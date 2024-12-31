Disaster films are always fun to watch, as bad as that may sound. There's just something so thrilling about partaking in a disaster from a limited perspective. After all, real-life disasters can be frightening and tragic, but the human mind is always curious, and sometimes disaster films just hit differently compared to action or sci-fi films, though, as genres, they all intersect with one another to some degree. Still, thrilling and exciting, disaster films are sort of a guilty pleasure for the general public.

However, one agreeable opinion about disaster films is that they tend to be somewhat disastrous in terms of storytelling and plot. In order to be more diverse and distinct from other great disaster films—such as Titanic and Twister—some of these films tend to go beyond realistic expectations and use unbelievably wild plots. Sometimes, this works (e.g., The Day After Tomorrow), but other times, these leads to a poorly developed and written film. From fun watches like Geostorm to more incredibly ridiculous films like Ice Twisters, here are some of the worst disaster films to come out in the last twenty-five years.

10 'Geostorm' (2017)

Directed by Dean Devlin

When the leaders of the world come up with a plan to establish a satellite network that can control the Earth’s climate, the world seems to be at peace again with the weather. However, manmade natural disasters begin occurring when someone hacks into the satellites, causing devastating weather globally. Jake Lawson (Gerard Butler) is one of the designers behind the network of satellites, and he looks to uncover the reason behind their malfunctioning.

Though an interesting film concept and one of the better disaster films in the last ten years, within the last twenty-five years, Geostorm is a weaker entry compared to those like The Impossible, The Day After Tomorrow, and even Greenland. Though more of the story could have been explored, it was rather focused too much on just the politics of the film as opposed to the disasters, which only seemed to be a fraction of the destructive force that these satellites could ultimately be. Still, it had good CGI, and the plot was interesting enough to sit through and watch, but as a disaster movie, it is not the best of the past twenty-five years.

9 'The Happening' (2008)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Out of the blue, one day, an invisible threat leads to unexplainable deaths occurring within humanity in certain areas throughout the United States. Science teacher Elliot Moore (Mark Wahlberg), his wife Anna (Zooey Deschanel), colleague Julian (John Leguizamo), and Julian's daughter Jess (Ashlyn Sanchez) attempt to evade the unknown threat by leaving town, though they begin to realize that they are surrounded by whatever it is that has been killing people.

The Happening is a popular M. Night Shyamalan film, though it isn't a very good disaster film. Still, the concept is unique and interesting, and it has a star-studded cast of characters, making it a somewhat interesting watch, especially by keeping viewers guessing as to what is causing the many deaths in the film. Points for its creativity, The Happening is the kind of disaster film viewers will forget about for the most part until they see it pop up on TV again.

8 'Sharknado' (2013)

Directed by Anthony C. Ferrante

When a hurricane approaches Los Angeles, an estranged family has bigger problems when a tornado of sharks ravages a city. Fin Shepherd (Ian Ziering), a father separated from his wife, has to deal with an onslaught of sharks as he finds his family to protect them.

Sharknado is the first film of several in the Sharknado series. Though popular and widely watched, it is an all-around bad film with a plot that isn't cohesive or realistic by any means. Of course, realism is not expected when watching disaster films, but the believability of a film helps somewhat. Not to mention, the acting was all-around bad. Though it spawns even worse disaster films, what Sharknado has going for it is the guise that it doesn't take itself very seriously, adding a layer of humor that makes the film tolerable and more enjoyable than others.

7 '2012' (2009)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

In 2009, when geologist Adrian Helmsley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) learns of humanity's ensuing extinction following a solar flare, he warns the United States government. A year later, nine arks have been built around the world to help humanity's survival. Then, two years later, in 2012, chauffeur and struggling writer Jackson Curtis (John Cusack) takes his kids to Yellowstone National Park and learns that 2012 is essentially the end of the world as they know it.

Probably the most famous disaster film to date—excluding Titanic—2012 was released when talk of the world's end was happening. Having taken advantage of the fear-mongering and real-life discussion regarding the end of the world in 2012, this film garnered plenty of attention and success, as it received commercial success and several nominations. But by far, the story and plot were not good. Rather, this film stood out more for its CGI and visual effects, which can be appreciated.

6 'Poseidon' (2006)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

When a luxury cruise—RMS Poseidon—traveling in the North Atlantic is hit by a large tidal wave, flipping the liner upside down and forcing survivors to traverse through the hazardous cruise ship in an attempt to survive. On the ship is Robert Ramsey (Kurt Russell), Jennifer Ramsey (Emmy Rossum), Christian Sanders (Mike Vogel), Dylan Johns (Josh Lucas), Richard Nelson (Richard Dreyfuss), Maggie James (Jacinda Barrett), Conor James (Jimmy Bennett), Gloria (Stacy Ferguson), Marco Valentine (Freddy Rodriguez), and Captain Michael Bradford (Andre Braugher), all of who must find ways to make an escape.

Loosely based on the 1972 film The Poseidon Adventure and on the novel of the same name, Poseidon is one of the weaker disaster films to exist in the 21st century. Though it exceeds in the visual effects department, in terms of storytelling and plot it suffers. Still a fun watch just due to the ridiculousness of the story, Poseidon is a not-so-good watch for disaster film fans.

5 '10.0 Earthquake' (2014)

Directed by David Gidali

When Los Angeles suffers from various earthquakes that threaten the city, engineer Jack (Henry Ian Cusick) knows that his company is responsible for these natural disasters due to the company's fracking. Aware that his daughter has gone camping during this dangerous time, Jack joins scientist (Emily Cameron Richardson), who predicts that a "super quake" will destroy the city, as she attempts to save lives.

10.0 Earthquake, though a somewhat fun watch, was just a bad film in terms of storytelling. The visual effects and CGI were the only enjoyable parts of the film, making it slightly better than other disaster films. Still, in terms of uniqueness, 10.0 Earthquake was poorly structured, making the disasters the most entertaining part of the film.

4 'Centigrade' (2020)

Directed by Brendan Walsh

When Naomi (Genesis Rodriguez) and Matthew Ibbotson (Vincent Piazza) find themselves and their car buried underneath snow after a massive snowstorm in Norway, the two must fight to survive the blistering cold. However, two problems arise: Naomi is pregnant, and both Matthew and Naomi must battle hypothermia, frostbite, and a lack of supplies.

Though an interesting premise, Centigrade was mostly a thrilling watch as viewers grow more and more curious as to whether the couple survives (and their means to survive). However, all the thrill does not make up for its boring story and incredibly slow pacing. Fun for only one watch, Centigrade doesn't really offer anything in terms of story or CGI, and it certainly doesn't do well in its setting restraints.

3 'Atomic Twister' (2002)

Directed by Bill Corcoran

When a group of tornadoes damages Basset County's Hellman-Klein Nuclear Power Plant, these storms cause the meltdown of the power plant. Corrine Maguire (Sharon Lawrence) attempts to stop the meltdown. Meanwhile, Corrine's friend Deputy Jake Hannah (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) goes to find her son, and later on, he helps her divert the meltdown crisis.

Atomic Twister is another typical tornado film, though it does have some interesting moments. Based loosely on a real-life story of a tornado hitting a nuclear plant, Atomic Twister touches lightly on the realism aspect, making it a more endurable watch than other films that lack a realistic storyline. No one could fully recommend it though.

2 'Ice Twisters' (2009)

Directed by Steven R. Monroe

When researchers Joanne (Camille Sullivan), Phil (Nicholas Carella), Gary (Ryan Kennedy), and Damon (Alex Zahara) attempt to interfere with a storm by using UAVs, they realize that an even bigger storm is upon them. Author and former scientist Charlie Price (Mark Moses) promotes his book in Harrisford, Oregon, when the storm strikes the town. Though Charlie survives, he and his former friends Joanne and Damon realize that more storms are coming.

Confusing at best, Ice Twisters is a poorly written and structured story about the consequences of messing with Mother Nature with modern-day science and trying to interfere with nature's plans. Low-budget and poorly received by the general audience, Ice Twisters is hardly a good watch, as it barely teeters on the edge of excitement. Ice Twisters is no different from the average tornado movie, just less impressive.

1 'Titanic II' (2010)

Directed by Shane Van Dyke

One hundred years after the original voyage and sinking of the Titanic, another cruise liner called the RMS Titanic II takes off on its own maiden voyage in 2012. However, unlike its predecessor, the Titanic II travels from New York City to Southampton. Due to global warming, blocks of ice fall off a glacier into the ocean, and the Titanic II rams into such an iceberg due to a tsunami. With the Titanic II sinking and its lifeboats destroyed, it's only a matter of time before the ocean reclaims the lives of those on the ship.

Titanic II, though having no association whatsoever with James Cameron's 1997 film besides the name, attempts to be what Cameron's film already was: a disaster film with a tragic love story, based on the real-life sinking of the RMS Titanic. Following a similar story to the 1997 film and real-life event, Titanic II is nothing short of a bad film. It instead tries too hard to be a tragic story, and the love story between the two leads feels incredibly forced. The only thing going for the film really is the name, but even then all it does for the film is give viewers the impression that it is a sequel to the 1997 film.

