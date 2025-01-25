Ever since the release of its first feature-length animated film, 1937's groundbreaking Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney has held a special place in the hearts of many. In the decades since, the studio has produced an impressive list of classics, ranging from beloved animated musicals like The Little Mermaid and Encanto, to live-action favorites like Mary Poppins and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

However, while Disney has been responsible for a huge number of great family films, they've also been responsible for a few of the worst. These weaker offerings are often forgotten in light of the studio's more critically and commercially successful works, but they exist as stains on the studio's history nonetheless. These are 10 Disney movies that are awful from start to finish, bogged down by bland stories, dull characters, and sometimes, even poor visuals.

10 'The Wild' (2006)

Directed by Steve "Spaz" Williams

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In 2006, Disney released The Wild, an animated comedy starring Kiefer Sutherland as Samson, a zoo lion who returns to the wilderness alongside his animal friends in search of his son, Ryan (Greg Cipes). While being in production at the same time, the film shares many similarities to DreamWorks' Madagascar, released just 11 months earlier, something which worked to its detriment, as it quickly drew negative comparisons from audiences and critics alike.

The biggest area where The Wild is hurt by these comparisons is in terms of its comedy. Madagascar isn't exactly comedy gold, but its cast, featuring comedic icons of the era like Chris Rock and Ben Stiller, is able to elevate subpar jokes into being at least somewhat amusing at times. The same cannot be said about The Wild, in which talent like Jim Belushi, Eddie Izzard and Janeane Garofalo are incapable of squeezing even a single laugh out of a script with jokes that feel pulled straight out of the worst kind of early 2000s sitcom. The art style has also aged poorly, becoming genuinely unpleasant to look at in quite a few places over the years. Simply said, The Wild is a truly awful Disney film that viewers should avoid.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Wild Release Date April 6, 2006 Runtime 95 minutes Director Steve Williams Writers Mark Gibson, Lloyd Taylor, Bill Wolkoff, John J. Strauss, Ed Decter Producers Beau Flynn, Bob Munroe, Clint Goldman, Kevin Lima, Stefan Simchowitz Cast Kiefer Sutherland Samson (voice)

Jim Belushi Benny (voice)

Eddie Izzard Nigel (voice)

See All Cast & Crew Main Genre Animation Character(s) Samson (voice), Benny (voice), Nigel (voice), Bridget (voice), Kazar (voice), Larry (voice), Ryan (voice), Fergus Flamingo (voice), Duke (voice), Eze (voice), Penguin MC (voice), Hamir (voice), Stan (voice), Carmine (voice), Hyrax (voice), Blag (voice), Scab (voice), Scraw (voice), Mama Hippo (voice), Additional Voices (voice), Samson' Father (voice)

9 'Home on the Range' (2004)

Directed by Will Finn and John Sanford

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After experiencing an unprecedented level of success in the '90s with hits like Aladdin and The Lion King, Disney's animated output began to struggle with critics. The Emperor's New Groove has earned a cult following and Lilo & Stitch is a beloved classic to many, but films like Dinosaur, Chicken Little and Bolt are often remembered as some of Disney's worst animated theatrical releases. However, while each of those has plenty of issues, none of them is as thoroughly unenjoyable as 2004's Home on the Range.

In the film, Maggie (Roseanne Barr), Mrs. Calloway (Dame Judi Dench) and Grace (Jennifer Tilly), three cows, work together in order to track down Alameda Slim (Randy Quaid), a criminal with a bounty on his head large enough to keep Patch of Heaven, the farm where they live, in business. The plot is fairly straightforward and the film's runtime limited, offering little room to make its main characters particularly interesting. This might not be an issue if Home on the Range featured stronger comedy, but not a single joke lands, as the script lacks the wit necessary to entertain older audience members, unlike better Disney comedies like Wreck-It Ralph. These issues, in tandem with the film's forgettable soundtrack, cement it as one of Disney's few animated releases worth skipping.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Home On The Range Release Date April 2, 2004 Runtime 75 minutes Director Will Finn, John Sanford Cast G.W. Bailey

Roseanne Barr

Bobby Block Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Main Genre Animation

8 'Cars 2' (2011)

Directed by John Lasseter

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While Disney's output in the 2000s was largely hit-or-miss, Pixar was releasing some of the best animated films of all time, including classics like Finding Nemo, Ratatouille and WALL-E. Following the release of Up and Toy Story 3, both Oscar nominees for Best Picture, Pixar was one of the most trusted names in animation, noted for not having a single bad film in their catalog. Then, in 2011, Cars 2 brought a disastrous end to their streak, definitively proving not only that the studio could make a bad movie, but that they could make an awful one.

Cars 2 plays out much closer to a spin-off than a proper sequel, primarily focusing on Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), the first film's comedic relief, and changing the tone entirely by being, oddly enough, a spy comedy first and foremost, rather than a racing film. The final product is absolutely horrible. Mater's comedy worked in doses in Cars, but by being the main protagonist in the sequel, his dialogue becomes obnoxious, predictable and dull by the end of the first act, leaving the rest of the film with a totally unlikable lead who receives no true growth. Over a decade later, Cars 2 is still almost unanimously viewed as Pixar's worst film by a sizable margin, as it lacks any redeeming factors whatsoever.