Movie finales usually make or break a film, and although some movies successfully manage to keep audiences intrigued throughout, a badly written ending can be a major turn-off for audiences — especially when the film is initially great. This is extra frustrating when we're talking horror movies that slowly build suspense until they reach the climax, which is usually towards the final chapter.

On Reddit, there are many discussions about the most disappointing movie closures in the horror genre, with viewers explaining why they fell so short for them. From A Quiet Place to High Tension, these are the worst horror movie endings of all time, according to several cinephiles on the platform.

10 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Directed and starring John Krasinski, the scary PG-13 horror is set in a post-apocalyptic world and revolves around a father (played by Krasinski) and a mother (Emily Blunt) as they attempt to raise their children (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) and survive a planet inhabited by deadly blind but noise-sensitive creatures.

RELATED: The Best End of the World Movies

Although A Quiet Place generally counts many positive reviews, foxzify believes it to feature one of the worst endings in the genre. The user argued that it was left on "[way] too much of a cliffhanger, also a character died that shouldn’t have."

9 'Hell House LLC' (2015)

Image via Shudder

With a few jumpscares and tense moments throughout, the chilling found-footage horror movie by Stephen Cognetti chronicles a documentary film crew's quest to find out what really happened five years after an unexplained malfunction caused the death of 15 people on the opening night of a Halloween haunted house tour.

"I thought the ending of Hell House LLC sucked," Blockwork_Orange argued. "I liked all the creepy buildup but then the actual ending seemed like they had run out of ideas and just slapped it on there."

8 'Gerald's Game' (2017)

Image via Netflix

Based on the Stephen King novel, Gerald's Game depicts a couple who, in an attempt to spice up their marriage, goes on a getaway to a remote lake house. However, when the husband unexpectedly dies, the wife is left handcuffed to their bed frame and must fight for survival.

Although the film features an interesting premise that will have audiences gripped, many seem to agree that its ending fell a bit short of expectations. According to inotherways, the movie's finale "kind of weakens the movie as a whole." Additionally, Deimosremus said that it "completely gets rid of any ambiguity that made it creepy."

7 'Eden Lake' (2008)

Image via Studiocanal UK

While Eden Lake is a favorite to some fans of the genre, its ending fell short of many's expectations. The movie depicts a young couple's romantic weekend at a remote lake that gets interrupted by a group of hostile youths.

According to many Redditors, the ending for the broody James Watkins movie is certainly going to stick with viewers (though most likely not in a good way). "One of the few movies I warn people about simply because of frustratingly cruel the ending is," commented ClassyMrOwl.

6 'The Mist' (2007)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Frank Darabont's The Mist is an entertaining horror centering on a father (Thomas Jane) and son who head to town to get supplies after their house is damaged by a powerful storm. However, things go out of hand when a thick fog inhabited by deadly creatures engulfs and torments the town by trapping a few people in a grocery store.

RELATED: The Most Disturbing Endings in Movies, According to Reddit

Surprisingly, while The Mist's unsettling ending is considered one of the best by some, others don't seem to share this opinion. "That ending annoyed me back in the day," a now-deleted account wrote. "Planning to rewatch it soon however and see how I feel about it today." PeaceOrchid, on the other hand, believes that it wasn't "rubbish" and simply mentally scarring.

5 'I Am Legend' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on a great novel, I Am Legend is considered a classic for science fiction and horror movies. The movie finds Will Smith's sole survivor as he struggles to find a cure after a lethal virus infects 99% of the world's population and turns people into cannibalistic mutants that go by the name "Darkseekers."

The 2007 feature is not a perfect movie, thus, many believe it would benefit greatly from I Am Legend's alternate ending. When FunnyPalpitation-16 asked which of the two finales hellsgates666 was referring to when they mentioned the film, the user quickly remarked that the one where the character takes his own life "ruiner the movie" for them. "This one was so disappointing and completely missed the point of the original story and even the title," Argentein added.

4 'The Devil Inside' (2012)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Featuring one of the most unsatisfying and controversial endings in horror, The Devil Inside is an unremarkable found footage movie of the genre that tells the story of a woman on a quest to find out what happened to her mother, who allegedly murdered three people during her exorcism.

According to Shlocky, The Devil Inside's ending was "insulting." They added, "Thanks for reminding me." Furthermore, SpookyLlama replied that they recall the movie being a "nice mashup of found footage and possession" but "then it just ends out of nowhere."

3 'Sinister' (2012)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Starring Ethan Hawke in the lead role, the disturbing "killer kid" movie follows a true crime writer who finds a mysterious box of Super 8 home movies in his new house, which ultimately reveals some terrifying details about the murder case he is currently researching.

RELATED: The Best Killer Kid Movies

Even if Scott Derrickson's movie is an enjoyable film of the genre, some members of the audience believe that it deserved a better finale. "The jump scare at the very end of Sinister. Cheapens the whole thing," a now-deleted user admitted. "I've never seen a movie go so rapidly from atmospheric and effective to downright unintentional comedy," The_Dead_See said.

2 'The Open House' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Even though The Open House has been a questionable horror since the beginning, Redditors could not help sharing how the film's ending ultimately lowered the bar even further. The unpopular Netflix original movie starring 13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette follows a teen boy and his mother who, after moving into a new house, are tormented by sinister forces.

In novab792's opinion, "the whole movie was pretty bad, but the ending somehow managed to both kill everyone and leave parts of the story not wrapped up." Artur_ditu was not a fan, either: "That one also went exactly nowhere."

1 'High Tension' (2003)

Image via EuropaCorp.

Directed by Alexandre Aja, High Tension is a French horror that follows two best friends (Cécile de France and Maïwenn) on a getaway trip to an isolated farmhouse. Eventually, the girl's trip quickly escalates into something darker and more sinister.

"Great horror flick until the ending derails it. My favorite review of that movie is from none other than Roger Ebert when he said of the ending, 'It has a plot hole you can drive a truck through!'," wrote philosofik. "For such a tense and well crafted film to instantly lose its umph was quite shocking. Thought it would’ve been more powerful without the twist," said TheOneWhoCutstherRope.

NEXT: The Worst Movie Endings of All Time, According to Reddit