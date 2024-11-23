While there will always be a dedicated audience for genres such as horror, action, animation, and comedy films, dramas have set themselves apart as the faces of serious and thematically resonating filmmaking. The turn of the new millennium especially saw many exceptional drama films released, including the likes of Little Miss Sunshine, Pride & Prejudice, and Lost in Translation.

However, for every exceptional and widely acclaimed drama movie that was released during the 2000s, there were also a handful of notoriously bad dramas that botched their execution. Whether it be because of dull pacing that failed to grasp the attention of audiences, awkward stories that made viewers uncomfortable, or just overall poor execution, there are many reasons why these dramas are some of the worst of the worst.

10 'Melissa P.' (2005)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Image via Columbia Pictures

While Luca Guadagnino is well regarded nowadays as one of the most exciting and prolific modern directors through his work on Call Me By Your Name and Challengers, Melissa P. does not share this massively high quality. The film follows the titular Melissa P. (Maria Valverde), a shy and reserved 15-year-old girl who lives with her mother and grandmother. During these pivotal adolescent years, Melissa finds herself having frequent sexual escapades with a variety of characters as she discovers her own identity.

When considering Luca's brilliant filmography of erotic stories that touch the elements of the human experience and desire, one would be quick to assume that Melissa P. also succeeded in these areas. However, Luca had not grown the depth or experience to tell these types of stories by this point, with Melissa P. unintentionally being a deeply uncomfortable and unsettling experience. Even without considering how 2000s audiences weren't nearly as privy to this style of sensual, erotic filmmaking, the film's execution is still disturbing and makes for a rather unenjoyable experience in the modern day.

Melissa P. Release Date November 18, 2005 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Maria Valverde , Letizia Ciampa , Primo Reggiani , Fabrizia Sacchi , Geraldine Chaplin , Nilo Zimmerman , Claudio Santamaria , Carlo Antonelli Runtime 100 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

9 'Crossroads' (2002)

Directed by Tamra Davis

A road trip dramedy that banked off of the popstar status of its stars, Crossroads follows a trio of childhood friends who partake on a cross-country road trip together after having spent eight years apart. With little to no plan and even less money, the friends are emboldened by their dreams as they meet various eclectic figures in their ventures across the country. Their experiences prove to reshape not only their friendship with one another but also their perspective on life itself.

While Crossroads touts a massive lineup of stars, including the likes of Britney Spears, Zoe Saldaña, Dan Aykroyd, and Justin Long, the film's execution is much too basic and formulaic to leave a meaningful impact. The film is riddled with clichés and tropes at just about every opportunity, with its singular point of excitement and notoriety coming from its cast and the debut of Spears in her first leading role in a feature-length film. Many other teen dramas of the early 2000s would find much greater success with their themes and stories, with Crossroads simply floundering due to harsh competition.

Crossroads Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 15, 2002 Director Tamra Davis Cast Britney Spears , Anson Mount , Zoe Saldana , Taryn Manning , Dan Aykroyd Runtime 93 minutes

8 'Sweet November' (2001)

Directed by Pat O'Connor

Close

A remake of the 1968 rom-com of the same name, Sweet November makes slight changes to the original film to feel more grounded in drama and realism. The film sees the meeting and connection between Nelson Moss (Keanu Reeves) and Sara Deever, (Charlize Theron), with Sara convincing Nelson to spend a month with her on the promise that she will change his life for the better. As they bond and connect throughout November, they slowly fall in love with one another, made all the more heartbreaking when Sara reveals to Nelson that she has terminal cancer.

While the original Sweet November was a simple yet powerful story of the short yet powerful nature of love and connection, this remake simply makes too many egregious changes and additions that dull down and diminish the original's strength. It transforms the characters into deeply unlikable caricatures, delving too far away from the core relationship and falling in love that defined the original film. As far as remakes go, the film is actively insulting to the original, being a downgrade in every way and doing a disservice to the groundbreaking original story.

Watch on Hoopla

7 'Pearl Harbor' (2001)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Michael Bay as a director is largely known for his over-the-top action and explosive style over substance, yet Pearl Harbor attempted to show the actor's capabilities in creating a serious, dramatic experience. The film takes inspiration from Titanic in telling a dramatic story of romance and connection using the setpiece of a terrifying disaster, in this case the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. In the days leading up to the attack, the film follows a tumultuous love triangle between fighter pilots Rafe McCawley (Ben Affleck) and Danny Walker (Josh Hartnett) with Naval nurse Evelyn Johnson (Kate Beckinsale).

While Bay's style of action filmmaking works effectively for creating blockbuster experiences, this style is largely diminished in the contest of a self-serious drama attempting to reach mass critical fame. The character-driven emotional moments are largely derivative and underwhelming, and when the film does eventually have action sequences in the final act, it feels gross and arguably exploitative in its depiction of a real-life tragedy. Following the reactions to the film, Bay would never create another grounded drama like this again, sticking to action movies and thrillers as his signature wheelhouse.