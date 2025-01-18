During many periods throughout the course of its over-100-year existence, Disney has proven to be one of cinema's most successful studios. Much of this success has come as a result of their wildly popular animated musicals. Timeless classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, have resonated across multiple generations, ensuring that Disney has a special place in the hearts of many.

But not all of their musicals are great. In fact, as is to be expected for a studio that has been around as long as Disney has, they've released a fair number of duds that lack the magic present in their more critically-acclaimed works. The company's weaker output suffers from uninspired storylines, dull characters and even some disappointing musical numbers. These are the 10 worst Disney musicals, ranked based on their level of watchability.

10 'Home on the Range' (2004)

Directed by Will Finn and John Sanford

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Something that all of Disney's best animated films have in common is that they effectively appeal to viewers of all ages, integrating interesting themes and universal messages alongside colorful imagery and simple storytelling to keep parents just as engaged as their children. Unfortunately, like many of the studio's weaker endeavors, 2004's Home on the Range fails to successfully strike this balance, featuring a script that's more mind-numbing than entertaining.

The film centers on Maggie (Roseanne Barr), Mrs. Calloway (Dame Judi Dench) and Grace (Jennifer Tilly), three cows seeking to collect the bounty on a criminal known as Alameda Slim (Randy Quaid) in order to keep their home under the ownership of farmer Pearl (Carole Cook). Despite its talented cast, Home on the Range isn't wholly successful at anything it sets out to do. Tonally, it is notably more comedic than most standard Disney fare, but unlike The Emperor's New Groove, it fails to be genuinely funny to its more mature viewers. For those looking for a decent musical, the new songs, partly written by Alan Menken, pale in comparison to the compositions in most of the studio's older work. As a whole, Home on the Range fails to be consistently entertaining in any way, solidifying it as one of Disney's worst animated musicals.

Home On The Range Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 2, 2004 Director Will Finn , John Sanford Cast G.W. Bailey , Roseanne Barr , Bobby Block , Steve Buscemi , Carole Cook , Charlie Dell Runtime 75 minutes Main Genre Animation

9 'The Return of Jafar' (1994)

Directed by Toby Shelton, Tad Stones and Alan Zaslove

Image via Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Between 1994 and 2008, Disney produced a series of direct-to-video sequels to a wide variety of their classics in an effort to further capitalize upon their popularity. Unfortunately, the vast majority of these wound up being obvious cash-grabs, typically featuring cheap animation, weak writing and uninspired storylines, giving Disney's home video releases a different reputation from their theatrical ones. The film to establish this trend was The Return of Jafar, a follow-up to 1992's Aladdin in which primary antagonist Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) returns to take his revenge on Aladdin (Scott Weinger) and his friends.

Fans of Aladdin won't find much to like in Return of Jafar. For instance, while the original film has some of the best Disney songs of all time, Return of Jafar's tunes are forgettable at their best and ear-grating at their worst, with the creative team even choosing to give Gilbert Gottfried two songs as Iago. Gottfried is an extremely talented comedian, and his signature voice can be used to great comedic effect in song, but his two numbers in this film wear out their welcome long before they're over. Robin Williams, the man responsible for bringing life to Genie in the original, is also noticeably absent, being replaced by Dan Castellaneta, who tries his best but simply can't measure up to the comedic brilliance of Williams' performance. All of these issues and more cement The Return of Jafar as one of Disney's worst musicals.

The Return of Jafar Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 20, 1994 Director Toby Shelton , Tad Stones , Alan Zaslove Cast Jason Alexander , Jonathan Freeman , Jeff Bennett , Gilbert Gottfried , Val Bettin , Brad Kane , Liz Callaway , Linda Larkin , Dan Castellaneta , B.J. Ward , Jim Cummings , Scott Weinger , Frank Welker Runtime 69 Minutes Main Genre Animation Character(s) Abis Mal , Jafar , Thief , Iago , Sultan , Aladdin (Singing Voice) , Princess Jasmine , Princess Jasmine (Singing Voice) , Genie , Street Mother , Razoul , Abu the Monkey Writers Duane Capizzi , Doug Langdale , Mark McCorkle , Bob Schooley , Tad Stones , Kevin Campbell , Mirith J. Colao , Bill Motz , Steve Roberts , Dev Ross , Bob Roth , Jan Strnad , Brian Swenlin Expand

8 'The Jungle Book 2' (2003)

Directed by Steve Trenbirth

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Jungle Book 2 is a rare example of a Disney sequel from the early 2000s that was intended to go straight-to-video, but wound up receiving a theatrical release instead. This shouldn't serve as a statement regarding its quality, though, as The Jungle Book 2 is just as disappointing as many of Disney's direct-to-video sequels. In it, Mowgli (Haley Joel Osment) leaves the human village he entered at the end of the first, reuniting with Baloo (John Goodman) to live life in the jungle once more, before learning (again) that he belongs with his fellow humans.

At its core, The Jungle Book 2 is a pointless retread of the 1967 original. Throughout the sequel's short runtime, Mowgli and Baloo encounter plenty of familiar faces, sing "The Bare Necessities" and go through the exact same arcs they did in the first movie, making it feel shockingly short on original ideas. This may be for the best, however, as the original songs present in the film, like Baloo's "W-I-L-D", sound straight out of a Saturday-morning cartoon. There's some decent casting in the film, with Goodman and Tony Jay, who plays villain Shere Khan, being notable standouts, but their performances do little to salvage a disappointing follow-up to the last film Walt Disney worked on.

The Jungle Book 2 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 7, 2003 Director Steve Trenbirth Cast Haley Joel Osment , John Goodman , Mae Whitman , Connor Funk , Bob Joles , Tony Jay , John Rhys-Davies , Jim Cummings , Phil Collins , Jeff Bennett , Veena Bidasha , Brian Cummings , Baron Davis , Bobby Edner , Jess Harnell , Devika Parikh , J. Grant Albrecht , Newell Alexander , Rosemary Alexander Runtime 72 minutes Character(s) Mowgli (voice) , Baloo (voice) , Shanti (voice) , Ranjan (voice) , Bagheera (voice) , Shere Khan (voice) , Ranjan's Father (voice) , Kaa / Colonel Hathi / M.C. Monkey (voice) , Lucky (voice) , Additional Voices (voice) , Additional Voices (voice) (uncredited) , Additional Voices Writers Karl Geurs Producers Christopher Chase Expand

7 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (2024)

Directed by Barry Jenkins

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to the 2019 remake of The Lion King, depicting Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) in his younger years as he journeys to the Pride Lands alongside adoptive brother Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), and a number of other familiar faces. In theory, this could have led to an interesting expansion upon the story of The Lion King, giving far more depth to a character whom audiences were already fairly connected to, but Mufasa never lives up to its potential, delivering a fairly by-the-numbers origin story accompanied by some incredibly rough musical numbers.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has contributed some great songs to Disney's catalog in the past few years, from the massive radio hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno" to the excellent villain song "Shiny", but his material in Mufasa consistently misses the mark. "Milele" is an underwhelming start to Mufasa's story that fails to build interest in the prequel's story or world, while "Bye Bye", in stark contrast to "Shiny", stands as one of Disney's worst villain songs, with lyrics that would feel right at home in the studio's direct-to-video efforts. Visually, the film makes some improvements over its predecessor by allowing its photorealistic leads to emote more, but the art style is still a poor choice for the story being presented, holding back musical numbers in particular, and leaving Mufasa as a Disney musical with few redeeming qualities.

Mufasa: The Lion King is playing in theaters in the U.S.

BUY TICKETS ON FANDANGO

6 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame II' (2002)

Directed by Bradley Raymond

Image via Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

The Hunchback of Notre Dame has never been one of Disney's most popular works, but it has earned fans over the years due to its mature themes regarding religion and extremism. Unfortunately, its direct-to-video follow-up, 2002's The Hunchback of Notre Dame II, is completely disinterested in further exploring these themes, choosing instead to tell a fairly standard love story between Quasimodo (Tom Hulce) and Madellaine (Jennifer Love Hewitt), a circus performer with connections to the villainous Sarousch (Michael McKean).

There's nothing positive about The Hunchback of Notre Dame II. Its animation is dreadful, even when compared to the other straight-to-video sequel released that year, Cinderella II: Dreams Come True. The new songs are just as bad, proving to be forgettable tunes with awful lyrics that pale in comparison to the songs found in the original. Its plot may satisfy the few left disappointed by the ending to the first film, but other animated musicals execute the basic premise far better, making The Hunchback of Notre Dame II a difficult film to recommend to anyone.

5 'Aladdin' (2019)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Since the surprising box office success of Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland in 2010, Disney has been consistently producing live-action remakes of their animated classics to varying degrees of success. Some, like 2016's The Jungle Book, were an engaging reinvention of their source material, but many others, like 2017's Beauty and the Beast, are weakened by odd, detrimental creative choices ranging from weak casting to visually unsettling CGI. One of the worst remakes in the line is 2019's Aladdin, a poor imitation of a Renaissance-era classic, lacking any of the charm present in the original.

Aladdin's biggest issue is found in its casting. Robin Williams is nearly impossible to replace as Genie, but Will Smith was far from the right choice for the role. His voice doesn't suit the songs at all, transforming former highlights like "Prince Ali" and "Friend Like Me" into some of the film's most ear-grating moments. Marwan Kenzari is also horribly miscast as Jafar, making one of Disney's greatest villains fall completely flat. A litany of other issues, notably its unappealing visual design, solidify Aladdin as one of Disney's worst live-action musicals yet.