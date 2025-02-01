In 1994, Disney released The Jungle Book, a live-action remake of their 1967 classic starring Jason Scott Lee. Though it was liked as a fun adventure movie, it was criticized for not following the original story by Rudyard Kipling and the fact that the animals couldn't speak. Fast-forward to today and live-action remakes are not only coming out quite frequently, but they're also turning in a massive profit for Disney. Four have even made over a billion dollars at the box office.

However, financial success doesn't always mean critical or audience success. The live-action remakes have garnered a reputation comparable to Disney's straight-to-DVD sequels from the 1990s and 2000s, especially as each subsequent remake has felt more disconnected from the original film. Several of these films have felt rather soulless, either due to being shot-for-shot remakes of the original, fundamentally missing what made the original films so good, or other baffling decisions. For the sake of this list, we will also be including sequels to live-action remakes, as they are still counted under the umbrella term.

10 'Lady and the Tramp' (2019)

Directed by Charlie Bean

A man named Jim Dear (Thomas Mann) gives his wife, Darling (Kiersey Clemons), a Cocker Spaniel puppy for Christmas, whom they name Lady (Tessa Thompson). She grows up happy in their home, but things change when the couple prepare for their first child, causing them to neglect Lady. She then meets a stray dog named Tramp (Justin Theroux), and though they don't get along at first, they begin to warm to one another when Tramp helps Lady after she is muzzled by Jim Dear's dog-hating aunt, Clara (Yvette Nicole Brown).

Lady and the Tramp is a textbook example of a pointless live-action remake. The decision to keep the dogs as close to lifelike as possible means that we lose the fantastic expressions from the 1955 classic, and iconic moments like the spaghetti dinner now look ridiculous instead of romantic. On a technical level, the film doesn't even try to capture the original's dog-eye perspective, meaning audiences lose out on the sense of immersion from seeing the world closer to ground level.

9 'Dumbo' (2019)

Directed by Tim Burton

Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell), a World War One amputee, reunites with his children and returns to his old place of employment, the Medici Brothers' Circus, where he is re-hired as a caretaker for their pregnant elephant. She gives birth to a calf with oversize ears, which earns him the name Dumbo from a jeering audience. However, everyone changes their tune when they discover that Dumbo can use his ears to fly.

Aside from the circus aesthetic and featuring a flying elephant, Dumbo has nothing in common with the 1941 classic. Rather than focus on Dumbo himself, the film focuses on boring human characters and a villain played by Michael Keaton meant to evoke the image of both Walt Disney and P. T. Barnum so that it can have an action-packed climax in an amusement park. Farrier's two children are also lackluster replacements for Timothy Mouse and the Crows, due to flat performances that fail to capture the animal character's larger-than-life personalities. Finally, the film often feels like it's trying to lecture the audience about the unethical treatment of circus animals, which leads to a hollow ending where the circus gets rid of its animal acts and destroys the film's attempt to portray post-World War One America.

8 'Peter Pan & Wendy' (2023)

Directed by David Lowery

Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson) is unhappy about leaving for boarding school and proclaims that she never wants to grow up. This attracts the attention of the eternally young Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), who takes Wendy and her brothers, John (Joshua Pickering) and Michael (Jacobi Jupe), to the magical island of Neverland, where they can stay kids forever. Upon arriving, they are attacked and scattered by Captain Hook (Jude Law), a pirate who wants revenge on Peter for cutting off his hand, allowing Wendy to meet a native princess named Tiger Lily (Alyssa Wapanatâhk).

Peter Pan & Wendy feels like a film that is out of touch with its audience and the source material. It doesn't add anything to the Peter Pan story, and in some ways contradicts it, such as with its more selfish and aggressive depiction of Wendy, which is the opposite of her role as a kind matronly figure. Combine this with muted colors, a watered-down version of Tinker Belle (Yara Shahidi) who has gotten over her jealous streak, and lackluster action sequences, you're left with a rather boring film that makes you want to watch any other adaptation of J. M. Barrie's story.