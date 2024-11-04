The disaster movie genre has produced some truly thrilling and high-stakes cinematic experiences. From towering infernos to unstoppable floods and apocalyptic storms, these movies can serve up a rollercoaster of suspense and adrenaline. But for every hit, there are some undeniable flops—disaster movies that are, well, disastrous. Poor special effects, weak storytelling, and questionable science turn what should be edge-of-your-seat viewing into something more laughable than entertaining.

With this in mind, this list takes a look at some of the worst disaster movies ever made. While some of these titles may have gained a sort of "so-bad-it’s-good" cult status, most are largely forgotten for their lackluster execution. From low-budget TV movies to ambitious but failed blockbusters, these movies have more than earned their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame.

10 'When Time Ran Out' (1980)

Directed by James Goldstone

"Can't you see? The whole island is going to blow!" In When Time Ran Out, a volcanic eruption threatens to destroy a luxurious tropical island, and a group of tourists and locals must scramble to survive as disaster strikes. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Paul Newman, Jacqueline Bisset, and William Holden, but even these Hollywood heavyweights can’t salvage the absurd plot, stilted dialogue, and outdated special effects. There are science fair project volcanoes that look more realistic.

As the island is engulfed in chaos, the storyline grows increasingly implausible, and viewers are left wondering how the filmmakers expected them to take it seriously. James Goldstone's direction does little to elevate the tension, and the film's pacing often feels sluggish despite the supposedly dire circumstances. Indeed, critics and audiences alike shunned the movie. When Time Ran Out currently holds a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was a box office bomb, bringing in just $3.8m against a $20m budget.

9 'Poseidon' (2006)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen