Theodor Geisel, known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, is one of the world's most well-known children's authors. After doing some World War II propaganda cartoons, he released And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street in 1937. His unique art style and clever rhyming scheme helped him reach a worldwide audience that has lasted even to this day.

The success of Seuss' work saw many of them adapted into movies, shorts, and television specials. Until his death in 1991, Seuss wrote and produced most of them. While many are beloved, some are loathed, usually because they stray away from what made Seuss so enjoyable.

'And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street' (1944, 6.8/10)

As a boy named Marco walks home, he remembers his father's advice of keeping his eyes open. However, he only sees a horse pulling a wagon, which isn't very exciting. He lets his imagination run wild and envisions all the amazing and colorful scenarios he can wow his father with.

This shot was produced by Paramount Pictures and directed by George Pal using his Puppetoon style of stop-motion animation. Though the short was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Short in 1945, it hasn't seen a serious release in the modern day. The most recent release was when clips of it were used in In Search of Dr. Seuss in 1994.

'Pontoffel Pock and His Magic Piano' (1980, 6.8/10)

After losing his job at the dill pickle factory, Pontoffel Pock wishes he could get away from it all. A fairy answers his plea by giving him a magical piano that can take him anywhere at the push of a button. Unfortunately, Pock tends to get into trouble wherever he goes.

Seuss' original stories for his specials tend to suffer compared to those based on books, and this one is no exception. The story is very rushed and lacks moments for the audience to take in everything that is happening before moving on to the next event. It also has nine songs written by Sesame Street composer Joe Raposo, which vary from catchy to annoying.

'The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat' (1982, 6.6/10)

One morning, the Grinch awakens feeling quite happy until his reflection in the mirror reminds him how a Grinch is supposed to act. As he heads out, he runs into the Cat in the Hat, who nicknames him Mr. Greenface. This earns him the Grinch's wrath, and he invents new machines to make the Cat's life miserable.

While merging Dr. Seuss's two most iconic characters sounds appealing, the end product isn't as good as you would hope. It's a very scatterbrained plot, even for a Dr. Seuss story, and the songs aren't as memorable as previous entries. However, the Grinch and Cat have some fun back and forth, and Seuss veteran voice actor Bob Holts has a fun take on the Grinch.

'The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins' (1943, 6.5)

Bartholomew Cubbins gets into trouble when he tries to remove his hat for the king, and another appears on his head. Every time he or someone else tries to remove the hat, another appears to replace it. The king grows increasingly frustrated with each hat and begins looking for ways to execute Bartholomew that don't involve hats.

Like the last Puppetoon adaptation of Seuss' work, he had little to do with its production, and the film isn't easy to find. Part of that might be because Pal's puppets look like wooden toys rather than Seuss' iconic characters. This short also deviates more from the book than Mulberry Street, with Bartholomew's hats being different in the short, while in the book, they were identical until the end.

'Halloween is Grinch Night' (1977, 6.5/10)

When the sour-sweet wind starts blowing, the Whos in Whoville know to lock their doors, as the Grinch will descend from Mt. Crumpet to cause mayhem. As he brings his paraphernalia wagon to town, a young, Who named Euchariah, gets caught in the wind and meets the Grinch. Euchariah tries to delay him until the wind stops and Grinch Night ends.

Even though Seuss wrote this special like all the others during his lifetime, the writing feels sub-par compared to what came before and after. Most of the dialogue goes in circles, and Joe Raposa's songs are, for the most part, forgettable. However, the climax when the Grinch opens his paraphernalia wagon results in some of the most trippy visuals in a Dr. Seuss special.

'The Lorax' (2012, 6.4/10)

In the town of Theedvill, everything is plastic, and air is produced and sold by O'Hare Air. To impress a girl he likes, a boy named Ted leaves the city to find a tree and learns that the outside world is a wasteland. He meets a hermit named the Onceler, who promises to give Ted a tree if he listens to his story about the Lorax, who spoke for the trees.

This adaptation from Illumination expands on the original story and 1972 specials, but not always for the best. The Onceler is changed from an ambitious industrialist into a nice guy eager to please his family, which also necessitated including a greedy businessman villain. Worst of all, the film strips away the ambiguity of the original ending for a happy one.

'Daisy Head Mayzie' (1993, 6.3/10)

The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Mayzie McGrew, an ordinary twelve-year-old girl who sprouted a daisy on the top of her head. After attempts to remove the daisy fail, an agent arrives and offers Mayzie a chance to use her flower to become famous. It sounds fun at first, but soon Mayzie finds herself alienated from her friends and family.

The special and book were the first released after Dr. Seuss died in 1991. Hanna Barbera is able to re-create Suess' iconic character design well enough, but the writing feels a little flat. There is still lots of clever rhyming to be had, but overall the plot lacks the strong themes that Seuss would weave into his work.

'The Grinch' (2018, 6.3/10)

The Grinch is the one person who hates Christmas in the area around Whoville. After failing to disrupt the Who's festivities, he decides to stop Christmas this year by stealing all their gifts and decorations. As he makes his preparations, a young Who named Cindy Lou Who decides to set a trap for Santa, so she can ask him to lighten her mother's workload.

In traditional Illumination fashion, the film turned a massive profit due to how cheaply it was made and didn't hit so well with the critics. It's easy to see why: the animation on the characters is reminiscent of Despicable Me, and they inject humanity into the Grinch before his revelation, so he's a more likable protagonist. This was also the last adaptation made while Seuss' widow, Audrey Geisel, was alive.

'How the Crunch Stole Christmas' (2000, 6.2/10)

Jim Carrey stars as the Grinch in the first theatrical film based on Seuss' work. His unique blend of physical comedy, plus amazing practical effects, make his performance as the Christmas-hating recluse one of the most memorable holiday family films. Unfortunately, the rest of the movie can't live up to his standard.

The film is the first of Seuss' works to be rated PG due to excessive sexual innuendos and crass jokes. It also taints the original story's message by having the Whos be materialistic and competitive, so they need to learn the spirit of Christmas alongside the Grinch. This gives the film a more cynical and raunchy tone that feels out of touch with Seuss' strengths.

'The Cat in the Hat' (2003, 4.0/10)

Image via Universal Pictures

While their mother is at work, Conrad and Sally Walden are stuck inside and not allowed to have fun so they won't ruin the house for their mom's business party. Amidst their boredom, a humanoid cat in a striped hat arrives and promises to teach them how to have fun. Unfortunately, the cat's ideas of fun result in one mess after another.

This film took everything bad about Jim Carry's Grinch film and multiplied it by a hundred. It has even more out-of-place sex jokes, adds more mean-spirited sub-plots, and gives us Mike Myers in a terrifying costume that restricts his comedy rather than enhances it. Because of this, Audrey Geisel refused to let any more adaptations of her husband's work be made in live action.

