Disney is by far one of the biggest entertainment companies on the planet, and it has been for quite some time. As far as their movie production goes, they're a pillar of Hollywood history, particularly in what concerns family entertainment. Over the course of their long history, they have made several great films, from old classics to modern gems, but they have also made lots of duds.

Particularly in recent years, but over the course of their past as well, Disney has made a few films that are so bad you could reasonably call them unwatchable. It's the bottom of the barrel, the worst of the worst, the stuff that isn't even worth approaching. From forgotten '90s disasters like Mr. Magoo to notorious recent embarrassments like Pinocchio, these Disney films prove that even the House of Mouse isn't infallible.

10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' (2021)

Directed by Swinton O. Scott III

Image via Disney+

Probably one of the worst animated movies of all time — or, at the very least, of the past few years —, Disney's animated adaptation of the beloved Diary of a Wimpy Kid book is undoubtedly the worst thing that has ever happened to Jeff Kinney's creation. Which is odd, because he penned the movie's screenplay. Whatever the case, though critics liked the movie to a decent extent, fans hated it.

The animation looks cheap and unfinished, the voice acting is terrible, and the direction is lackluster at best. Even though the movie sticks to the source material pretty closely, it's executed so lifelessly that it never ceases to be entirely boring for grown-ups and kids alike. It's a fine enough film if there's nothing else available to watch, but there's always something else available to watch, so this isn't really a worthwhile movie.