul and his family try explaining their “rules” to the strangers, but they fail to properly adhere to them. They sleep in rooms where they are not supposed to, they leave doors open at night, and eventually, the mistrust between the two families leads them to kill each other.

'The Hospital' — 'Good Time' (2017)

Good Time is an anxiety-riddled whirlwind odyssey through the seedy underworld of New York. Robert Pattinson plays Connie, a man who rarely thinks before he acts. It is because of Connie's impulsivity that there are too many bad decisions to count in Good Time.

The worst of them is when Connie tries to break his brother (Benny Safdie) out of the hospital after their bank robbery goes awry. He delves into many illegal things, including sneaking by cops, escaping without checking his brother out, and then taking him to a stranger's house. This is by far the worst decision he makes because the man (Buddy Duress) he escapes with isn't even his brother at all. This leads him into a night of madness, and ultimately being arrested.

Miami — 'Requiem For A Dream' (2000)

Requiem For A Dream remains one of the most harrowing movies about drug addiction, and it is also one of Jared Leto's best performances to date. It follows the lives of Harry (Leto), his friend, Tyrone (Marlon Wayans), and his girlfriend, Marion (Jennifer Connelly), three heroin-addicted friends with dreams as big as the sky.

After Tyrone gets involved in a drug-fueled gang fight, the cost of heroin spikes. Harry tells his girlfriend to prostitute herself for money while he and Tyrone travel to Florida to buy heroin directly from the wholesaler. This leads to their lives being permanently destroyed when Harry's arm becomes gangrenous, Tyrone is subjected to racial abuse in jail, and Marion is forced to perform demeaning sexual acts for a pimp.

The Shattered Crystal — 'mother!' (2017)

mother! is a highly divisive film, and for good reason: it is filled with religious undertones, grotesque imagery, and a baby-eating scene. It follows a young husband (Javier Bardem) and wife (Jennifer Lawrence) who live in a beautiful house where the husband writes his books. A stranger knocks on their door one day, leading to their downfall.

When the strange man (Ed Harris) and his wife (Michelle Pfeiffer) come to the house, they begin to play out biblical references. The peaceful house falls into disarray when the man and woman touch the crystal that the husband has forbidden anyone to touch. Much like the story of Adam and Eve that leads to sin, the man and woman accidentally shatter the crystal. This turns the husband into a monster and leads to the destruction of their home.

Impressing Fletcher — 'Whiplash' (2014)

Whiplash is an absolute masterclass in tension. The anxiety and abuse of power begin the second that Miles Teller's character, Andrew, dips his bloodied hand into ice water before bandaging it to keep playing the drums.

It is at that moment that you witness Andrew's worst decision. Instead of dropping out of the school, or reporting his instructor, he decides to take it upon himself to impress Fletcher (J.K. Simmons). Andrew's determination to become a student that Fletcher acknowledges turns into a battle of wits and abuse. Andrew is exploited by Fletcher and puts himself through physical and mental torture until the end.

Will Doesn't Leave — 'The Invitation' (2015)

The atmosphere in The Invitation is haunting. A man named Will (Logan Marshall-Green) is invited to his ex-wife, Eden's (Tammy Blanchard), house for a dinner party. During the evening, Will reminisces on his old life, and witnesses odd situations like being locked inside the house and witnessing Eden hiding barbiturate pills.

At one point, Eden introduces her guests to a cult that she has joined that helps her deal with grief. One of her friends becomes disturbed by the situation and wants to leave. Despite everything that Will has seen and heard over the night, he decides to stay. That is the worst decision of his life when the rest of the night turns into a murderous cult chase filled with stabbings and poison.

