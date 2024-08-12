Philosopher Aristotle believed the most important part of a drama was the plot and its ability to connect the audience to every corner of the story. In cinema, dramatic movies curate symbolism and construct character development to achieve an emotion-evoking outcome. However, the worst dramas fail to do any or all of this. Beloved and opinionated film critic Roger Ebert would be the first to point out these flaws, curating a collection of dramas he believed to be the worst of all time. Some of these infamous films earned a spot on his Most-Hated List despite being fan favorites or cult classics.

From infamous X-rated period dramas to biographical and war dramas, Ebert's picks for the worst of the genre sought a wide-ranging audience, winning some over, but never Ebert. His critical and often scathing reviews pointed out where these films turned disastrous, questioning why some moviegoers would buy a ticket. The worst dramas of all-time feature Hollywood icons and star-studded ensembles, proving that no cast is safe from Ebert's biting opinion.

10 'Mommie Dearest' (1981)

Directed by Frank Perry

Despite a positive outing with audiences and evolving into a cult classic, Mommie Dearest received a single star from Ebert for its depiction of the abusive relationship between Hollywood star Joan Crawford and her adopted daughter Christina. In an iconic performance by Faye Dunaway as Crawford, the film is based on the tell-all book by Christina which exposed her mother as a self-absorbed, abusive alcoholic. To Ebert, "the movie doesn't even make narrative sense" as it lacks strategic pacing and logical structure.

"'Mommie Dearest' is a movie that knows exactly how it wants to look, but has no idea what it wants to make us feel."

In his review, Ebert took issue with the film's choice to settle on Crawford as a monster without psychological explanations and/or insights to where the inception of the behavior stemmed from. The repetitive nature and its shocking depictions of child abuse had Ebert questioning who would willingly want to endure screening the film. With the explicit purpose to depress and presentation of sensationalism, Mommie Dearest left Ebert (and other critics) feeling miserable, making it one of the worst dramas in his opinion.

9 'The Scarlet Letter' (1995)

Directed by Roland Joffe

Landing among the ranks of Ebert's most hated list, the 1995 The Scarlet Letter adaptation earned a one and a half-star review. In a romanticized retelling of Nathaniel Hawthorne's novel, Hester Prynne (Demi Moore) is ostracized in her New England colony after she gives birth to a child out of wedlock and refuses to give up the name of the father, who is not her husband, Roger Chillingworth (Robert Duvall). The community forces her to wear a red A upon her chest to signal her as an adulteress. Her secret lover turns out to be none other than the local Rev. Arthur Dimmesdale (Gary Oldman), who leads the persecution efforts against Hester.

"Hollywood has taken that troublesome old novel and made it cinematic, although I'm afraid it's still pretty dense."

While The Scarlet Letter features a star-studded cast, the adaptation took several creative liberties in turning it into a romance film where Dimmesdale becomes a victim instead of a villain. Ebert took issue with the film's abundance of voyeuristic sex scenes in replacement of thought-provoking commentary about male hypocrisy, choosing to remove the sense of guilt and, by association, the true dramatics of the premise.

8 'Staying Alive' (1983)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

In his one-star review, Ebert called Staying Alive "the first bad movie he's made," referring to co-writer and director Sylvester Stallone. It's the sequel to Saturday Night Fever, featuring the return of John Travola's Tony Manero years later as he navigates the challenges of being a NYC dance teacher trying to chase his Broadway dreams while falling into romantic woes with his girlfriend Jackie (Cynthia Rhodes) and his newfound lust for British dancer, Laura (Finola Hughes). The film's third act climax Ebert described as "so ludicrous it has to be seen to be believed."

"Everybody in 'Staying Alive' is Identikit. The characters are clichés, their lives are clichés and God knows their dialogue is clichés."

Despite its success at the box office, Ebert and other critics didn't approve of the 80s dance fairy tale, which they argued maintained remnants of Stallone's Rocky movies that served no purpose in forwarding the plot development. Lacking a sense of reality and dramatic depth instilled in the foundations of Saturday Night Fever, Staying Alive is a disappointing sequel for most, and one of the worst dramas, according to Ebert.

7 'Purple Hearts' (1984)

Directed by Sidney J. Furie

Intended as a war drama but ended up being a soap opera romance, Purple Hearts, according to Ebert's half-star review, is "the kind of movie where you want to shout advice at the screen." Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, a complicated romance ensues between Don Jardian (Ken Wahl), a Navy surgeon, and Deborah Solomon (Cheryl Ladd), a nurse. As the dangers of war and fear of heartbreak keep them apart, circumstances lead each one to believe the other has tragically died.

"Not since Romeo and Juliet has the old They-Both-Think-the-Other-One's-Dead ploy been milked so shamelessly."

His review calling it "romantic goo and impossible coincidence," Purple Hearts was a missed opportunity for director Sidney J. Furie, whose previous Vietnam War film, The Boys in Company C, was well-respected by Ebert. However, this war drama succumbed to melodramatics of poorly plotted romance, turning the devastation of the war "into a lonely hearts club for a couple of lovesick medics."

6 '200 Cigarettes' (1999)

Directed by Risa Bramon Garcia

With a fully star-studded casting, 200 Cigarettes couldn't even pull off a full-star rating from Ebert, instead exhaling with a dismal half-star review. The dramedy takes place on New Year's Eve in 1981 when an ensemble of personalities navigate their places in life, their desires, seeking love, and dealing with loneliness. The cast includes stars like Ben Affleck, Paul Rudd, Christina Ricci, Courtney Love, Casey Affleck, Janeane Garofalo, Gaby Hoffmann, and Kate Hudson, to name a few.

"Seeing a film like this helps you to realize that actors are empty vessels waiting to be filled with characters and dialogue. As people, they are no doubt much smarter and funnier than the cretins in this film."

In an entertainingly critical review, Ebert's primary struggle with this drama is how awful the actors pretended to smoke and the cinematographer's missed opportunity to emulate individual mood and emotion. He spends a considerable amount of time addressing how iconic Hollywood actors used smoking as an onscreen projection of their character in the way they inhaled, exhaled, held the cigarette, and more. 200 Cigarettes failed at depicting its titular action while also harboring a "witless screenplay," "aimless dialogue," and "meaningless confrontations."

5 'Bolero' (1984)

Directed by John Derek

In a movie in which Ebert is confident no one watches for the plot, Bolero earned a half-star rating from the brutally honest critic. The shallow premise involves a young woman in the 1920s named Lida MacGillivery (Bo Derek) who after a failed fling with a Moroccan sheik, travels to Spain where she engages in a steamy romance with a bullfighter. A Razzie Award-nominated and winning movie, Bolero is a confusing mess of a romantic drama.

"The real future of "Bolero" is in home cassette rentals, where your fast forward and instant replay controls will supply the editing job the movie so desperately needs."

In his short review, Ebert details the movie's premise and its impractical and far-fetching reaches, while acknowledging between the lines that the movie is one of the worst dramas. Bolero is a movie so bad it is laughable and catering to an audience that Ebert says only screens to watch the "Good Parts."

4 'Drop Squad' (1994)

Directed by David C. Johnson

This controversial and "depressing example of this small-mindedness" earned only half of a star from the highly critical Ebert. When a rising advertisement executive, Bruford Jamison Jr. (Eriq La Salle), produces a series of demeaning campaigns to promote liquor and other products to the African American community in the inner city, he is kidnapped by a militant activist group called the DROP (Deprogramming and Restoration of Pride) Squad. The organization seeks to "reprogram" and "re-educate" a sense of pride into African Americans who have denied or exploited their cultural heritage, their methods increasingly violent and psychologically taxing methods.

"A strong, effective movie might have been made about such marketing, if the filmmakers hadn't shot themselves in the foot with their premise - which is, I think, that fascist mind-control techniques are the answer."

Ebert takes critical aim at the mishandled ethical premise of this drama: the issues surrounding how marketing and advertising companies promote to inner-city populations products that hold no regard for the health of their targeted consumers. Drop Squad was not a movie that won over critics or audiences with its satirical approach and "utter disregard for the civil rights of its targets." In his review, Ebert chastised executive producer Spike Lee, saying the iconic filmmaker "should've known better."

3 'The Green Berets' (1968)

Directed by Ray Kellogg, John Wayne, & Mervyn LeRoy

This John Wayne war drama was a thumbs down, zero star, and most hated list recipient for Ebert. The Duke stars as Col. Mike Kirby, a Green Beret commander in the depths of the Vietnam War tasked with leading a top-secret mission to kidnap a crucial Viet Cong commander. An American reporter in opposition to the war, George Beckworth (David Janssen) tags along, his opinions on the conflict challenged along the way. Ebert called The Green Berets "propaganda" and "a heavy-handed, remarkably old-fashioned film."

"We certainly do not need is a movie depicting Vietnam in terms of cowboys and Indians. That is cruel and dishonest and unworthy of the thousands who have died there."

His scathing review of the cinematic icon's war film, Ebert criticizes the dishonest depiction, lack of explanation, and inability to unbiasedly tell it like it is. As one of the worst dramas in Ebert's career, The Green Berets is a shallow Hollywood movie that makes no mention of the ethical and moral dilemmas at the frontline of the Vietnam War. During its era of release, Ebert declared what moviegoers needed wasn't "heroics and bugle calls, and clichés and atrocity stories, but honesty and compassion," something this drama didn't deliver.

2 'Mad Dog Time' (1996)

Directed by Larry Bishop

Convoluted and repetitive, Mad Dog Time was a bad movie that, for once, didn't inspire Ebert to care about why and how it was so bad. The movie is a mafia drama about a mob boss named Vic (Richard Dreyfuss) who returns to his empire in disarray after Mickey (Jeff Goldblum) takes over while Vic is institutionalized in a mental hospital. While he was away, a list of rival criminals and bosses formed ready to take it all away. The ensemble cast also includes Gabriel Byrne, Michael J. Pollard, Diane Lane, Ellen Barkin, Billy Idol, and Burt Reynolds.

"I don't have any idea what this movie is about--and yet, curiously, I don't think I missed anything."

A zero-star, thumbs-down movie for Ebert, Mad Dog Time is one that doesn't get better the long it plays onscreen, making it one of his choices for the worst dramas of all time. The film lacks the core foundations of the dramatic genre; instead, its characters "recite some dry, hard-boiled dialogue, and then one or two of them will get shot. This happens over and over." With its big-name cast, Ebert wondered how many of them did the movie as a favor instead of backing out.

1 'Caligula' (1979)

Directed by Tinto Brass

A negatively decorated movie by the oft-unforgiving critic, Caligula holds a spot on Ebert's most hated list with his thumbs-down zero-star review calling it "the worst film I have ever seen." The erotic period drama with X-rated content including decapitation, evisceration, rape, bestiality, sadomasochism, and necrophilia is the story of the rise to power and reign of the ancient Roman emperor Caligula (Malcolm McDowell).

"...this film is not only garbage on an artistic level, but that it is also garbage on the crude and base level where it no doubt hopes to find its audience. 'Caligula' is not good art, It is not good cinema, and it is not good p*rn."

Ebert walked out of the theater two hours into Caligula's extensive runtime, calling the movie "sickening, utterly worthless, shameful trash." Like many of his scathing reviews, Ebert acknowledges that it's not the X-rating or the genre he takes issue with, citing examples where it worked, but it's the ill execution and disregard for development and human decency. Caligula is considered not only one of the worst dramas of all time but one of the worst movies ever made.

