Roger Ebert is perhaps the best-known and respected film critic. From 1967 until he died in 2013, he worked as the film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, and in 1975, he became the first film critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism. That same year, he teamed up with The Chicago Tribune's critic, Gene Siskel, to co-host various television programs. The most well-known is At the Movies, where they reviewed films with fiery passion and an iconic "thumbs up/thumbs down" ranking system. After Siskel died in 1999, Ebert cycled through co-hosts before teaming up with Richard Roeper from 2000 until 2008, when Ebert left the show having lost his voice to cancer treatment.

In comparison to Siskel, Ebert was generally more forgiving towards family films, especially when they promoted good messages and had strong, relatable characters for both young children and their parents. Thus, it's no surprise that he often had good things to say about Disney films, both live-action and animated. Yet when Disney produced a bad product, Ebert was unflinching in his criticism—believing that children deserved entertainment that respected their intelligence and imagination. Thus, this list will discuss the Disney movies that Ebert famously hated, which were so bad that they brought out the bad side in the otherwise forgiving critic.

10 'Inspector Gadget' (1999)

Ebert's Rating: One-and-a-half stars out of four.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Inspector Gadget is one of the most iconic 1980s cartoons thanks to its simple but effective formula, which brought the humor of Get Smart to younger audiences. The same cannot be said for its live-action adaptation, which diverted heavily from the source material by sidelining Penny (Michelle Trachtenberg)—the real hero of the show—and revealing Dr. Claw's (Rupert Everett) face. Instead, the film focuses on a romance between Inspector Gadget (Matthew Broderick) and Dr. Brenda Bradford (Joely Fisher), who designed his gadgets while turning the Gadgetmobile (D. L. Hughley) into an annoying, wise-cracking sidekick.

Since Ebert wasn't familiar with the show, he judged Inspector Gadget as a stand-alone project and still found it lacking. He called the plot "an arbitrary concoction" littered with pop-culture jokes that didn't land and Everett giving a fastidious performance that at times felt at odds with the movie. The best joke in his mind came during the end credits when Claw's assistant, Sykes (Mike Hagerty), attends a "Minions Anonymous" held with fellow henchmen, but it's literally too little too late.

9 'Honey I Blew Up the Kid' (1992)

Ebert's Rating: One-and-a-half stars out of four.

Set three years after Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, eccentric inventor Wayne Szalinski (Rick Moranis) hopes to modify his iconic shrink ray to make things grow instead. His two-year-old son, Adam (Daniel and Joshua Shalikar), is exposed to the machine, which causes him to grow larger when exposed to electrical waves. As the Szalinski family tries to fix the situation, Wayne's colleague, Dr. Charles Hendrickson (John Shea), makes things worse as he tries to claim Wayne's invention for himself.

Ebert was one of the few critics who reacted negatively to the original film but stated that it "shines as a beacon of originality" compared to Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. He criticized the film's slow pacing, lack of humor, and a plot that feels afraid to put its infant character in any real danger, especially compared to the first film, where the kids had to dodge giant insects, lawnmowers, and getting eaten with cereal. While he gave some praise to the special effects, he still found them less interesting than the first movie, as a giant baby walking through Las Vegas can't compare with transforming a front lawn into a jungle.