Any kid growing up on cable television most likely watched or, at the least, knew of Disney Channel and their original movies. They're known quite well thanks to the massive hits they've had in their lifetime, like High School Musical and its sequels; Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach Movie 2; Lemonade Mouth and many more. In fact, for quite some time, every summer would be used as the big release season for their upcoming projects, where they'd also be debuting a lot of their big song hits. It was always a huge event for kids to look forward to. But, this many giant hits doesn't mean every release was a great one.

For every great Disney Channel Original Film, there are a handful of awful ones, unfortunately. Oftentimes, a bad DCOM can be born from their notoriously small budgets, weak concepts, poor writing, and various other reasons. Many attribute recent fails (aside from the Descendants franchise) have been blamed on recent management changes due to the introduction of Disney+. Regardless of the reason, though, it doesn't change that DCOMs have always struggled a bit with quality-control.