Adapting a beloved film to television is no easy task. Showrunners are tasked with the daunting challenge of taking a great film and translating the magic that made it successful onto a smaller screen, while also extending the story in a new way. While many series based on films enjoy incredible success (Fargo, Hannibal) thanks to stellar writing and unforgettable performances, others fall flat due to exhausting clichés, generic plots and miscast characters. In several cases, these poorly conceived series blemish the legacy of great films and franchises.

Shows like Dirty Dancing and Blade struggle to connect with audiences due to the replacement of their lead actors, while series like RoboCop and My Big Fat Greek Life abandon all the qualities that made the original films so good in the first place. Here are the 10 most disappointing television shows based on movies.

10 'Clueless' (1996-1999)

Created by Amy Heckerling

Image via ABC

In the spin-off to one of the greatest 90s slice-of-life films, audiences follow the life of Cher Horowitz (Rachel Blanchard) a bubbly California high school girl. Cher and her friend Dionne "Dee" Davenport (Stacey Dash), along with their wider circle of friends, navigate the varying challenges of high school life. During the series' run, characters dealt with romance, friendships and family dynamics.

While Clueless the series enjoyed a modest run, it was never able to replicate the charm of the original film. While Dash, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, and others reprised their roles in the television series, Alicia Silverstone was unable to commit to the project due to a development deal she had signed with Columbia-TriStar. Blanchard offered audiences a decent enough performance to keep them engaged, but Clueless was ultimately relegated to the shadow of the original film.

9 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2012)

Created by Jared Hess, Jerusha Hess and Mike Scully

Image via FOX

Based on the 2004 cult-hit film, this animated series follows the life of awkward teenager Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder) and his quirky friends and family as they navigate life in the rural city of Preston, Idaho. Napoleon is often accompanied by his best friend Pedro (Efren Ramirez) and his classmate Deb (Majorino) as they find themselves in a multitude of varying misadventures. The show features offbeat and deadpan humor and explores the themes of friendship and the awkwardness of adolescence.

While Napoleon Dynamite featured most of the original cast, it failed to connect with audiences. While the film attempted to capture the heart and tone of the original film, it featured a more heavy-handed approach that relied harder on the absurdist elements of the series, oftentimes at the cost of the understated style and tone of the film. The series also aired several years after the explosive popularity of the original film, by which time the style and humor felt dated.