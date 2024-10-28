Dwayne Johnson has proven to be one of the most charming and recognizable Hollywood stars of recent memory, from his memorable beginnings as WWE Superstar icon 'The Rock' to his array of modern blockbuster franchises, he has grown to be one of the biggest working actors today. Ranging from light-hearted and comedic roles such as in Moana and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to more grounded and serious performances in Pain & Gain and the upcoming The Smashing Machine, Johnson has had a largely versatile career over the years.

However, for every massive worldwide success that Johnson's films have had over the years, there have also been a select few critical misfires that have either faded into obscurity or become infamous dark spots in his career. Ranging from films during the messy early years of acting when Johnson was still finding his footing as a Hollywood star to more recent failures that played into too many generic tropes and clichés, even the undeniable, often screen-commanding charm of Johnson couldn't save these disasters.

10 'Empire State' (2013)

Directed by Dito Montiel

Image via Lionsgate

One of the biggest strengths that Johnson has had as an action star was his electrifying presence that almost never made his action movies dull to watch, yet one of the few examples of the contrary is Empire State. The straight-to-DVD crime drama follows failed cop Chris Potamitis (Liam Hemsworth) settling for a role as a security guard for an armored truck company. However, after mentioning his company's underwhelming security specs to his best friend, Chris ends up at the center of an elaborate scheme to rob his own company, resulting in one of the largest cash heists in U.S. History.

While Empire State's premise of a mystery thriller with a likable criminal going up against a top-notch detective seems like it would make for an instantly exciting time, the film is simply too by-the-numbers and generic to truly enjoy. Johnson does his best to add some excitement and drama to the film through his performance as Detective James Ransome, yet it wasn't enough to make Empire State more than just another run-of-the-mill thriller.

9 'Planet 51' (2009)

Directed by Jorge Blanco

Image via TriStar

In terms of voice-acting performances, Johnson is most commonly recognized and beloved for his role of Maui in Disney's Moana, but many forget that he lent his voice-acting abilities to the co-lead of another animated film 7 years prior. Planet 51 sees Johnson voicing Captain Chuck Baker, an astronaut who plans on a mysterious alien planet brimming with life and culture that parallels 1950s American suburbia. With the residents of this world believing Chuck to be a mind-controlling alien, it becomes up to him and a teenage alien that he befriended to find a way back home to Earth.

Even aside from the culture shock of hearing Johnson's voice come out of a Caucasian man with ginger hair, Planet 51's biggest flaws come from its lack of memorability and failure to capitalize on the potential of its setting and aesthetic. The concept of an alien world living through their equivalent of the 50s is a fun and original concept with countless potential for topical themes and hindsight-based humor, yet the film is more focused on underwhelming slapstick and pop culture reference humor. While it's far from being one of the worst animated movies of the 2000s, it doesn't hold a candle to the array of masterful animated films from 2009.

8 'Doom' (2005)

Directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak

While video game adaptations have been a source for many widely successful and beloved movies and series in the modern day, there was a long period of time where nearly every attempted adaptation was a largely maligned failure, with one of the most prominent examples being Doom. Based on the series of massively influential sci-fi shooters, Doom sees a group of space marines being sent to a Mars science facility after reports of a security breach. However, upon investigation, they soon realize that a mass murderer injected with alien DNA has been killing people and mutating them into monsters.

One of the greatest issues that plagued early video game movies was their insistence on completely changing and abandoning aspects of the original game series, with Doom completely removing the demonic hell aspects of its story in exchange for going all in on science fiction. While the film isn't completely devoid of positives, as it features a single great first-person action sequence and Dwayne himself plays a fun villainous role, the film pales in comparison to anything the video game franchise has to offer.

7 'Red Notice' (2021)

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber

Image via Netflix

One of the most interesting and defining dynamics of modern-day filmmaking is the increasing prevalence of blockbuster-budgeted films on streaming services, with one of the most successful yet low-quality of these being Red Notice. The film sees Johnson as John Hartley, an FBI profiler who is forced to team up with a notorious criminal (Ryan Reynolds) to take down a shared enemy, another criminal planning to steal one of the most coveted artifacts in the world. Their quest sees them constantly clashing with one another and traveling across the world to take down the mysterious "The Bishop".

While Red Notice may be the most watched movie in Netflix history, the film's quality doesn't come close to holding up to its popularity, being about as generic and formulaic as action comedy blockbusters get. While both Reynolds and Johnson are effective and charismatic leads in various other projects, the duo has minimal chemistry with one another and it quickly transforms the movie into a competition of who can get in the most quips. The film simply fails to leave any discernable impact, as many audiences will be quick to forget that the film even exists soon after watching it.

6 'Be Cool' (2005)

Directed by F. Gary Gray

Image via Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Before Johnson had fully been adopted as a massive leading star and when his film appearances were much more scattered and varied, his supporting performance in Be Cool is short yet leaves an undeniably sour impact. Acting as a sequel to 1995's Get Shorty, Be Cool sees Chili Palmer (John Travolta) tired with the state of the movie industry, deciding to completely change things up and take a shot at the equally chaotic music industry. In the process, he ends up meeting and getting swept up by the widow of a music executive as he attempts to make his name in this different industry.

Johnson plays the role of Elliot in the film, a gay Samoan bodyguard for a duo of crooked producers who often finds himself the butt of their constant homophobic jokes. For what seems like they would be a one-off gag character, Elliot finds himself consistently recurring throughout the film, mostly acting as the physical embodiment of power that these producers hold over Chili. Dwayne's role and performance is emblematic of the film as a whole, being a largely outdated and underwhelming gag that hasn't just aged poorly, but was barely even funny in the first place.

5 'Baywatch' (2017)

Directed by Seth Gordon

One of many classic franchises that sought a massive boost in success and popularity in the modern era by using the star power of Dwayne Johnson, Baywatch has little to offer outside the visual appeal of its actors. The film sees Johnson as Mitch Buchannon, a devoted lifeguard who is tasked with training a hotheaded new recruit (Zac Efron), yet the duo accidentally uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the beach.

The original appeal of the Baywatch television series was always centered around the sex appeal of having attractive young Hollywood stars getting wet and wearing swimsuits, with this cinematic outing only amplifying this factor. However, there was an inherent charm and campiness to the original series that is severely lacking in this cinematic reboot, exchanged for some by-the-numbers action and unfunny comedy. The film proves that there needs to be much more than just muscular actors looking good to actually make a substantial film experience.

4 'Black Adam' (2022)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

Image via DC Studios

One of the most infamous and heavily divided blockbuster attempts from Johnson in recent memory, Black Adam was largely touted as the film that would finally change the DC Extended Universe for the better. In reality, the film managed to fall into a lot of the same pitfalls and issues of the franchise's worst outings, combined with an array of creative differences and a film's insistence of not being connected to other DC films. The film sees Johnson as the titular Black Adam, a man graced with the power of the gods who is awoken in modern times after being imprisoned for 5,000 years.

One of Johnson's greatest assets as a blockbuster star is his inherent likability and charm, being able to exude a likable energy that simply can't help but get others enjoying his presence on screen. Black Adam manages to completely remove Johnson's biggest strength as an actor in an attempt to make him a brooding, deeply serious character that, ironically, comes across as less effective as a result. It doesn't help that the story is constantly tiptoeing around the character of Shazam, even though Black Adam is supposed to be Shazam's arch-nemesis, one of many reasons that the film was destined to be a box office flop.