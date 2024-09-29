Drama is the most respected film genre; it's taken the most seriously and scoops up most of the awards. This is reasonable, as drama movies tend to take on genuine issues and believable characters, making them more psychologically complex and narratively ambitious than most other genres. Dramas are also more reliant on compelling performances and good writing to hold the viewer's attention. They can't fall back on special effects, action sequences, or genre thrills to keep the audience engaged.

For this reason, while bad sci-fi or fantasy movies can often be fun to watch ironically, the worst dramas usually make for a painful viewing experience. They serve up wooden performances, incoherent scripts, or misguided attempts to tackle serious themes. Sometimes they're unintentionally funny but, generally, they're just monumental wastes of time. With this in mind, here are the worst drama movies of all time, from The Room to United Passions.

10 'The Scarlet Letter' (1995)

Directed by Roland Joffé

"Was I alive before I laid eyes on thee?" The Scarlet Letter is a loose (and woeful) adaptation of the classic novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Demi Moore leads the cast as Moore as Hester Prynne, a woman shunned by her Puritanical community after conceiving a child out of wedlock. Gary Oldman plays Reverend Dimmesdale, Hester’s secret lover, while Robert Duvall portrays her vengeful husband. The film deviates significantly from the source material, adding a steamy love triangle and even an out-of-place action sequence. The end product feels decidedly disjointed and tonally inconsistent.

The filmmakers' changes to the story are simply baffling, especially the over-the-top erotic scenes and the campy portrayal of some of the Puritans. There are also scenes that blatantly rip off The Last of the Mohicans and director Roland Joffé's own earlier project, The Mission. For these reasons, The Scarlet Letter has since been ranked on several critics' lists as one of the worst adaptations of all time.

9 'Glitter' (2001)

Directed by Vondie Curtis-Hall

"I had no idea you could blow like that." Glitter follows aspiring singer Billie Frank (Mariah Carey), as she rises to fame while navigating personal and professional challenges. The film attempts to be a rags-to-riches story but is bogged down by a cliché-ridden script, lackluster performances, and awkward dialogue. Carey’s acting debut was heavily criticized, with many feeling that her performance lacked the emotional depth needed to carry the film. The love story between Billie and her producer, Dice (Max Beesley), also feels forced and fails to generate any real chemistry.

On top of that, the movie is frequently saccharine and sentimental, to the point that it becomes grating. There are also logical inconsistencies, like Billie continuing to walk the streets of New York unnoticed despite being a star. Overall, Glitter comes across like a movie aimed at kids, but lacking any sense of fun or joy. That said, it may be fun to watch ironically and poke fun at its flaws.

8 'Endless Love' (1981)

Directed by Franco Zeffirelli

"You're all I care about!" Endless Love tells the story of Jade (Brooke Shields) and David (Martin Hewitt), two teenagers whose obsessive romance spirals out of control, leading to tragedy. Despite being based on Scott Spencer’s acclaimed novel, the film strips away much of the book's psychological complexity, opting instead for a shallow and melodramatic portrayal of young love. The performances are stiff, and the script offers little in terms of believable character development or genuine emotion.

The movie just feels awkward and confused. It's clearly targeted at teens, but also features very dark elements like a pyromaniac subplot that don't seem to gel with the rest of the story. The title is fitting, as this movie is an overlong slog. The author of the book slammed the adaptation, saying, "I was frankly surprised that something so tepid and conventional could have been fashioned from my slightly unhinged novel about the glorious destructive violence of erotic obsession."

7 'Staying Alive' (1983)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

"You hear the way she talks? It's so intelligent, like I love it." Saturday Night Fever is great fun, but the same cannot be said for the Sylvester Stallone-directed sequel. Staying Alive picks up with Tony Manero (John Travolta) as he pursues his dream of becoming a Broadway The movie film attempts to transform Tony from a disco king into a serious artist, but the result is an awkward blend of cheesy dance sequences, a contrived love triangle, and a storyline that lacks the gritty realism of its predecessor.

The dialogue is clunky, and the musical numbers feel more like a dated aerobics video than a compelling narrative. Tony was compelling in Saturday Night Fever, but here he's basically a caricature. Where the first movie had depth, this once is kitschy and overproduced, with a focus on spectacle over substance. The film's saving grace might have been its soundtrack, but even the music falls short of the original.

6 'Atlas Shrugged III: Who Is John Galt?' (2014)

Directed by J. James Manera