Jurassic Park is one of the most influential films of all time. Steven Spielberg's masterpiece, based on Michael Crichton's novel of the same name, introduced audiences to ground-breaking visual effects, while also captivating them with an engaging story with a host of interesting characters.

Of course, the biggest draw for audiences at the time was the dinosaurs. Jurassic Park brought iconic dinos like the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, and Brachiosaurus to life in a way that no other film before it had. Plenty of films have tried to replicate the success of Jurassic Park by including dinosaurs, but unfortunately for audiences, few have managed to claim the same level of quality.

10 'Jurassic World Dominion' (2022)

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World Dominion is a baffling film in many ways. Its predecessor, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, had previously been the franchise's weakest entry, but its ending seemed to at least be setting up an interesting action-adventure movie where dinosaurs would be roaming the world. Unfortunately, Dominion almost completely ignores this setup, choosing to send many of the dinosaurs to a dinosaur preserve, and bringing everyone together to solve a locust-related mystery that happens to bring them to said preserve. The final product ends up being surprisingly light on dinosaurs for a Jurassic film.

Dominion brings back the main cast from the original Jurassic Park, including Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Unfortunately, while it's nice to see their characters again, they don't get particularly satisfying arcs due to the fact that, unlike the original film, Dominion isn't focused on character development. It has entertaining moments, like the return of the Dilophosaurus, but overall, this is a fairly weak dinosaur movie.

9 'Tammy and the T-Rex' (1994)

Directed by Stewart Raffill

Tammy and the T-Rex centers around Tammy (Denise Richards) and her boyfriend Michael (Paul Walker). One day, Michael is attacked and taken by Tammy's jealous ex-boyfriend, Billy (George Pilgrim), who leaves him in a safari park to be attacked by a lion. Michael is found alive, but is soon taken by Dr. Gunther Wachenstein (Terry Kiser), a scientist who transplants Michael's brain into an animatronic T-Rex, with the strength of the real thing.

The plot sounds silly, but somehow the film is even sillier. The sound effects are overly cartoonish, the acting is over-the-top, and the story takes a number of absolutely ridiculous turns. But in the end, the film is still fantastically entertaining. Scenes where Michael, as the T-Rex, holds a payphone up to his face, or attempts to play charades, are hilarious, and it makes the film worth watching, despite its poor quality.

8 'Dinosaur Hotel' (2021)

Directed by Jack Peter Mundy

In Dinosaur Hotel, ordinary people are fooled into participating in a vague game show. Initially, contestants are invited to a hotel to learn more details, with the promise of a huge cash prize for anyone who wins. When they arrive, however, they learn that the hotel is filled with dinosaurs, and that the challenge is to be the last one left alive.

Dinosaur Hotel sounds like it could be a fun, turn-off-your-brain kind of movie, but in execution, the film sadly falls short. The dinosaurs that are present, which are mostly restricted to Velociraptors, are products of some of the worst CGI in any film, but they are also barely shown, despite their presence in many scenes. Most of the suspense is built either through the dinosaurs pounding on doors, or ineffective reaction shots that just don't quite sell the peril of the situation. Dinosaur Hotel ends up being more boring than it should be, an unfortunate quality of many bad dinosaur films.

7 'Cowboys vs Dinosaurs' (2015)

Directed by Ari Novak

In Cowboys vs Dinosaurs, a group of miners accidentally releases a small group of dinosaurs that has adapted to living underground. The situation is made worse when the same mining company elects to blow a giant hole into the mine, releasing even more dinosaurs, who then proceed to swarm into a nearby town. The film then follows a small group of survivors as they attempt to overcome the prehistoric threat.

Cowboys vs Dinosaurs' biggest issue is that it doesn't deliver on the absurdity implied in its title. The film takes place in the modern day, and has no influence from the Western genre whatsoever, unlike the similarly titled Cowboys & Aliens, a film which, while heavily flawed, at least delivers on its premise. The dinosaurs are also extremely underwhelming, as the film features terrible CGI effects that often add unintentional comedy to its scenes. It's easy to imagine a version of Cowboys vs Dinosaurs that is a fun romp, but the actual movie is a boring mess.

6 'Super Mario Bros.' (1993)

Directed by Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton