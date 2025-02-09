The company has had its fair share of ups and downs throughout the years (sadly, many would agree that they're currently in a "down" stage), but the fact is that Disney is the king of Hollywood entertainment for a reason. With a library packed with some of the most iconic and influential movies in history, it's no surprise that they often have pretty good performances by actors who fit their roles perfectly.

Every now and then, though, casting teams mess up more than a little bit. Whether it's a live-action performance in one of the House of Mouse's infamous remakes, or a voice performance in an animated flop, there are quite a few Disney films that have castings that are either uninspired or just plain silly. Bad casting doesn't always result in a bad performance; it simply means that the actor put in the role doesn't really fit it all that well.

10 Emma Watson as Belle

'Beauty and the Best' (2017)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The craze of Disney live-action remakes of the studio's classic animated films from the past started in the 2010s with Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland. It performed so well at the box office that Disney saw dollar signs and hasn't stopped this wave of films ever since. One of the least-terrible of them, though, is 2017's Beauty and the Beast, which cast Emma Watson (then only six years fresh off of the Harry Potter saga) in the role of Belle.

In dramatic scenes, Watson does a pretty okay job of portraying this iconic Disney princess, even if she lacks the charm and emotional range that made the original character so beloved. It's as soon as she starts singing that one has to start wondering whether the casting team ever even asked her to perform at least one musical number. Watson can't sing, and if she got any coaching for this movie, you can't really tell. What makes it worse is the painfully obvious autotune that was added to her voice. When casting for a musical, it's generally a good rule of thumb that your lead needs to be able to at least be in tune.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Beauty and the Beast Release Date March 17, 2017 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



9 Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar

'The Lion King' (2019)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Whereas the original Lion King from 1994 is one of Disney's most essential films, the pinnacle of Disney Animation's work, 2019's version is anything but that. With animation so obsessed with being photorealistic that they forgot to give the characters any emotion, this remake is entirely lifeless and poorly paced, lacking the inimitable magic that makes the original one of the greatest animated movies of all time.

It's usually agreed that Jeremy Irons's voice performance as Scar in the original is not only the best Disney villain voice performance, but one of the best voice performances ever, period. Chiwetel Ejiofor is a phenomenal actor, but his Scar lacks the scariness, elegance, and imposing presence (and don't forget the queer undertones) that made Irons's Scar an icon. And with Irons perfectly available (the late James Earl Jones was brought back to play Mufasa again), it's a puzzle why they went with an actor with zero voice acting experience instead.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Lion King Release Date July 19, 2019 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



8 Gal Gadot as Shank

'Ralph Breaks the Internet' (2018)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While Wreck-It Ralph is one of the best Disney Animation movies of the 21st century so far, the consensus seems to be that its sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, isn't particularly good. This is in spite of the many new characters, both original and from iconic media, that it introduced to the series, like the Disney princesses and the tough-as-nails online racing game hero Shank.

There's no getting around it: Ralph Breaks the Internet is overall pretty awful, so it's surprising that Gal Gadot's voice performance as Shank is so bad that it manages to be one of the worst elements of the film. Any time Shank speaks, it's clear that Gadot, clearly not cut out for voice acting and clearly cast in the role just because of her badass performance in 2017's Wonder Woman, is reading from a script. Voice acting should be transparent and contribute to the audience's suspension of disbelief. This performance certainly doesn't meet those qualities.