James Cameron's Titanic is a disaster-romance film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a poor artist named Jack, and Kate Winslet as Rose. Rose is a rich woman engaged to a rich man whom she does not love, and, while on board the ill-fated RMS Titanic, meets Jack, and the two fall in love, which is horribly cut short by the looming disaster. It's one of the most tragic and famous love stories of all time, and was, at one point, the highest-grossing movie ever made.

With the huge amount of success the movie received, many filmmakers decided to take many of its concepts of love and tragedy and combine them into their own film, usually set in some different period of death and destruction. But some were actually so shameless as to be almost exact copies. These are the worst movies that tried way too hard to be Titanic, which did not win them over or make them succeed as much as their filmmakers likely thought they would.

10 'The Promise' (2016)

Directed by Terry George

The Promise takes place in the early days of World War I and the Armenian Genocide, following a love triangle between an American journalist, a French woman, and an Armenian apothecarist. To its credit, this movie isn't the worst thing ever, but it's painfully average in pretty much every way, never mind the fact that some themes felt very Titanic-esque, which had some viewers raising their eyebrows and wondering if that's what director Terry George intended or not.

The tragic love story isn't just about forbidden love amidst a long-established, yet hollow relationship that happens to take place during a huge crisis, but also about the after-effects of the conflict, with the apothecarist later raising his cousin and aging as he sees her grow. Kind of like the modern day segments of Titanic, no? In short, this one could technically have plausible deniability in regards to ripping off of James Cameron, but the influence is undoubtedly still there, and can be seen from a mile away. Had it succeeded in other aspects, it might have been a bit less obvious, though.

9 'The Mountain Between Us' (2017)

Directed by Hany Abu-Assad

The Mountain Between Us is a story of two polar opposites who become trapped in the snowy mountains of Utah, and begin to fall for each other in spite of the trying circumstances. No, there's no maritime disaster, but the disaster-romance themes are pretty clear here, and when it's not busy ripping off of the Titanic's romantic concepts, it's busy ripping off of other polar survival films.

One of the lovers is even played by Kate Winslet, for goodness' sake! Little on the nose, don't you think? Her character even has the same cynical outlook and self-pity that Rose has in Titanic, and they honestly kind of feel like the same person, albeit in very, very different circumstances. It may not be as obvious as other rip-offs or cash-ins, but The Mountain Between Us wasn't super shy about letting its clear influences be known.

8 'Passchendaele' (2008)

Directed by Paul Gross

Passchendaele is a Canadian World War I flick that, for all its faults, actually nailed the titular Battle of Passchendaele at the end. If the movie had instead diverted all of its resources for showing the battle in more detail, it probably could have been awesome. But of course, director Paul Gross for some reason felt that a romantic plotline ought to be the primary focus here, making the majority of the story about a former soldier who falls in love with a woman. Said woman's brother joins the military and heads off to the front, prompting her boyfriend to don the uniform once again to keep her brother safe.

The battle the movie is named after only covers like 20 minutes of the film. Everything else is an attempted tragic romance story with some of the cringiest dialogue ever committed to film. It was a valiant effort, but to no avail. There are too many flaws to list, but of course, the main flaw is that it was trying too hard to be the next Titanic, when it should have just been a movie about the Battle of Passchendaele. Then it would have been pretty good.

7 'Passengers' (2016)

Directed by Morten Tyldum

One wouldn't be wrong for calling Passengers "Titanic in space," because that's honestly what it feels like. The story is about a spaceship loaded with human passengers in a cryogenic sleep that is bound for a new homeworld, when two of them are accidentally awakened early by a glitch in the system's AI. When they awake, they discover their ship, and the hundreds of lives on board, are bound for disaster, and must find a way to stop it.

But naturally, the two find the time to establish a sort of forbidden relationship, too. Passengers does not do itself any favours, and though it might seem unique at first glance, it eventually does away with everything that makes it so, and completely wastes the talent of its principal cast. As it goes on and gets duller, it becomes clear that it really is trying to be Titanic in space, if only subtly.